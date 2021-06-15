Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 US Olympic Trials – Night 2 Video Roundup

Comments: 4

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

The new wave is here. We saw a slue of first time-Olympians born tonight, starting with Torri Huske and Claire Curzan, the two high schoolers that came into this meet as the top seeds and kept it that way. In the men’s 100 breast, Michael Andrew and Andrew Wilson punched their first-time tickets to Tokyo in a heated battle, separated by just .01. And finally, in the women’s 400 free, Katie Ledecky won in Ledecky-esque fashion, making her the only repeat-Olympian of the night as Paige Madden roared in for 2nd to qualify for her first games.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
2Fat4Speed
40 minutes ago

Coleman’s recap game on point. Digging the background tunes.

4
0
Reply
BigChungus
Reply to  2Fat4Speed
31 minutes ago

Agreed. Shout-out Coleman, I’m digging the video recap format and the Coleman pizazz is definitely part of it.

1
0
Reply
Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  BigChungus
13 minutes ago

Much appreciated from you both!! Just trying to bring my swim people some fun swim commentary

1
0
Reply
tnp101
17 seconds ago

Love this recap and behind the scene jab of Coleman from the staff (who was that guy?) Great summary and energy from Coleman.

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!