2022 Men’s NCAAs: Day 2 Finals Photo Vault

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Pick’ems Scoring Update Through Day 2 The first full day of the 2022 Men’s DI NCAA Championships is in the books, so you know what that means: it’s time for a scoring update on the Pick’em Contest

2022 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 2 Scoring Analysis The Florida Gators outperformed their projected Day 2 score by 22 points and now sit in second place behind Texas, 1 point ahead of Cal.