2022 Italian Spring Champs: Miressi Clocks 48.49 100 Free on Day 3 Prelims

2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 9th – April 13th

Riccione, Italy

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

Start List

SwimSwam Italia Coverage

LIVE RESULTS

On Monday morning’s prelims of the 2022 Italian Spring Championships, Ilaria Cusinato led the women’s 200 IM, swimming a 2:14.69. Cusinato holds the Italian Record at 2:10.25, a mark which she set in 2018.

The men’s 200 IM saw Lorenzo Glessi touch first, just ahead of Alberto Razzetti, 2:01.52 to 2:01.76. Razzetti is the Italian Record holder with the 1:57.13 he swam at this meet last year. It’s likely we see a significantly faster swim than this morning from Razzetti tonight in finals.

The men’s 100 free prelims were electrifying this morning, with Alessandro Miressi tearing to a 48.49 for the top seed at tonight’s final. The swim puts Miressi #12 in the world this year, just 0.07 seconds outside the top 10. There was another pair of swimmer under 49 seconds this morning. Lorenzo Zazzeri swam a 48.66, while Manuel Frigo touched in 48.83, marking season bests for both men.

Silvia Di Pietro led prelims of the women’s 100 free by a big margin, clocking a 54.91.

Timed finals of the men’s 800 free and the women’s 1500 free are being swum today as well. The fastest heats of each will take place during the finals session tonight.