2021 NCAA Men’s Day 4 Ups/Downs: Cal Goes 8/2, Texas Projected to Keep Lead

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming:

Championship Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

CURRENT TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY THREE)

Texas 414 Cal 372 Florida 282 Georgia 198 Indiana 158 Louisville 150 Texas A&M 127 NC State 120 Ohio State 108 Virginia 102 Michigan 100 Mizzou 67 Arizona 66 Virginia Tech 60 Stanford 58 Alabama 53 LSU 52 Tennessee/Miami 38 (tie) UNC/Purdue 31 (tie) Georgia Tech 29 Florida State 24.5 Pittsburgh 23 Minnesota 20 Notre Dame/USC 15 (tie) Penn State 13 Wisconsin 10 Kentucky 9 Utah 6.5

On Saturday morning, the Greensboro Aquatic Center had its last preliminaries session with the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. At the conclusion of the session, the Cal Bears picked up 8 up and 2 down swims while the Texas Longhorns picked up 6 up and 4 down swims. Georgia had the next-best showing with 3 up and 3 down swims, followed by Virginia Tech and Florida picking up 2 A-finalists each. Cal is expected to reel in 135.5 points after their prelims showing while Texas is projected bring in 115 total points from the four events. However, Texas will still have a 22.50-point lead over Cal minus the 1650 free, platform diving, and the 400 free relay.

In the 200 back, freshman Destin Lasco broke the pool record at 1:37.19, leading a trio of Bears including #4 Bryce Mefford and #5 Daniel Carr. The Texas Longhorns will have #3 Carson Foster and #6 Austin Katz in the championship final along with #2 Shaine Casas of Texas A&M and #8 Clark Beach of Florida, who beat Virginia’s Justin Grender in a swim-off after tying at 1:40.20.

Ryan Hoffer of Cal will aim for his 3rd title here in Greensboro with his top 100 free seed alongside #4 Bjorn Seelinger. Texas will also have #2 Drew Kibler and #3 Daniel Krueger while Florida will have #6 Kieran Smith and Alabama’s Matt King snagged the 8th seed after getting DQ’ed in the 50 free.

Cal’s Reece Whitley picked up the top seed in the 200 breast over last night’s 100 breast champion Max McHugh of Minnesota. Texas’ Caspar Corbeau earned the third seed behind Stanford’s Daniel Roy while Whitley will be joined by Cal teammate Hugo Gonzalez in the championship final. Longhorn teammates Braden Vines and Jake Foster snagged the 9th and 10th seeds in the consolation final.

Finally, Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero holds the top 200 fly seed after taking second place in the 100 fly final yesterday. Behind him is Cal’s Trenton Julian, who SwimSwam picked to win the event over Albiero. Georgia’s Luca Urlando (#4) and Camden Murphy (#8) gave the Bulldogs two A-final swims while Texas’ Sam Pomajevich picked up the 5th seed over Big Ten champion Brendan Burns of Indiana (#6).

DAY 4 UPS/DOWNS

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

Not including: 1650 free, platform diving, 400 free relay

All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly California 8/2 3/1 2/0 2/0 1/1 Texas 6/4 2/0 2/1 1/2 1/1 Georgia 3/3 1/1 0/1 0/1 2/0 VT 2/4 0/1 0/1 1/1 1/1 UVA 1/3 0/1 0/1 1/1 0/0 Florida 2/1 1/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 Indiana 1/3 0/2 0/0 0/0 1/1 Texas A&M 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Louisville 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 Purdue 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 LSU 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Alabama 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Minnesota 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 GT 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Stanford 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Arizona 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Missouri 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Ohio State 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0 Michigan 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 PITT 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Tennessee 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 USC 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 West Virginia 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Kentucky 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1

DAY 4 SCORED PRELIMS BREAKDOWN BY EVENT

California Texas Georgia VT UVA Indiana Florida Louisville Texas A&M Minnesota Stanford LSU GT Missouri Arizona Purdue Alabama Ohio State West Virginia USC Tennessee Kentucky Michigan PITT 200 Back 50 29 15 4 10 8.5 10 5 17 0 0 0 0 6.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 100 Free 35 39 3.5 9 7 0 16.5 0 5 0 0 14 0 0 0 12 11 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 1.5 200 Breast 32.5 31 2 13.5 14 0 0 0 0 17 16 0 14 0 0 0 0 10 0 0 5 0 0 0 200 Fly 18 16 26 19 0 22 0 20 0 0 0 0 0 7 12 0 0 0 6 5 0 4 0 0

SCORED DAY 4 PRELIMS

California 135.5 Texas 115 Georgia 46.5 VT 45.5 UVA 31 Indiana 30.5 Florida 26.5 Louisville 25 Texas A&M 22 Minnesota 17 Stanford 16 LSU 14 GT 14 Missouri 13.5 Arizona 12 Purdue 12 Alabama 11 Ohio State 10 West Virginia 6 USC 5 Tennessee 5 Kentucky 4 Michigan 1.5 PITT 1.5

SCORED PRELIMS + CURRENT SCORES

Not including: platform diving, 400 free relay

Texas 529 California 507.5 Florida 308.5 Georgia 244.5 Indiana 188.5 Louisville 175 Texas A&M 149 UVA 133 NC State 120 Ohio State 118 VT 105.5 Michigan 101.5 Missouri 80.5 Arizona 78 Stanford 74 LSU 66 Alabama 64 GT 43 Purdue 43 Tennessee 43 Miami 38 Minnesota 37 UNC 31 PITT 24.5 Florida St 24.5 USC 20 ND 15 Kentucky 13 Penn State 13 Wisconsin 10 Utah 6.5 West Virginia 6

Projected 1650 Free Points

Georgia 1/1 26 Florida 1/0 20 NC State 1/2 19 Texas 1/1 17 Notre Dame 1/0 16 Cal 1/0 15 Indiana 1/0 13 Michigan 1/0 11 Arizona 0/1 7 Ohio State 0/1 6 Wisconsin 0/1 4 Stanford 0/1 1

The 1650 free timed finals are set to begin before the start of this evening’s finals session. Florida’s Bobby Finke comes in as the top seed and the American/U.S. Open/NCAA record holder. However, Georgia is expected to pick up 26 points in the event, six more than Florida if Finke wins.