Quintin McCarty Swims 42.61 100 Free PB To Open Austin Sectionals

2022 4C Speedo Sectionals – Austin

March 24-27, 2022

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center

SCY (25 yards)

Results (on MeetMobile)

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 1

COMBINED

Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 681 Denver Hilltoppers – 618.5 Gold Medal Swim Club – 612 Elevation Athletics – 345.33 Fort Collins – 306

GIRLS

Denver Hilltoppers – 390.5 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 317 Elevation Athletics – 237.33 Fort Collins – 234 Flatiron – 223

BOY

Gold Medal Swim Club – 419 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 364 Denver Hilltoppers – 228 Olympus Aquatics – 219 Foothills Swim Team

On the first day of the 2022 Austin Speedo Sectionals, the Denver Hilltoppers have the lead on the girls’ side while the Gold Medal Swim Club leads for the boys. However, the Scottsdale Aquatic Club is still the overall leader when you combine both genders.

NC State commit Quintin McCarty of Pikes Peak Athletics, who is ranked #14 in SwimSwam’s top Class of 2022 boys’ recruits, won the 100 freestyle in a time of 42.61. This is a personal best for him by just over a tenth of a second, beating out his old mark of 42.78 from last December from when he won the 100 free at Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. McCarty won this race by over a second, as his future teammate Chase Mueller of Foothills swim team, also an NC State commit, came behind him in a time of 43.71.

Lawson Ficken of the Denver Hilltoppers won the 100 free on the girls’ side in a time of 48.89, crushing her old personal best of 50.06 from February. Ficken will be swimming for Auburn starting in the 2022-23 school year, and her time from tonight would have ranked her #3 on the team this year in the event.

Tualatin Hills Swim Club’s Katherine Adams dropped over three seconds to win the girls’ 200 breast in a time of 2:10.28. Her previous best time was a 2:13.72 from December 2021 at Winter Juniors. In addition, her best time coming into the 2021-22 season was a 2:14.91, showing how much faster she has gotten in this event thisyear. Foothills Swim Team’s Joshua Corn also dropped a simillar amount of time in the boys’ 200 breast, winning in a time of 1:58.43 that beats out his personal best of 2:01.61 – also from Winter Juniors.

Class of 2022 Stanford Commit Lucy Bell of the Fort Collins Area Swim Team won the 200 fly in a time of 1:54.99, off of her best time of 1:53.73 from 2020. Bell is ranked #7 in our list of Class of 2022 girls’ recruits, and is set to join a deep butterfly group with the likes of Regan Smith, Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, and Charlottle Hook next fall. 2022 in-state Utah commit, Evan Vanbrocklin of Olympus Aquatics, won the 200 fly in a time of 1:45.74. This time beats out his previous best of 1:47.28 from October 2021, and would have ranked him #2 on the Utah squad in this event this year.

Other Day 4 Event Winners