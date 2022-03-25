Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Men’s NCAAs: Day 2 Finals Photo Vault

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday night’s finals saw some of the fastest and most exciting racing in NCAA history, here are the top photos from the electric night of racing.

Nyls Korstanje (photo: Jack Spitser)

Bjorn Seeliger, Daniel Carr, Destin Lasco, and Jack Alexy (photo: Jack Spitser)

Florida Going Crazy (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jake Magahey (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jake Magahey (photo: Jack Spitser)

Noah Henderson (photo: Jack Spitser)

Ron Polonsky (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jake Magahey and Matthew Sates (photo: Jack Spitser)

Grant House (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cal Cheering (photo: Jack Spitser)

Adam Chaney, Will Davis, Eric Friese, and Kieran Smith (photo: Jack Spitser)

Caption This (photo: Jack Spitser)

