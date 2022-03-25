2022 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 2 Scoring Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Day 2 brought more excitement in the team race, with both Texas and Cal beating their seeded scores by 25 points and Florida finishing up 22 points. Harvard and Georgia picked up 14 and 11 points, respectively.
In the 500 free, Texas gained some ground on Cal, who had no swimmers in either the A final or the B final. Texas moved up a bit from seeds coming into the race, with Luke Hobson finishing third and David Johnston placing sixth. With Coby Carozza’s 15th-place finish in the B final, Texas had a loss of 3 points vs prelims, but a net positive result of +12 from their seeds. Florida picked up 11 points in the 500 free from the psych sheet seeding with two up (Kieran Smith 4th and Alfonso Mestre 7th) and two down (Bobby Finke and Trey Freeman, 10th and 11th).
Cal had a very successful 200 IM, gaining 22 points, with Destin Lasco finishing second, Hugo Gonzalez, sixth, Trenton Julian, seventh, and Jason Louser 14th.
Cal was up 1 point in the 50 free, and despite a DQ in the A final, Texas was only down 1 point from their seeded score. The big winner was Virginia who added 11.5 points over their seeded score with a third-place finish from Matt Brownstead.
Texas gained another six points on Cal in the 200 free relay, where they moved up to third place from a seventh seed.
Texas was seeded to lead Cal by 35 points at the end of Day 2, 139 to 104; instead, they lead by 22 points, 150 to 128. Cal’s biggest days are yet to come. The Golden Bears are projected to score 90 points on Friday and 162 on Saturday, while Texas is seeded to score 105 and 108, respectively. Florida, who has consistently beaten projections so far and sits in second place ahead of Cal by 1 point, has a chance to challenge Texas and Cal over the next two days, but they will need some very big performances to cover a projected 80-point deficit.
500 Free
|Team
|Seeded
|Prelims
|Finals
|Difference vs Seed
|Texas
|19
|34
|31
|12
|Florida
|29
|43
|40
|11
|Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC State
|24
|16
|14
|-10
|Arizona State
|3
|1
|1
|-2
|Georgia
|35
|37
|37
|2
|Stanford
|11
|8
|14
|3
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|14
|11
|14
|0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|11
|0
|0
|-11
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|5
|4
|4
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
200 IM
|Team
|Seeded
|Prelims
|Finals
|Difference vs Seed
|Texas
|24
|37
|30
|6
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cal
|24
|50
|46
|22
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona State
|37
|22
|27
|-10
|Georgia
|13
|12
|16
|3
|Stanford
|17
|7
|9
|-8
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|16
|14
|15
|-1
|Ohio State
|3
|0
|0
|-3
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|11
|6
|6
|-5
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|6
|3.5
|5
|-1
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Tech
|0
|3.5
|1
|1
50 Free
|Team
|Seeded
|Prelims
|Finals
|Difference vs Seed
|Texas
|14
|31
|13
|-1
|Florida
|14
|10
|15
|1
|Cal
|16
|20
|17
|1
|NC State
|20
|19
|23
|3
|Arizona State
|6
|1
|3
|-3
|Georgia
|5
|5
|1
|-4
|Stanford
|3
|0
|0
|-3
|Indiana
|0
|9
|4
|4
|Virginia
|9
|17
|20.5
|11.5
|Virginia Tech
|13
|14
|12
|-1
|Ohio State
|7
|0
|0
|-7
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|11
|0
|0
|-11
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|17
|12
|20
|3
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|20
|17
|15.5
|-4.5
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
200 Free Relay
|Team
|Seeded
|Finals
|Difference vs Seed
|Texas
|24
|32
|8
|Florida
|30
|40
|10
|Cal
|32
|34
|2
|NC State
|34
|30
|-4
|Arizona State
|26
|26
|0
|Georgia
|2
|12
|10
|Stanford
|0
|6
|6
|Indiana
|22
|22
|0
|Virginia
|40
|28
|-12
|Virginia Tech
|14
|14
|0
|Ohio State
|28
|24
|-4
|Arizona
|6
|10
|4
|Louisville
|18
|0
|-18
|Alabama
|0
|8
|8
|Harvard
|4
|18
|14
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|4
|4
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|10
|2
|-8
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|8
|0
|-8
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
Day 2 Seed vs Score Daily Total (by actual score) – Swimming only
|Team
|Seeded
|Actual
|Difference
|Texas
|81
|106
|25
|Florida
|73
|95
|22
|Cal
|72
|97
|25
|NC State
|78
|67
|-11
|Arizona State
|72
|57
|-15
|Georgia
|55
|66
|11
|Stanford
|31
|29
|-2
|Indiana
|22
|26
|4
|Virginia
|49
|48.5
|-0.5
|Virginia Tech
|43
|41
|-2
|Ohio State
|38
|24
|-14
|Arizona
|20
|24
|4
|Louisville
|29
|0
|-29
|Alabama
|0
|8
|8
|Harvard
|4
|18
|14
|LSU
|17
|20
|3
|Michigan
|22
|10
|-12
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|30
|17.5
|-12.5
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|8
|0
|-8
|Princeton
|6
|5
|-1
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|4
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|1
Day 2 Seed vs Score Daily Total (by difference) – Swimming only
|Team
|Seeded
|Actual
|Difference
|Texas
|81
|106
|25
|Cal
|72
|97
|25
|Florida
|73
|95
|22
|Harvard
|4
|18
|14
|Georgia
|55
|66
|11
|Alabama
|0
|8
|8
|Indiana
|22
|26
|4
|Arizona
|20
|24
|4
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|4
|LSU
|17
|20
|3
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|1
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia
|49
|48.5
|-0.5
|Princeton
|6
|5
|-1
|Stanford
|31
|29
|-2
|Virginia Tech
|43
|41
|-2
|Auburn
|8
|0
|-8
|NC State
|78
|67
|-11
|Michigan
|22
|10
|-12
|Tennessee
|30
|17.5
|-12.5
|Ohio State
|38
|24
|-14
|Arizona State
|72
|57
|-15
|Louisville
|29
|0
|-29
Day 2 Standings (Swimming and Diving)
- Texas – 180
- Florida – 159
- California – 158
- NC State – 124
- Arizona St – 111
- Georgia – 100
- Stanford – 94
- Indiana – 78
- Virginia – 70.5
- Virginia Tech – 69
- Ohio St – 56
- Arizona – 48
- Louisville – 46
- (tie) Alabama / Harvard – 41
- –
- LSU – 36
- Michigan – 24
- Texas A&M – 20
- Tennessee – 17.5
- Purdue – 16
- Columbia – 15
- UNC – 11
- Auburn – 8
- Princeton – 5
- (tie) Minnesota / SMU – 4
- –
- Utah – 2
- Georgia Tech – 1