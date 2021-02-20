2021 ACC Women: Watch Douglass, Madden Defend Their Titles & More on Day 3

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)
- Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Championship Central: Here
- Championship Manual
- Psych Sheets (uncut)
- Live Results
Day three finals of the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships are now in the books, with the finals of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 400 medley relay timed finals being contested. Three ACC records and two ACC meet records also when down. Here were this evening’s record breakers.
- 100 Fly ACC Meet Record: Kate Douglass (UVA), 49.96
- 400 IM ACC Record: Ella Nelson (UVA), 4:02.62
- 100 Breast ACC Record: Sophie Hansson (NCS), 57.45
- 100 Back ACC Meet Record: Katharine Berkoff (NCS), 50.45
- 400 Medley Relay ACC Record: UVA (Walsh, Wenger, Cuomo, Douglass), 3:26.25
Among the highlights, Kate Douglass‘ winning sub-50 performance in the 100 fly was just one of five UVA swimmers in the top heat, worth 131 points. Douglass also successfully defended her 2020 ACC title. In the next event, her teammate Ella Nelson took down the 2015 ACC record in the 400 IM with a 4:02.62. Last year, Nelson took second place in the event by one one-hundredth. Picking up her second ACC title this weekend was UVA senior Paige Madden, who tore up the 200 free with her winning time of 1:42.61.
NC State’s Sophie Hansson then won her 3rd-straight 100 breast ACC title, taking back her ACC conference record at 57.45. Finishing in second place was UVA’s Alexis Wenger (57.60), who lead prelims with a then-ACC record time of 57.67. NC State teammate Katharine Berkoff then broke her hours-old 100 back ACC meet record with a 50.45, just 0.05s off her lifetime best.
The UVA women continue to lead the team scores with 1,047 points, now a 168-point advantage over 2nd-place team NC State (879 points).
WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — AFTER DAY 3
- UVA, 1047
- NC State, 879
- Louisville, 683.50
- Virginia Tech, 578
- Notre Dame, 509
- Duke, 502
- UNC, 399.50
- Georgia Tech, 391
- Florida State, 380
- Miami, 329
- Pittsburgh, 277
- Boston College, 147
Women’s 100 Fly Finals
- ACC Record: 49.43, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2017
- ACC Meet Record: 50.06, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2016
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92
- 2020 Champion: Kate Douglass (UVA), 50.83
- Kate Douglass (UVA)- 49.96 *ACC Meet Record
- Lexi Cuomo (UVA)- 50.65
- Kylee Alons (NCS)- 50.74
Women’s 400 IM Finals
- ACC Record: 4:03.51, Tanja Kylliainen (LOU), 2015
- ACC Meet Record: 4:04.21, Tanja Kylliainen (LOU), 2015
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
- 2020 Champion: Kate Moore (NCS), 4:04.35
- Ella Nelson (UVA)- 4:02.62 *ACC Record
- Kate Moore (NCS)- 4:04.73
- Reka Gyorgy (VT)- 4:04.77
Women’s 200 Free Finals
- ACC Record: 1:39.80, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2018
- ACC Meet Record: 1:41.60, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98
- 2020 Champion: Paige Madden (UVA), 1:43.18
- Paige Madden (UVA)- 1:42.61
- Kyla Valls (UVA)- 1:44.63
- Julia Poole (NCS)- 1:45.53
Women’s 100 Breast Finals
- ACC Record: 57.67, Alexis Wenger (UVA), 2021
- ACC Meet Record: 57.67, Alexis Wenger (UVA), 2021
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.60
- 2020 Champion: Sophie Hansson (NCS), 57.74
- Sophie Hansson (NCS)- 57.45 *ACC Record
- Alexis Wenger (UVA)- 57.60
- Andrea Podmanikova (NCS)- 58.10
Women’s 100 Back Finals
- ACC Record: 50.01, Courtney Bartholomew (UVA), 2014
- ACC Meet Record: 50.56, Katharine Berkoff (NCS), 2021
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.93
- 2020 Champion: Katharine Berkoff (NCS), 51.64
- Katharine Berkoff (NCS)- 50.45 *ACC Meet Record
- Reilly Tiltmann (UVA)- 51.50
- Grace Countie (UNC)- 51.52
Women’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Finals
- ACC Record: 3:26.42, UVA, 2015
- ACC Meet Record: 3:27.22, NC State, 2020
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.66
- 2020 Champion: NC State, 3:27.22
- UVA- 3:26.25 *ACC Record
- NC State- 3:26.88
- Louisville- 3:32.21