2020 U Sports Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 20-22, 2020
- Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, British Columbia
- Prelims: SCM (25m) / 10 am PT
- Finals: LCM (50m) / 6 pm PT
The UBC Thunderbirds enter the final day of the 2020 U Sports Swimming Championships leading both the men’s and women’s scoring. The men’s side, where they lead Calgary by 148 points, is a runaway, while the women’s margin, 43, is still confident, but not insurmountable.
The last day of competition will include long course finals in the women’s 800 free, men’s and women’s 50 breast, men’s and women’s 200 back, men’s and women’s 100 free, men’s and women’s 200 IM, men’s 1500 free, and the 400 medley relays.
The session will feature some of the biggest stars of the meet in their individual finales. Canadian Record holder Markus Thormeyer cruised through prelims of the 200 back as the 4th seed and was also the top seed in the 100 free in 48.35. After winning both the 100 back (in a new U Sports record) and the 200 free earlier in the meet, he’ll be looking for four individual wins.
Also looking for a triple will be University of Manitoba’s Kelsey Wog, who already has victories this week in the 100 and 200 breaststroke. She’ll try to add a win in the 50 breaststroke after taking the top seed in prelims by more than a second plus the 200 IM where she’s the 3rd qualifier. Emily Overholt enters finals as the top qualifier in the 200 IM, where a 4th win would add to earlier wins in the 200 free, 400 IM and 400 free.
Women’s 800 Free – Timed Final
Meet Record: Emily Overholt, UBC, 2019 – 8:46.89
- Danica Ludlow (UOFC)- 8:45.45 *meet record
- Marit Anderson (UOFC)- 8:52.72
- Megan Dalke (UBCT)- 8:53.14
Men’s 50 Breast – Finals
- Meet Record: Konrad Bald, McMaster, 2015 – 28.46
- Cale Kooyman (UOFA)- 28.90
- Tengbo Yu (MCGIL)- 28.96
- Will Barrett (OTT)- 29.06
Women’s 50 Breast – Finals
- Meet Record: Fiona Doyle, Calgary, 2015 – 31.11
- Kelsey Wog (UM)- 31.21
- Hillary Metcalfe (UBCT)- 32.39
- Marie-Laurence Godin (USHER)- 32.51
Men’s 200 Back – Finals
- Meet Record: Markus Thormeyer, UBC, 2019 – 1:58.64
- Nicolas Duke (UBCT)- 1:56.33
- Anders Klein (UOFC)- 1:57.48
- Richie Stokes (UOFC)- 1:58.02
Women’s 200 Back – Finals
- Meet Record: Kylie Masse, Toronto, 2019 – 2:08.70
Men’s 100 Free – Finals
- Meet Record: Markus Thormeyer, UBC, 2019 – 48.71
Women’s 100 Free – Finals
- Meet Record: Sandrine Mainville, Montreal, 2015 – 54.73
Men’s 200 IM – Finals
- Meet Record: Montana Champagne, Ottawa, 2019 – 2:02.09
Women’s 200 IM – Finals
- Meet Record: Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, UBC, 2016 – 2:12.85
Men’s 1500 Free Timed Finals
- Meet Record: Eric Hedlin, Victoria, 2019 – 15:34.16
Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Finals
- Meet Record: Toronto, 2019 – 4:05.55
Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Finals
- Meet Record:
