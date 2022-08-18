How To Watch The 2022 Duel In The Pool Between the US and Australia (Swimming)

2022 DUEL IN THE POOL

Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sydney, Australia

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (pool swimming, Aug. 20-21)

Bondi Beach (open water, Aug. 19)

Start Times Friday – open water: 9:00 am local / 7:00 pm ET on Thursday Saturday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET Sunday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

The 2022 Duel in the Pool is finally upon us. A team from the United States and a team from Australia are set to go head-to-head in a 3-day battle in Sydney, Australia. The meet will begin on the morning of Friday, August 19 in Australia (or Thursday night in North America). The first session is open water and then on Saturday and Sunday the pool swimmers will race, starting at 7 pm local (5:00 am Eastern)

The Duel in the Pool will feature several traditional swimming events such as the stroke 50 and 100s, but there will also be a series of non-traditional events including skins races, broken freestyle, mystery IM, and more. For a breakdown of what we know so far about the events and a full breakdown of the American and Australian rosters, check out this article.

The lineup of elite swimmers racing a mix of conventional and unconventional events will be sure to make for an exciting viewing experience. Both USA Swimming and Swimming Australia have provided streaming info for how Americans and Australians can tune into the action.

While the Australian link is only available to those in Australia, the link available on USA Swimming’s site will provide access to those in every country other than Australia. That means that regardless of where in the world you are, you’ll be able to watch live.

As always, check back in on SwimSwam as the meet unfolds for live recaps, analysis posts, and scoring breakdowns as we find out who will come out on top at the 2022 Duel in the Pool.