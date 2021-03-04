Daily Swim Coach Workout #362

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Meeting: Meet line-up. Some will swim 3 individual/1 relay. Some 2:2.

Warm up

400 fins and snorkels 50 swim, 50 kick 3rd black line

6 x 75 1:15 FINS (C/D only 4 repeats add 10 sec to interval

25 vert arm kick with med ball or gear bag

25 pocket fly kick

25 breast wide quick stroke with flutter kick

8 x FINS SNORKEL

25 :30 1/7 3 stroke break out with pinky flik

Academy SPEED

5 x 50 on 1:00 at 200 P plus 1

10 x 25 on :40 at 100P plus 1

1:00 rest

4 x 50 on 1:10at 200 P

8 x 25 on :40 at 100P

1:00 rest

3 x 50 on 1:20 at 200 P

6 x 25 on :40 at 100P

Wt. Crew Out – Others continue

1:00 rest

2 x 50 on 1:30 at 200 P

4 x 25 on :40 at 100P

1 x 50 off the blocks Max – 90% of best – Heats

2 x 25 off the blocks Max – Strive for goal 50 p. Heats

500 on 7:00 any equipment

5 x 100 paddle last 10 yds fast on 1:15, b: 1:25

500 fin kick 7:00

200’s Buoy only fly

:20 sec rest

200 paddle back

:20 sec rest

200 paddle breast 25 hd up with flutter, 25 3 dn, 3 up

:20 sec rest

200 snorkel free alt 25’s drill dog paddle, 25 1/7

3 x 50 cord (25 brt/choice) some may be asked to not kick on the breaststroke