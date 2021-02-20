2021 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 3 Relay Split Analysis

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)

Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST) Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)

University of Virginia (x1) (results) Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)

25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY) Championship Central: Here

Here Championship Manual

Psych Sheets (uncut)

Live Results

The third day of the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships featured just one relay during tonight’s session, the 400 medley relay. After NC State held a noticeable lead on UVA, it was versatile Kate Douglass who anchored the Cavaliers to another relay win. UVA’s winning time of 3:26.25 set a new ACC conference and meet record. NC State settled for a tight second-place finish at 3:26.88.

Among the split highlights, NC State sophomore Katharine Berkoff continued to prove herself as the fastest backstroker in the ACC this season with her blistering lead-off of 50.53. Roughly a half hour prior to the relay, Berkoff won the 100 back final with a new ACC meet record of 50.45, shaving a tad off her morning record swim of 50.56.

The second-fastest backstroke split came from UVA freshman Alex Walsh, who touched in the only other sub-52 swim at 51.57. Her time would have placed 4th in the 100 back final. Instead, Walsh swam the 100 breast, where she placed 4th. Louisville freshman Tristen Ulett split 52.91 on her 100 back leg for the Cardinals, which would have placed 7th in the 100 back final.

Into the breaststroke legs, both UVA’s Alexis Wenger and NC State’s Sophie Hansson were the only two swimmers to split sub-58 on their legs. Wenger had the fastest split with 57.56 while Hansson split 57.98 for the Wolfpack. The only other swimmer to break a minute in the 100 breast was Louisville’s Kaylee Wheeler (58.93). Earlier in the 100 breast final, Wheeler clocked in a 58.74 to place 5th.

NC State’s Kylee Alons, who won the 50 free on Thursday, had the fastest 100 fly split at 50.21. In the 100 fly final, Alons placed 3rd with 50.74. Event runner-up, UVA’s Lexi Cuomo, had the next-fastest split with a 50.46. Louisville’s Gabi Albiero was sub-52 on her leg with 51.26, which was three-tenths faster than her 4th-place time of 51.59 from the individual event. Virginia Tech’s Karisa Franz split 52.61 on her leg, well under her 53.17 morning swim that qualified for the B-final.

We have yet to see the 100 free individual event here in Greensboro, yet we did see UVA’s Kate Douglass split 46.66 to secure another ACC relay title for the Cavaliers. Douglass’ lifetime best from a flat start sits at 46.86, which came from this past December. The next fastest split was a 48.16, swam by NC State anchor Heather MacCausland.

100 Back

NC State Katharine Berkoff 50.53 Virginia Alex Walsh 51.57 Virginia Tech Emma Atkinson 52.14 UNC Grace Countie 52.74 Louisville Tristen Ulett 52.91 Duke Emma Shuppert 53.06 Notre Dame Carly Quast 53.25 Florida State Tania Quaglieri 53.52 (DQ) Boston College Maura Grimes 54.50 Georgia Tech Grace Mauldin 54.57 Miami Alaina Skellett 55.09 Pittsburgh Kayla Graham 55.88

100 Breast

Virginia Alexis Wenger 57.56 NC State Sophie Hansson 57.98 Louisville Kaylee Wheeler 58.93 Virginia Tech Joelle Vereb 1:00.11 Notre Dame Eleanor Jew 1:00.70 Duke Sarah Foley 1:00.73 Miami Emma Sundstrand 1:00.82 Florida State Zsofia Kurdi 1:01.81 (DQ) UNC Allyson Reiter 1:02.02 Georgia Tech Claudia Butterfield 1:02.45 Pittsburgh Kate Fuhrmann 1:02.80 Boston College Nicole Barkemeyer 1:06.00

100 Fly

NC State Kylee Alons 50.21 Virginia Lexi Cuomo 50.46 Louisville Gabi Albiero 51.26 Florida State Jenny Halden 52.07 (DQ) Virginia Tech Karisa Franz 52.61 Notre Dame Coleen Gillilan 52.64 UNC Elizabeth Vannote 53.06 Duke Rachel Peroni 53.35 Georgia Tech McKenzie Campbell 53.57 Miami Isabel Traba 54.03 Pittsburgh Sophie Yendell 54.94 Boston College Mary Gannon 55.06

100 Free

Virginia Kate Douglass 46.66 NC State Heather MacCausland 48.16 Virginia Tech Sarah Shackelford 48.32 Florida State Rebecca Moynihan 48.85 Duke Quinn Scannell 49.08 Louisville Christiana Regenauer 49.11 Georgia Tech Brooke Switzer 49.13 Notre Dame Rachel Wittmer 49.34 UNC Amy Dragelin 49.48 Miami Savannah Barr 49.92 Pittsburgh Madison Nalls 50.02 Boston College Alison Kea 50.70

Women’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Finals

ACC Record: 3:26.42, UVA, 2015

ACC Meet Record: 3:27.22, NC State, 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.66

2020 Champion: NC State, 3:27.22

UVA- 3:26.25 *ACC Record NC State- 3:26.88 Louisville- 3:32.21 Virginia Tech- 3:33.18 Notre Dame- 3:35.93 Duke- 3:36.22 UNC- 3:37.30 Georgia Tech- 3:39.72 Miami- 3:39.86 Pittsburgh- 3:43.64 Boston College- 3:46.26

Florida State’s 400 medley relay was disqualified due to an early take-off on swimmer #3. Their total relay time of 3:36.25 would have placed 7th overall (46 points). FSU currently sits in 9th place in the team standings. If their relay did not get DQed, they could have had the potential of 426 points, which would have bumped them to 7th.

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — AFTER DAY 3