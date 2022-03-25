2022 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 2 Scoring Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 2 brought more excitement in the team race, with both Texas and Cal beating their seeded scores by 25 points and Florida finishing up 22 points. Harvard and Georgia picked up 14 and 11 points, respectively.

In the 500 free, Texas gained some ground on Cal, who had no swimmers in either the A final or the B final. Texas moved up a bit from seeds coming into the race, with Luke Hobson finishing third and David Johnston placing sixth. With Coby Carozza’s 15th-place finish in the B final, Texas had a loss of 3 points vs prelims, but a net positive result of +12 from their seeds. Florida picked up 11 points in the 500 free from the psych sheet seeding with two up (Kieran Smith 4th and Alfonso Mestre 7th) and two down (Bobby Finke and Trey Freeman, 10th and 11th).

Cal had a very successful 200 IM, gaining 22 points, with Destin Lasco finishing second, Hugo Gonzalez, sixth, Trenton Julian, seventh, and Jason Louser 14th.

Cal was up 1 point in the 50 free, and despite a DQ in the A final, Texas was only down 1 point from their seeded score. The big winner was Virginia who added 11.5 points over their seeded score with a third-place finish from Matt Brownstead.

Texas gained another six points on Cal in the 200 free relay, where they moved up to third place from a seventh seed.

Texas was seeded to lead Cal by 35 points at the end of Day 2, 139 to 104; instead, they lead by 22 points, 150 to 128. Cal’s biggest days are yet to come. The Golden Bears are projected to score 90 points on Friday and 162 on Saturday, while Texas is seeded to score 105 and 108, respectively. Florida, who has consistently beaten projections so far and sits in second place ahead of Cal by 1 point, has a chance to challenge Texas and Cal over the next two days, but they will need some very big performances to cover a projected 80-point deficit.

500 Free

Team Seeded Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Texas 19 34 31 12 Florida 29 43 40 11 Cal 0 0 0 0 NC State 24 16 14 -10 Arizona State 3 1 1 -2 Georgia 35 37 37 2 Stanford 11 8 14 3 Indiana 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 Ohio State 0 0 0 0 Arizona 14 11 14 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Michigan 11 0 0 -11 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 5 4 4 SMU 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0

200 IM

Team Seeded Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Texas 24 37 30 6 Florida 0 0 0 0 Cal 24 50 46 22 NC State 0 0 0 0 Arizona State 37 22 27 -10 Georgia 13 12 16 3 Stanford 17 7 9 -8 Indiana 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 16 14 15 -1 Ohio State 3 0 0 -3 Arizona 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Michigan 11 6 6 -5 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Princeton 6 3.5 5 -1 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 3.5 1 1

50 Free

Team Seeded Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Texas 14 31 13 -1 Florida 14 10 15 1 Cal 16 20 17 1 NC State 20 19 23 3 Arizona State 6 1 3 -3 Georgia 5 5 1 -4 Stanford 3 0 0 -3 Indiana 0 9 4 4 Virginia 9 17 20.5 11.5 Virginia Tech 13 14 12 -1 Ohio State 7 0 0 -7 Arizona 0 0 0 0 Louisville 11 0 0 -11 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 LSU 17 12 20 3 Michigan 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 20 17 15.5 -4.5 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0

200 Free Relay

Team Seeded Finals Difference vs Seed Texas 24 32 8 Florida 30 40 10 Cal 32 34 2 NC State 34 30 -4 Arizona State 26 26 0 Georgia 2 12 10 Stanford 0 6 6 Indiana 22 22 0 Virginia 40 28 -12 Virginia Tech 14 14 0 Ohio State 28 24 -4 Arizona 6 10 4 Louisville 18 0 -18 Alabama 0 8 8 Harvard 4 18 14 LSU 0 0 0 Michigan 0 4 4 Texas A&M 0 0 0 Tennessee 10 2 -8 Purdue 0 0 0 Columbia North Carolina 0 0 0 Auburn 8 0 -8 Princeton 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0

Day 2 Seed vs Score Daily Total (by actual score) – Swimming only

Team Seeded Actual Difference Texas 81 106 25 Florida 73 95 22 Cal 72 97 25 NC State 78 67 -11 Arizona State 72 57 -15 Georgia 55 66 11 Stanford 31 29 -2 Indiana 22 26 4 Virginia 49 48.5 -0.5 Virginia Tech 43 41 -2 Ohio State 38 24 -14 Arizona 20 24 4 Louisville 29 0 -29 Alabama 0 8 8 Harvard 4 18 14 LSU 17 20 3 Michigan 22 10 -12 Texas A&M 0 0 0 Tennessee 30 17.5 -12.5 Purdue 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 Auburn 8 0 -8 Princeton 6 5 -1 Minnesota 0 4 4 SMU 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 1 1

Day 2 Seed vs Score Daily Total (by difference) – Swimming only

Team Seeded Actual Difference Texas 81 106 25 Cal 72 97 25 Florida 73 95 22 Harvard 4 18 14 Georgia 55 66 11 Alabama 0 8 8 Indiana 22 26 4 Arizona 20 24 4 Minnesota 0 4 4 LSU 17 20 3 Georgia Tech 0 1 1 Texas A&M 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 Virginia 49 48.5 -0.5 Princeton 6 5 -1 Stanford 31 29 -2 Virginia Tech 43 41 -2 Auburn 8 0 -8 NC State 78 67 -11 Michigan 22 10 -12 Tennessee 30 17.5 -12.5 Ohio State 38 24 -14 Arizona State 72 57 -15 Louisville 29 0 -29

Day 2 Standings (Swimming and Diving)