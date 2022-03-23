2022 M NCAAs: Official SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Response Breakdown

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- Updated Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Pick ‘Em Contest
- SwimSwam Preview Index
The 2022 Men’s NCAA DI Swimming & Diving Championships will be underway in just a few hours. Before the action kicks off tonight in Atlanta, let’s take a moment to examine the results from the Official SwimSwam Pick’em contest.
Right off the bat, we have an interesting result. The first event of the meet, the 200 medley relay, shows our Pick’em contestants selecting Texas as the favorites. It’s certainly not an out of the blue pick, but the Longhorns are the 4th seed. Of course, a wrench was thrown into the event with the news that Louisville’s Abdelrahman Elaraby, a member of the 2021 title winning relay, has scratched the meet. That hurts Louisville’s chances in the meet.
Our readers also overwhelmingly selected Kieran Smith to win the 500 free. Smith is the NCAA record holder, bit didn’t win the event last year. Defending champion Jake Magahey isn’t the 2nd most popular pick either, those honors went to top seed Matt Sates.
The highest share of votes went to Bobby Finke winning the 1650 free on Saturday. A whooping 98.7% of respondents chose Finke to win the event.
