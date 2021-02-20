2021 ACC Women: Watch Douglass, Madden Defend Their Titles & More on Day 3

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)

Day three finals of the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships are now in the books, with the finals of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 400 medley relay timed finals being contested. Three ACC records and two ACC meet records also when down. Here were this evening’s record breakers.

Among the highlights, Kate Douglass‘ winning sub-50 performance in the 100 fly was just one of five UVA swimmers in the top heat, worth 131 points. Douglass also successfully defended her 2020 ACC title. In the next event, her teammate Ella Nelson took down the 2015 ACC record in the 400 IM with a 4:02.62. Last year, Nelson took second place in the event by one one-hundredth. Picking up her second ACC title this weekend was UVA senior Paige Madden, who tore up the 200 free with her winning time of 1:42.61.

NC State’s Sophie Hansson then won her 3rd-straight 100 breast ACC title, taking back her ACC conference record at 57.45. Finishing in second place was UVA’s Alexis Wenger (57.60), who lead prelims with a then-ACC record time of 57.67. NC State teammate Katharine Berkoff then broke her hours-old 100 back ACC meet record with a 50.45, just 0.05s off her lifetime best.

The UVA women continue to lead the team scores with 1,047 points, now a 168-point advantage over 2nd-place team NC State (879 points).

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — AFTER DAY 3

UVA, 1047 NC State, 879 Louisville, 683.50 Virginia Tech, 578 Notre Dame, 509 Duke, 502 UNC, 399.50 Georgia Tech, 391 Florida State, 380 Miami, 329 Pittsburgh, 277 Boston College, 147

Women’s 100 Fly Finals

ACC Record: 49.43, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2017

ACC Meet Record: 50.06, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92

2020 Champion: Kate Douglass (UVA), 50.83

Women’s 400 IM Finals

ACC Record: 4:03.51, Tanja Kylliainen (LOU), 2015

ACC Meet Record: 4:04.21, Tanja Kylliainen (LOU), 2015

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2020 Champion: Kate Moore (NCS), 4:04.35

Women’s 200 Free Finals

ACC Record: 1:39.80, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2018

ACC Meet Record: 1:41.60, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98

2020 Champion: Paige Madden (UVA), 1:43.18

Women’s 100 Breast Finals

ACC Record: 57.67, Alexis Wenger (UVA), 2021

ACC Meet Record: 57.67, Alexis Wenger (UVA), 2021

NCAA 'A' Cut: 58.60

2020 Champion: Sophie Hansson (NCS), 57.74

Sophie Hansson (NCS)- 57.45 *ACC Record Alexis Wenger (UVA)- 57.60 Andrea Podmanikova (NCS)- 58.10

Women’s 100 Back Finals

ACC Record: 50.01, Courtney Bartholomew (UVA), 2014

ACC Meet Record: 50.56, Katharine Berkoff (NCS), 2021

NCAA 'A' Cut: 50.93

2020 Champion: Katharine Berkoff (NCS), 51.64

Women’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Finals

ACC Record: 3:26.42, UVA, 2015

ACC Meet Record: 3:27.22, NC State, 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.66

2020 Champion: NC State, 3:27.22