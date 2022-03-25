Chelsea Piers 17-Year-Old Alexandra Bastone Rips 9:48 1000 at Ithaca Sectionals

2022 Speedo Sectionals – Ithaca

March 24-27, 2022

Ithaca College, Athletics and Event Center, Ithaca, NY

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile “2022 EZ North Speedo Short Course Sectionals”

The Speedo Sectionals meet in Ithaca, NY kicked off tonight with the distance session. Tonight’s races included the women’s 1000 free, men’s 1650 free, and men’s and women’s 800 free relays.

First up was the women’s 1000 free, where Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club 17-year-old Alexandra Bastone won handily, swimming a 9:48.67. The swim marked a new personal best by just shy of 10 seconds, blowing away her previous best of 9:58.15, which she set in May of 2021. Bastone swam a gutsy race, splitting a pair of 59.4s on the 2nd and 3rd 100s, then pushing the pace down to into the 58 range for the middle 100s of the race. She did run out of steam a bit towards the end of the swim, splitting 59.28 on the 8th 100, then 1:00.66 on the 9th, before bringing it home in 59.74.

West Hartford Aquatic Team 28-year-old Charles Perks won the men’s 1650 free by 15 seconds, clocking a 15:30.99. The Georgia Tech recruit was off his personal best of 15:17.18, which he swam in May of last year. Peddie Aquatic Association 15-year-old Luke Brennan took 2nd with a huge new personal best of 15:45.05, breaking 16:00 for the first time in his career.

Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club dominated the women’s 800 free relay. Payton Foster (1:48.43), Lente Geelen (1:49.98), Kelly Dolce (1:50.47), and Alexandra Bastone (1:49.62) teamed up for a 7:18.50, touching first by 16.23 seconds. Chelsea Piers also won the men’s 800 free relay, but by a smaller margin. Parker Lenoce (1:39.02), William Daniel (1:41.05), Michael Mostofi (1:42.17), and Sean Rogers (1:39.75) combined for a 6:41.99.