2021 NCAA Men’s Championships Day 3: UNC Steals the Show in 3m Diving Prelims

2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
UPDATE: Florida sophomore Leonardo Garcia moved up from 14th place after prelims to win the consolation final with 414.00 points. He will be ninth overall adding 9 points to Florida’s team total. Tennessee freshman Bryden Hattie, 11th after prelims, bettered his position by one spot to finish second in the consolation final and 10th overall. Texas freshman Noah Duperre moved down two spots to place 11th overall. That gives Texas 6 more points, instead of the 9 that he had projected after prelims.
Ohio State, who was projected to score 8 points from Lyle Yost and Joseph Canova, will get 7 points from their 13th- and 14th-place finishes.
Consolation Final Results
- Leonardo Garcia (FLA) – 414.00
- Bryden Hattie (TENN) – 402.25
- Noah Duperre (TEX) – 398.55
- Jack Matthews (MIAF) – 389.85
- Lyle Yost (OSU) – 389.20
- Joseph Canova (OSU) – 379.40
- Tazman Abramowicz (UW) – 352.00
- Brandon Loschiavo (PUR) – 332.70
Day Three
Texas divers made the headlines after the prelims of 1-meter diving yesterday, but it was North Carolina who stole the show in prelims of the 3-meter springboard on Friday. Quite literally.
The Longhorns, locked in a battle for the team title with Cal, had two divers sitting in the top eight with two divers left to go. UNC junior Anton Down-Jenkins (428.15) and sophomore Alexander Hart (383.15), with a 76-point final dive, moved past Texas freshman Noah Duperre (375.50), relegating him to the consolation final. Duperre finished second behind teammate Jordan Windle in last night’s 1-meter final.
Indiana junior Andrew Capobianco (449.35) was the top qualifier this morning. He came in fourth in 1-meter diving last night. Texas senior Windle (419.25) qualified third behind Capobianco and UNC’s Down-Jenkins.
The rest of the A-final qualifiers include LSU senior Juan Hernandez (411.45), Tennessee junior Matthew Wade (398.25), Ohio State senior Jacob Siler (396.60), and Miami sophomore Brodie Scapens (386.00).
In addition, Ohio State put two more divers in the consolation final, while Tennessee and Miami each placed one. The 9-16 divers will compete again in the consolation final, so there is still ample opportunity for positioning to change.
3-Meter Diving Prelims
Top 16 qualifiers:
- Andrew Capobianco (IND) – 449.35
- Anton Down-Jenkins (UNC) – 428.15
- Jordan Windle (TEX) – 419.25
- Juan Hernandez (LSU) – 411.45
- Matthew Wade (TENN) – 398.25
- Jacob Siler (OSU) – 396.60
- Brodie Scapens (MIAF) – 386.00
- Alexander Hart (UNC) – 383.15
- Noah Duperre (TEX) – 375.50
- Joseph Canova (OSU) – 372.60
- Bryden Hattie (TENN) – 372.00
- Tazman Abramowicz (UW) – 371.45
- Jack Matthews (MIAF) – 370.60
- Leonardo Garcia (FLA) – 367.25
- Brandon Loschiavo (PUR) – 367.05
- Lyle Yost (OSU) – 361.60
Day 3 Ups/Downs Including Diving
Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
|All
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|3 mtr Diving
|Texas
|11/5
|4/0
|1/1
|3/1
|1/0
|1/2
|1/1
|California
|6/2
|1/1
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|2/1
|0/0
|Georgia
|4/2
|1/1
|2/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Florida
|4/2
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Indiana
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/0
|1/2
|1/0
|Louisville
|3/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Ohio State
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|UNC
|2/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/0
|LSU
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Tennessee
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/1
|UVA
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Missouri
|1/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|USC
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|NC State
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Texas A&M
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Miami
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|Arizona
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|VT
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Minnesota
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|PITT
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Michigan
|0/4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Stanford
|0/3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Wisconsin
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|GT
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Purdue
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|ND
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Penn State
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Northwestern
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Alabama
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
Scored Prelims Day 3
- Texas: 195.0
- California: 104.0
- Florida: 72.0
- Indiana: 69.0
- Georgia: 58.0
- Ohio State: 52.5
- Louisville: 43.0
- Tennessee: 31.5
- UNC: 31.0
- LSU: 28.5
- UVA: 28.0
- Texas A&M: 27.0
- Minnesota: 20.0
- NC State: 20.0
- Missouri: 17.5
- VT: 17.0
- Miami: 16.0
- USC: 15.0
- Arizona: 13.0
- PITT: 11.0
- GT: 9.5
- Stanford: 9.0
- ND: 9.0
- Northwestern: 9.0
- Wisconsin: 7.0
- Michigan: 5.0
- Penn State: 5.0
- Alabama: 4.0
- Purdue: 3.5
Scored Day 3 Prelims + Current Scores After Day 2
- Texas: 329.0
- California: 260.0
- Florida: 162.0
- Georgia: 134.0
- Indiana: 106.5
- Ohio State: 83.0
- Texas A&M: 76.0
- Louisville: 65.0
- NC State: 61.0
- LSU: 57.5
- Stanford: 56.0
- Arizona: 51.5
- VT: 45.0
- UVA: 41.5
- Tennessee: 38.5
- Michigan: 36.0
- UNC: 36.0
- Missouri: 34.0
- Miami: 32.0
- GT: 24.0
- PITT: 22.0
- ND: 20.0
- Minnesota: 20.0
- Purdue: 16.5
- USC: 15.0
- Wisconsin: 13.0
- Northwestern: 9.0
- Penn State: 5.0
- Alabama: 4.0
- Utah: 3.0
- Kentucky: 2.0
- Florida St: 2.0
If Texas had done as well as yesterday on this I would have said they put the meet away, but it’ll come down to finals tonight and prelims tomorrow.
The Longhorns are still the team to beat, for my money.
After last year’s non-event, they want this one terribly — for Eddie!