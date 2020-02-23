2020 CCSA Champs Day 4: Halmai Crushes CCSA Record with 2:07 200 Breast

The 2020 CCSA Championships concluded tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Libery women earned back-to-back titles as they defeated rival FGCU by over 150 points. Incarnate Word extended their streak of men’s victories to 3-straight.

Highlight Swim: Women’s 200 Breast

(reported by Braden Keith)

After tying the conference record in the 100 breaststroke on Friday, Florida Gulf Coast junior Petra Halmai crushed the conference mark in the 200 breaststroke, swimming a 2:07.38. That knocked more than 4 seconds off the FGCU school record, CCSA Championship Record, and CCSA Conference Record of 2:11.51 that was set by Katie Armitage in 2016.

“I am so happy,” Halmai said of her record-breaking performance. “Knowing that all the hard work and time that (head coach) Dave (Rollins), (assistant coach) Lara (Jackson), Erik (Krause, strength coach), and Taylor (Carpenter, athletic trainer) and I have put in has paid off. The support from all of my teammates has made this moment so very special and I cannot wait to represent FGCU at NCAAs!”

Halmai, who was out in 1:01.10 and back in 2:07.38, won the race by almost eight-and-a-half seconds over Liberty freshman Jessica Schelle (2:15.80). Halmai’s time is well under the 2:09-high that it took to qualify for the NCAA Championships last year.

“Petra is a truly special young woman,” FGCU head coach Dave Rollins said of his star pupil. “She could have gone to college anywhere. But to have her trust and belief in what we are doing here at FGCU means everything. She raises the team up with her personality, love and has an insane work ethic. This was a goal of hers (to make NCAAs) from day one and to see that come to fruition, with all her teammates watching, cheering, and swimming along, is a special moment for her, our program, and our university.”

After years as regular participants at the NCAA Championships, FGCU was absent from nationals last year for the first time since 2013.

Halmai’s time also ranks her as the 4th-fastest mid-major 200 breaststroker in history, behind only: