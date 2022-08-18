2022 Duel In The Pool: Event Schedule And Scoring Breakdown

2022 DUEL IN THE POOL

Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sydney, Australia

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (pool swimming, Aug. 20-21)

Bondi Beach (open water, Aug. 19)

Start Times Friday – open water: 9:00 am local / 7:00 pm ET on Thursday Saturday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET Sunday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET

LCM (50m)

The 2022 Duel in the Pool is set to take place in Sydney, Australia from Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Racing begins in Sydney on Friday with the mixed 4×800 freestyle open water relay. For North American fans that race will be on the night of Thursday the 18th.

In preparation for the 3-day meet, USA Swimming has released a full schedule breakdown, along with an explanation of how the events will work. The Duel in the Pool will feature a mix of traditional and non-traditional events. Some of the non-traditional events include the broken 400 and 800 freestyles, mystery IM, ISL-like skins races, and a variety of relays.

See below the full schedule for the meet, which will have 1 event on day 1, 20 events on day 2, and 19 events on day 3. Following the event schedule is an explanation of how some of the races will work, along with an outline of how scoring will work.

Event Schedule

Friday, August 19 (9 a.m. local, 7 p.m. ET previous day)

Event # Event 1 Mixed 4×800 Relay (Open Water)

Saturday, August 20 (7 p.m. local, 5 a.m. ET)

Event # Event 2 Mixed 4×100 Med-R 3 W 400 Broken FR 4 M 100 FL 5 Mixed Class 4×50-meter freestyle relay 34 pts 6 W 3×50 FL, Skins 7 M 100 BR 8 W 50 FR 9 W 3×50 BR, Skins 10 M 800 FR, Broken 11 M 100 FR 12 Mixed Class 100 FR 13 W 4×100 Med-R 14 M 3×50 BK, Skins 15 Mixed Class/Able Body Relay 16 M 200 IM, Mystery 17 W 100 BK 18 M 3×50 FR, Skins 19 Mixed MC 3×50 Form-Stroke, Skins 20 W 200 FR 21 Mixed 4×50 Relay (Random)

Sunday, August 21 (7 p.m. local, 5 a.m. ET)

Event # Event 22 Mixed 6×50 FR-R 23 W 800 FR, Broken 24 M 200 FR 25 Mixed Class 4×100 FR-R 34 pts 26 W 3×50 FR, Skins 27 M 3×50 BR, Skins 28 W 100 FL 29 W 3×50 BK, Skins 30 M 4×100 FR-R 31 M 100 BK 32 Mixed Class 3×50 FR, Skins 33 W 100 FR 34 M 400 FR, Broken 35 M 50 FR 36 W 100 BR 37 M 3×50 FL, Skins 38 Mixed Class 100 Form-Stroke 39 W 200 IM, Mystery 40 Mixed 2x200m vs 4×100 Freestyle Random Relay

Event Explanations

Broken Freestyle

400m event: 1st leg, 200m on 3 minutes; 2nd leg, 100m on 2 minutes; 3rd leg, 100m on 2 minutes or until finished.

800m event: 1st leg, 300m on 5 minutes; 2nd leg, 200m on 3 minutes; 3rd leg, 200m on 3 minutes; 4th leg, 100m on 2 minutes or until finished.

For both events, all dive starts from the blocks. First place on each leg will score one bonus point.

Skins

Three Australian swimmers vs. three American swimmers. The last two to finish in each leg drop out, until there are only two swimmers left. The first two to drop out do not score points, the second two to drop out will be awarded points 2-1. The final two remaining will be awarded points 4-3.

Mixed Class/Able-Bodied Relay

The team will consist of two able-bodied swimmers and two Para swimmers, in the following order: Swimmer 1 – Female swimmer; Swimmer 2 – Male S9 swimmer; Swimmer 3 – Female S9 swimmer; Swimmer 4 – Male swimmer.

For more on Para athlete classifications, click here.

Mystery Individual Medley

Mystery IM event will have order of strokes randomly determined at the start of the race. Regardless of order, all starts will dive from the blocks, including Backstroke.

Mixed MC 3×50 Form-Stroke (100-meter & Skins)

Staggered start and elimination based on finish places. Stagger will be based on the 100m world record for swimmers chosen stroke. Swimmer to nominate their stroke ahead of time and must swim chosen stroke for each leg of the race. The Starter will announce the swimmer’s count.

Mixed 4×50 Random Relay

Each team must select two males and two females to swim a 4×50 relay of unknown format. Before the start, Team Captains will toss a coin to determine who spins the wheel, the other team will spin for event 41 on Sunday. Winning Captain spins the wheel to determine if this will be Freestyle or Medley. Both teams must swim in this format.

2x200m vs 4×100 Freestyle Random Relay

Each team must select two males and two females to swim a freestyle relay of an unknown distance. The Team Captain of the losing coin toss from Saturday will spin the wheel to determine which distance their team will swim. The other team will swim the alternate format. The team swimming the 2×200 will have to drop one male and one female athlete of their choice. Starts will be staggered based on combined best times (to be provided by the team coach ahead of time).

Scoring

USA Swimming released the scoring breakdown via Instagram:

Individual Events

First Place: 4 points

Second Place: 3 points

Third Place: 2 points

Fourth Place: 1 point

Relay Events

First Place: 8 points

Second Place: 6 points

Individual Skins Events (3 Entrants From Each Team)

Round 1 (6 swimmers)

5th and 6th Place: Eliminated, 0 points

Top 4 Advance

Round 2 (4 swimmers)

4th Place: Eliminated, 1 point

3rd Place: Eliminated, 2 points

Top 2 Advance

Round 3 (2 swimmers)

2nd Place: 3 Points

1st Place: 4 Points

Mixed Class Skins Event (4 Entrants From Each Team)

Round 1 (8 swimmers)

6th, 7th, and 8th Place: Eliminated, 0 points

Top 5 Advance

Round 2 (5 swimmers)

4th and 5th Place: Eliminated, 0 Points

Top 3 Advance

Round 3 (3 swimmers)

3rd Place: 2 points

2nd Place: 3 points

1st Place: 5 points

Additional Scoring Features



Power Play

Can be used in any relay event to gain double points. Each team has one Power Play per day. This must be used prior to the start of the race. If a relay event with a Power Play is won, the team will earn

double the points. If a relay event with a power play is lost (the opposing team wins), half points will be awarded.

Double Dip

Can be played in any skins event to try and gain double points. If Double Dip is called, an extra 50m is contested, with double points awarded to the winner. Only one Double Dip can be played per day.

Flag Frenzy

Can be played in any of the 100m events to gain double points. Each team can play one Flag Frenzy per day. Flag must be thrown prior to the first swimmer hitting the 50m turn. Whoever wins an event with a Flag Frenzy will earn double points, regardless of which team throws the flag.

Broken Freestyle Bonus

First place on each leg of the broken freestyle events will score 1 bonus point.