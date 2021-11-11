Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jim Rome Reads Listener Rant On Air About Being Pre-Empted by CBS ISL Broadcast

Update: a longer clip reveals that Rome was actually reading a Tweet from a listener.

Any American who has been watching the television broadcasts for the International Swimming League over the last two seasons knows that the meets usually occupy the television timeslot that on Monday through Fridays would otherwise be held by the Jim Rome show.

It turns out that some of Jim Rome’s readers are not too happy about that.

“And you idiots are going to preempt the show for swimming? Stupid,” a Tweet read by Rome on the air said, while lauding Rome’s interview with NBA star Draymond Green.

Speaking for himself, Rome continued:

“Again, I can only control what I can control, and only program what I can program, and I can only control this show, and even then, I can’t control this show, because I can’t control you clones. So what I really can’t control is what the CBS Sports Network does during these hours, and I don’t have a problem with it. I mean I don’t, they have other properties, other things they have in addition to the Jim Rome ‘radio slash TV show,’ including swimming. So yes, on the TV side, we’re going to go away for hours 2 and 3, and you will get swimming instead of me. And maybe that’s an upgrade in your mind. Maybe that’s an upgrade period.”

Rome hosts a daily 3 hour sports talk radio show that is syndicated across the country, and usually simulcast on television on CBS Sports Network

Rome has been one of the country’s most popular sports radio talk show hosts for decades. Almost always working alone, Rome is known for his “smack” style of analysis, which is freewheeling, aggressive, braggadocious, and uninhibited. Those who are familiar with his style know that his critique of CBS replacing him with swimming is just Jim Rome promo’ing the upcoming show, and his shift to radio-only for the rest of the morning, in Jim Rome’s characteristic style. It will appeal to his basest audience, many of whom probably have less-than-zero interest in watching competitive swimming, but might also intrigue a few to stick around and keep watching, just to see what Rome is ‘on about’ today.

He’s sort of serious, and almost definitely right that his show will draw more viewers than the ISL, but he’s also doing the in-character ‘Jim Rome’ version of a handoff between shows and networks.

So, while his bravado on a surface level can be offputting for some, it’s in fact huge exposure for the sport and a league that badly needs such exposure to get the ‘Rome treatment.”

The defending champion Cali Condors lead the team scoring after day 1 of the match, followed by Energy Standard and then (well behind) DC Trident and Iron. Playoff #1 will conclude on Friday starting at 1:00 PM Eastern, again pre-empting the last two hours of Rome’s show on CBS Sports Network.

Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
2 hours ago

Wahhh cry about it

23
-2
Reply
Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
2 hours ago

MFers acting like they werent cheering on those same swimmers like 3 months ago in Tokyo

Last edited 2 hours ago by Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
50
-2
Reply
Scotty P
Reply to  Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
1 hour ago

This comment is everything. THANK YOU!

4
0
Reply
caeleb’s leg sleeve tat
Reply to  Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
1 hour ago

LEGIT

1
0
Reply
Hillbilly
Reply to  Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
48 minutes ago

It’s the only time people care about swimming is during the Olympics. Quit pretending that the ISL is going to make our sport popular

5
-7
Reply
Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
Reply to  Hillbilly
37 minutes ago

Quit acting like whining about my comments will make swimming more popular

3
-1
Reply
Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
Reply to  Hillbilly
34 minutes ago

ISL is run during the “dead” months of swim before December championships and it’s the perfect opportunity to draw viewers from olympic/worlds hype and the team aspect helps it

the only reason why it’s not popular enough is because it’s not being marketed enough and that’s administration’s fault

2
-1
Reply
Ol' Longhorn
Reply to  Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
31 minutes ago

But then few of the Olympic studs show up. How do you draw viewers from the Olympics hype when they only know Dressel and Peaty?

1
0
Reply
Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
Reply to  Ol' Longhorn
20 minutes ago

Yeah that’s why im saying the league itself isn’t great but the concept of it is and if people took it more seriously it could have great potential

1
0
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
2 hours ago

Have a wake, don’t suck 🌊

9
0
Reply
Qqq
2 hours ago

His listener will be so upset.

16
0
Reply
caeleb’s leg sleeve tat
Reply to  Qqq
1 hour ago

his ten listeners

3
-1
Reply
Qqq
Reply to  caeleb’s leg sleeve tat
1 hour ago

I figured it was just his mom. Maybe he has a lot of siblings?

2
0
Reply
caeleb’s leg sleeve tat
Reply to  Qqq
1 hour ago

those are the ten listeners

1
0
Reply
Khachaturian
2 hours ago

He obviously doesn’t know about the exciting storylines part of the swim swam lore community.

12
-1
Reply
Horninco
2 hours ago

Poor Jenn Rome

Last edited 2 hours ago by Horninco
4
-1
Reply
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Admin
2 hours ago

I was on Jim Rome’s show 20+ years ago…. and he had the swim stats at the ready… By no means did he earn the honored SwimNerd handle, but I’m saying Rome had potential. (Should he be a guest analyst on ISL…?)

13
0
Reply
Roch
Reply to  Gold Medal Mel Stewart
2 hours ago

Absolutely not. I would take Rowdy over this guy any day, and I’m not exactly a fan of Rowdy. We don’t need more platforms for jerks to spout off.

14
-3
Reply
mcmflyguy
Reply to  Gold Medal Mel Stewart
1 hour ago

absolutely let him be a guest, and let the real broadcasters tell him how difficult it has been for swimming to even be recognized outside of Olympic years. I love the ISL, I go to the gym at my lunch hour and its on the tv. I’m excited because I see people standing there watching it that I can only assume watch swimming every 4 years. his comments about this are selfish and in no way helpful to anything.

2
-1
Reply
Pirate
2 hours ago

I havent thought about this dude since his show Rome is burning or whatever. He’s irrelevant

8
-1
Reply

