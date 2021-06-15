2021 US Olympic Trials – Night 2 Video Roundup

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

The new wave is here. We saw a slue of first time-Olympians born tonight, starting with Torri Huske and Claire Curzan, the two high schoolers that came into this meet as the top seeds and kept it that way. In the men’s 100 breast, Michael Andrew and Andrew Wilson punched their first-time tickets to Tokyo in a heated battle, separated by just .01. And finally, in the women’s 400 free, Katie Ledecky won in Ledecky-esque fashion, making her the only repeat-Olympian of the night as Paige Madden roared in for 2nd to qualify for her first games.