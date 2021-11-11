Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 ISL Season 3 Semifinals Match 1, Day 1 Live Recap

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 12 – PLAY-OFFS MATCH 1

The first playoff semi-final will feature the ISL’s team champions from the past two seasons, with Energy Standard winning the team trophy in Season One, and the Cali Condors taking the team title in Season Two. Joining them will be the DC Trident and Iron.

Several of the world’s biggest stars will be out for the ISL’s top two teams, including World Record holders Sarah Sjostrom and Ilya Shymanovich competing for Energy Standard and Lilly King leading the charge for the Condors. Also joining the fray will be several of Great Britain’s top swimmers who all opted out of last week’s European Short Course Championships, including James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Bren Proud. Beata Nelson, who was a breakout star for the Cali Condors in her rookie season last year, will join King in seeking to help the Condors defend their ISL title.

Women’s 100 fly

Top 8 finishers:

  • 1st: Kelsi Dahlia (CAC): 55.45
  • 2nd: Sarah Sjostrom (ENS): 56.22
  • 3rd: Erika Brown (CAC): 56.56
  • 4th: Madeline Banic (ENS): 56.84
  • 5th: Maria Ugolkova (IRO): 57.04
  • 6th: Linnea Mack (DCT) 57.76
  • 7th: Emillie Beckmann (IRO): 57.77
  • 8th: Ting Wen Quah (DCT): 59.30

American Kelsi Dahlia led wire to wire in the women’s 100 fly to take the upset victory over World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom in 55.45. Sjostrom touched second in 56.22, off her time from last week’s SC Euro’s. That is Dahlia’s fourth win in the event this season and her 7th overall in the ISL

Erika Brown touched in third in 56.56 to secure a 1-3 finish for the Condors, raking in big points early in the meet. Notably, she just outtouched her University of Tennessee training partner, Madeline Banic, who finished fourth for Energy Standard in 56.84. As projected, early returns suggest this meet will be a battle between Energy Standard and Condors.

 

Men’s 100 fly

Top 8 finishers:

  • 1st: Nicolas Santos (IRO): 50.36
  • 2nd: Marcin Cieslak (CAC): 50.43
  • 3rd: Camden Murphy (DCT): 50.70
  • 4th: Adam Barrett (ENS): 50.74
  • 5th: Zach Harting (DCT): 50.95
  • 6th: James Guy (ENS): 51.51
  • 7th: Leonardo Santos (IRO): 51.55
  • 8th: Eddie Wang (CAC): 51.60

Nicolas Santos took home the win for Iron in 50.36, his first-ever ISL win in the 100 fly, though he has been dominant in the 50 fly, winning the shortest fly event 9 times in his ISL career. Following close behind was the Condors’ Marcin Cieslak in 50.43, while American Camden Murphy touched in third for the DC Trident in 50.70.

Energy Standard feels a huge hole in their lineup without star flyer Chad Le Clos. ENS will have to settle for a 4th from Adam Barrett and a 6th from James Guy.

 

