2021 US Olympic Trials – Night 2 Video Roundup

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Day 2 Finals Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Wave II Live Results
- Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet
The new wave is here. We saw a slue of first time-Olympians born tonight, starting with Torri Huske and Claire Curzan, the two high schoolers that came into this meet as the top seeds and kept it that way. In the men’s 100 breast, Michael Andrew and Andrew Wilson punched their first-time tickets to Tokyo in a heated battle, separated by just .01. And finally, in the women’s 400 free, Katie Ledecky won in Ledecky-esque fashion, making her the only repeat-Olympian of the night as Paige Madden roared in for 2nd to qualify for her first games.
Coleman’s recap game on point. Digging the background tunes.
Agreed. Shout-out Coleman, I’m digging the video recap format and the Coleman pizazz is definitely part of it.
Much appreciated from you both!! Just trying to bring my swim people some fun swim commentary
Love this recap and behind the scene jab of Coleman from the staff (who was that guy?) Great summary and energy from Coleman.