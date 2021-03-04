Daily Swim Coach Workout #362

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Meeting: Meet line-up. Some will swim 3 individual/1 relay. Some 2:2.
Warm up
400 fins and snorkels 50 swim, 50 kick 3rd black line
6 x 75 1:15 FINS (C/D only 4 repeats add 10 sec to interval
25 vert arm kick with med ball or gear bag
25 pocket fly kick
25 breast wide quick stroke with flutter kick
8 x FINS SNORKEL
25 :30 1/7 3 stroke break out with pinky flik
Academy SPEED
5 x 50 on 1:00 at 200 P plus 1
10 x 25 on :40 at 100P plus 1
1:00 rest
4 x 50 on 1:10at 200 P
8 x 25 on :40 at 100P
1:00 rest
3 x 50 on 1:20 at 200 P
6 x 25 on :40 at 100P
Wt. Crew Out – Others continue
1:00 rest
2 x 50 on 1:30 at 200 P
4 x 25 on :40 at 100P
1 x 50 off the blocks Max – 90% of best – Heats
2 x 25 off the blocks Max – Strive for goal 50 p. Heats
500 on 7:00 any equipment
5 x 100 paddle last 10 yds fast on 1:15, b: 1:25
500 fin kick 7:00
200’s Buoy only fly
:20 sec rest
200 paddle back
:20 sec rest
200 paddle breast 25 hd up with flutter, 25 3 dn, 3 up
:20 sec rest
200 snorkel free alt 25’s drill dog paddle, 25 1/7
3 x 50 cord (25 brt/choice) some may be asked to not kick on the breaststroke
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.