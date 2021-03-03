2021 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan and Indiana lead the way with 5 men up in A-finals, each, while Michigan has 13 individual finals swims tonight ahead of IU (11) and Ohio State (10). Meanwhile, Wisconsin, Purdue and Northwestern look to distance themselves from the pack, as the Badgers and Boilermakers look especially strong for fourth right now with 3 up, each.

Tonight, Ohio State’s Paul Delakis is the favorite in the 200 IM, while Michigan’s Patrick Callan could lead a Wolverine podium sweep in the 500 free. The 50 free will be electric, as Penn State was able to put three into the A-final, including freshman standout Jake Houck.

After the absurd breaststroke depth shown in the 200 medley relay splits last night, the 400 medley relay should be another exciting event, with at least one potential 49-split incoming.

WEDNESDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

200 IM – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 1:41.05, Vini Lanza (Indiana) – 2019

Big Ten record – 1:41.05, Vini Lanza (Indiana) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 1:43.79

Defending champion: Andrew Loy (Ohio State), 1:42.03

Top 3

Wisconsin’s Wes Jekel was out flying, splitting a 2 and 24.85 back opening 100. But Ohio State’s Paul Delakis pulled almost even on the breast leg, then flew by him on the free leg to set a new personal best of 1:41.71.

Indiana’s Van Mathias also snuck by Jekel under the flags, going 1:43.61 for second, as both he and Jekel were tenths off of their lifetime bests. Jumping up from eighth to fourth was Michigan’s Jared Daigle, stopping the clock at 1:43.99.

With a 1:44.15, Michigan sophomore Danny Berlitz posted the B-final victory.

Indiana cut into Ohio State’s lead with this event done, now down 75 points, while the Badgers moved past Northwestern into fifth.

50 FREE – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 18.69, Bowe Becker (Minnesota) – 2018

Big Ten record – 18.69, Bowe Becker (Minnesota) – 2018

2020 NCAA invite time – 19.32

Defending champion: Bruno Blaskovic (Indiana), 18.97

Top 3

In the splash-and-dash, Ohio State junior Sem Andreis got the job done, beating his PR of 19.18 from this meet last year to win in 19.05, rattling the 19-second barrier. Andreis was third in this event last year.

Jack Franzman of Indiana was second in 19.14, erasing his old best of 19.30, and he just edged out Penn State’s Will Roberson (19.17) and Ohio State’s Hunter Armstrong (19.19). Roberson and Armstrong both took over two-tenths off of their old bests (done in prelims).

For Michigan, Gus Borges went 19.31 for fifth, as Penn State freshman Jake Houck was .09 off of his big morning swim to finish sixth (19.38).

The B-final went to River Wright of Michigan, a huge swim at 19.31, dropping .31 from prelims. He shaves time off of his old best, a 19.58 from this meet last year.

Michigan moved up to third ahead of Purdue after the 50 free, while Penn State passed both Minnesota and Northwestern to take a narrow lead over the Wildcats for sixth.

500 FREE – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 4:09.29, Felix Auboeck (Michigan) – 2018

Big Ten record – 4:08.60, Peter Vanderkaay (Michigan) – 2006

2020 NCAA invite time – 4:16.49

Defending champion: Felix Auboeck (Michigan), 4:10.14

400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 3:01.30, Indiana – 2018

Big Ten record – 3:01.30, Indiana – 2018

NCAA automatic qualifying standard – 3:05.95

Defending champion: Indiana, 3:02.27

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH 50 FREE)