2021 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Prelim Live Recap

2021 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming: Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Diving: Monday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center – Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (24x) & Texas women (8x) (results)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

SCORES AFTER DAY 1

Women:

Texas – 80 Kansas – 68 Iowa State/Texas Christian/West Virginia – 60

Men:

Texas – 80 Texas Christian/West Virginia – 66

Texas got off to an early lead for the Big 12 women after winning both the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays. On the first day of individual events, we’ll see how well Kansas can hang on to the 12 point margin that separates them from Texas. On the men’s side, Texas also leads, having won both relays and establishing a 12 point lead over TCU and Kansas.

We’ll get things started this morning with the 500 freestyle prelims, and then move into the 200 IM followed by the 50 free. Texas will look to defend their titles in all three of those events tonight.

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE

Big 12 Record: Joanna Evans (Texas) – 4:36.87 (2019)

Big 12 Meet Record: Joanna Evans (Texas) – 4:36.87 (2019)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2020 Champion: Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 4:40.13

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Big 12 Record: Madisyn Cox (Texas) – 1:52.58 (2017)

Big 12 Meet Record: Madisyn Cox (Texas) – 1:52.82 (2017)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2020 Champion: Kelly Pash (Texas) – 1:55.91

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

Big 12 Record: Rebecca Millard (Texas), Grace Ariola (Texas) – 21.73 (2017, 2018)

Big 12 Meet Record: Hee-Jin Chang (Texas) – 21.87 (2009)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2020 Champion: Bridget Semenuk (Texas) – 22.33

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE

BIG 12 Record: Clark Smith (Texas) – 4:08.19 (2017)

BIG 12 Meet Record: Townley Haas (Texas) – 4:11.11 (2019)

2020 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82

2020 Champion: John Thomas Larson (Texas) – 4:16.65

MEN’S 200 IM

BIG 12 Record: John Shebat (Texas) – 1:39.64 (2019)

BIG 12 Meet Record: Will Licon (Texas) – 1:41.67 (2015)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

2020 Champion: Matthew Willenbring (Texas) – 1:43.98

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE