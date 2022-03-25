2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Pick’ems Scoring Update Through Day 2

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Top 10 team rankings after day 2:

Texas: 180 Florida: 159 Cal: 158 NC State: 124 Arizona State: 111 Georgia: 100 Stanford: 94 Indiana: 78 Virginia: 70.5 Virginia Tech: 69

The first full day of the 2022 Men’s DI NCAA Championships is in the books, so you know what that means…it’s time for a scoring update on the official SwimSwam Pick’em Contest. It’s been a wild ride so far at these championships, with “distance program” Florida winning both 200 relays, and freshmen taking 2 of the 3 individual titles.

If you picked the top seeds in the 500 free (Matt Sates), 200 IM (Leon Marchand), and 200 free relay (Florida), chances are you’re in pretty good shape right now. Brooks Curry fans have reason to rejoice as well, as he snuck in with a great finish to claim victory in the 50 free.

Without further ado, here are the Pick’ems standings through the first two days of the meet. Screen name “Swimbros2” is in the lead with 63 points. They’ve had a few phenomenal events, starting with the 200 medley relay, where they correctly had Florida, Texas, NC State picked 1-2-3. They had a similar showing in the 50 free, correctly picking Curry, Seeliger, and Crooks as their top 3. Swimbros2 also nailed the champion in the 200 IM and 500 free.