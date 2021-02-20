Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 ACC Women: Watch Douglass, Madden Defend Their Titles & More on Day 3

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
  • Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)
  • Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)
  • Championship Central: Here
  • Championship Manual
  • Psych Sheets (uncut)
  • Live Results

Day three finals of the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships are now in the books, with the finals of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 400 medley relay timed finals being contested. Three ACC records and two ACC meet records also when down. Here were this evening’s record breakers.

Among the highlights, Kate Douglass‘ winning sub-50 performance in the 100 fly was just one of five UVA swimmers in the top heat, worth 131 points. Douglass also successfully defended her 2020 ACC title. In the next event, her teammate Ella Nelson took down the 2015 ACC record in the 400 IM with a 4:02.62. Last year, Nelson took second place in the event by one one-hundredth. Picking up her second ACC title this weekend was UVA senior Paige Madden, who tore up the 200 free with her winning time of 1:42.61.

NC State’s Sophie Hansson then won her 3rd-straight 100 breast ACC title, taking back her ACC conference record at 57.45. Finishing in second place was UVA’s Alexis Wenger (57.60), who lead prelims with a then-ACC record time of 57.67. NC State teammate Katharine Berkoff then broke her hours-old 100 back ACC meet record with a 50.45, just 0.05s off her lifetime best.

The UVA women continue to lead the team scores with 1,047 points, now a 168-point advantage over 2nd-place team NC State (879 points).

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — AFTER DAY 3

  1. UVA, 1047
  2. NC State, 879
  3. Louisville, 683.50
  4. Virginia Tech, 578
  5. Notre Dame, 509
  6. Duke, 502
  7. UNC, 399.50
  8. Georgia Tech, 391
  9. Florida State, 380
  10. Miami, 329
  11. Pittsburgh, 277
  12. Boston College, 147

Women’s 100 Fly Finals

  • ACC Record: 49.43, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2017
  • ACC Meet Record: 50.06, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2016
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92
  • 2020 Champion: Kate Douglass (UVA), 50.83
  1. Kate Douglass (UVA)- 49.96 *ACC Meet Record
  2. Lexi Cuomo (UVA)- 50.65
  3. Kylee Alons (NCS)- 50.74

Women’s 400 IM Finals

  • ACC Record: 4:03.51, Tanja Kylliainen (LOU), 2015
  • ACC Meet Record: 4:04.21, Tanja Kylliainen (LOU), 2015
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
  • 2020 Champion: Kate Moore (NCS), 4:04.35
  1. Ella Nelson (UVA)- 4:02.62 *ACC Record
  2. Kate Moore (NCS)- 4:04.73
  3. Reka Gyorgy (VT)- 4:04.77

Women’s 200 Free Finals

  • ACC Record: 1:39.80, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2018
  • ACC Meet Record: 1:41.60, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2019
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98
  • 2020 Champion: Paige Madden (UVA), 1:43.18
  1. Paige Madden (UVA)- 1:42.61
  2. Kyla Valls (UVA)- 1:44.63
  3. Julia Poole (NCS)- 1:45.53

Women’s 100 Breast Finals

  1. Sophie Hansson (NCS)- 57.45 *ACC Record
  2. Alexis Wenger (UVA)- 57.60
  3. Andrea Podmanikova (NCS)- 58.10

Women’s 100 Back Finals

  • ACC Record: 50.01, Courtney Bartholomew (UVA), 2014
  • ACC Meet Record: 50.56, Katharine Berkoff (NCS), 2021
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.93
  • 2020 Champion: Katharine Berkoff (NCS), 51.64
  1. Katharine Berkoff (NCS)- 50.45 *ACC Meet Record
  2. Reilly Tiltmann (UVA)- 51.50
  3. Grace Countie (UNC)- 51.52

Women’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Finals

  • ACC Record: 3:26.42, UVA, 2015
  • ACC Meet Record: 3:27.22, NC State, 2020
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.66
  • 2020 Champion: NC State, 3:27.22
  1. UVA- 3:26.25 *ACC Record
  2. NC State- 3:26.88
  3. Louisville- 3:32.21

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool, instantly becoming drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. SwimSwam has become an outlet for him to continue showing his …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!