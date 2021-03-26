Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Destin Lasco of Cal Becomes Fastest Freshman Ever in 100 Back with 44.55

Comments: 22

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming:
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

Cal freshman Destin Lasco slashed 66 hundredths off his personal best time in the 100 back in prelims on Friday to qualify second for the final with 44.55. That ranks him first among all NCAA freshman, beating the previous recordholder, Ryan Murphy also of Cal, by .08.

Out in 21.74, he came home in 22.81 to take .66 off his previous PB of 45.21 from the Cal-Stanford dual meet in November 2020. He is seeded second behind Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas for tonight’s final. The top seven qualifiers were all under 45 seconds in morning heats.

Top 10 Freshmen 100 Backstroke Times

1. Destin Lasco, Cal – 44.55
2. Ryan Murphy, Cal – 44.63
3. Kacper Stokowski, Florida – 44.90
4. Ralf Tribuntsov, USC – 44.95
5T. Adam Chaney, Florida – 44.99
5T. Luca Urlando, Georgia – 44.99
5T. Robert Glinta, USC – 44.99
5T. Austin Katz, Texas – 44.99
9. Nic Albiero, Louisville – 45.05
10. Gabriel Fantoni, Indiana – 45.17

Lasco also moved to ninth on the all-time list of U.S. 100 backstrokers, moving past Ryan Lochte who led off the Florida relay at 2006 NCAAs in 44.60.

  1. Murphy, Ryan – 43.49 – 2016 NCAA DI-men
  2. Stewart, Coleman – 43.62 – 2020 UNC “Janis Hape Dowd” Invite
  3. Farris, Dean – 43.66 – 2019 NCAA DI-men
  4. Casas, Shaine – 43.87 – 2020 Art Adamson Invitational
  5. Thoman, Nick – 44.07 – 2013 Winter Nationals
  6. Poti, Zachary – 44.14 – 2020 PAC–12 Champs men
  7. Shebat, John – 44.35 – 2017 NCAA DI-men
  8. Grevers, Matt – 44.49 – 2013 Winter Nationals
  9. Lasco, Destin – 44.55 – 2021 NCAA DI-men
  10. Lochte, Ryan – 44.60r – 2006 NCAA DI-men

Lasco is also ranked ninth on the all-time list of U.S. 200 backstrokers and will have a chance to improve his standing on Saturday.

  1. Murphy, Ryan – 1:35.73 – 2016 NCAA DI-men
  2. Shebat, John – 1:36.42 – 2019 NCAA DI-men
  3. Katz, Austin – 1:36.45 – 2019 NCAA DI-men
  4. Casas, Shaine – 1:36.54 – 2020 ST TEX First Chance Invit
  5. Lochte, Ryan – 1:36.81 – 2007 Winter Nationals
  6. Clary, Tyler – 1:37.58 – 2009 NCAA DI-men
  7. Stewart, Coleman – 1:37.71 – 2020 ACC Champs men
  8. Carr, Daniel – 1:37.87 – 2020 PAC-12 Champs men
  9. Lasco, Destin – 1:38.13 – 2021 MEN’S PAC12 SWIMMING/DIVI
  10. Godsoe, Eugene – 1:38.21 – 2012 OK Elite Meet

cold is a mentality
1 hour ago

he is on fire this meet !!!

Mr Piano
1 hour ago

Flex 💪

You Sada
1 hour ago

He seems to be like Whitley. Swim the first 50 like its practice, then come home like an out of control train the last 50. I’ll be interested in watching both his backstrokes.

Swimmer
1 hour ago

Also does as many dolphin kicks as Whitley

Mr Piano
1 hour ago

comment image

