Destin Lasco of Cal Becomes Fastest Freshman Ever in 100 Back with 44.55

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal freshman Destin Lasco slashed 66 hundredths off his personal best time in the 100 back in prelims on Friday to qualify second for the final with 44.55. That ranks him first among all NCAA freshman, beating the previous recordholder, Ryan Murphy also of Cal, by .08.

Out in 21.74, he came home in 22.81 to take .66 off his previous PB of 45.21 from the Cal-Stanford dual meet in November 2020. He is seeded second behind Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas for tonight’s final. The top seven qualifiers were all under 45 seconds in morning heats.

Top 10 Freshmen 100 Backstroke Times

1. Destin Lasco, Cal – 44.55

2. Ryan Murphy, Cal – 44.63

3. Kacper Stokowski, Florida – 44.90

4. Ralf Tribuntsov, USC – 44.95

5T. Adam Chaney, Florida – 44.99

5T. Luca Urlando, Georgia – 44.99

5T. Robert Glinta, USC – 44.99

5T. Austin Katz, Texas – 44.99

9. Nic Albiero, Louisville – 45.05

10. Gabriel Fantoni, Indiana – 45.17

Lasco also moved to ninth on the all-time list of U.S. 100 backstrokers, moving past Ryan Lochte who led off the Florida relay at 2006 NCAAs in 44.60.

Murphy, Ryan – 43.49 – 2016 NCAA DI-men Stewart, Coleman – 43.62 – 2020 UNC “Janis Hape Dowd” Invite Farris, Dean – 43.66 – 2019 NCAA DI-men Casas, Shaine – 43.87 – 2020 Art Adamson Invitational Thoman, Nick – 44.07 – 2013 Winter Nationals Poti, Zachary – 44.14 – 2020 PAC–12 Champs men Shebat, John – 44.35 – 2017 NCAA DI-men Grevers, Matt – 44.49 – 2013 Winter Nationals Lasco, Destin – 44.55 – 2021 NCAA DI-men Lochte, Ryan – 44.60r – 2006 NCAA DI-men

Lasco is also ranked ninth on the all-time list of U.S. 200 backstrokers and will have a chance to improve his standing on Saturday.