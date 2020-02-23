2020 CCSA Champs Day 4: Halmai Crushes CCSA Record with 2:07 200 Breast

2020 CCSA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Defending Champion: Incarnate Word men (2x), Liberty women (1x)
- 2019 Results
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Live Results
- Fan Guide
- Championship Central
The 2020 CCSA Championships concluded tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Libery women earned back-to-back titles as they defeated rival FGCU by over 150 points. Incarnate Word extended their streak of men’s victories to 3-straight.
Highlight Swim: Women’s 200 Breast
(reported by Braden Keith)
After tying the conference record in the 100 breaststroke on Friday, Florida Gulf Coast junior Petra Halmai crushed the conference mark in the 200 breaststroke, swimming a 2:07.38. That knocked more than 4 seconds off the FGCU school record, CCSA Championship Record, and CCSA Conference Record of 2:11.51 that was set by Katie Armitage in 2016.
“I am so happy,” Halmai said of her record-breaking performance. “Knowing that all the hard work and time that (head coach) Dave (Rollins), (assistant coach) Lara (Jackson), Erik (Krause, strength coach), and Taylor (Carpenter, athletic trainer) and I have put in has paid off. The support from all of my teammates has made this moment so very special and I cannot wait to represent FGCU at NCAAs!”
Halmai, who was out in 1:01.10 and back in 2:07.38, won the race by almost eight-and-a-half seconds over Liberty freshman Jessica Schelle (2:15.80). Halmai’s time is well under the 2:09-high that it took to qualify for the NCAA Championships last year.
“Petra is a truly special young woman,” FGCU head coach Dave Rollins said of his star pupil. “She could have gone to college anywhere. But to have her trust and belief in what we are doing here at FGCU means everything. She raises the team up with her personality, love and has an insane work ethic. This was a goal of hers (to make NCAAs) from day one and to see that come to fruition, with all her teammates watching, cheering, and swimming along, is a special moment for her, our program, and our university.”
After years as regular participants at the NCAA Championships, FGCU was absent from nationals last year for the first time since 2013.
Halmai’s time also ranks her as the 4th-fastest mid-major 200 breaststroker in history, behind only:
- US National Teamer Emily Escobedo, who swam 2:05.20 at the 2017 NCAA Championships for UMBC;
- CSU Bakerfield’s Taylor Niemann, who swam 2:06.61 as a freshman at the 2014 WAC Championships; and
- UW milwaukee’s Emily McClellan who swam 2:06.78 at a mid-season invite in 2013 during her senior season.
DAY 4 RECAP
(Reported by Lauren Neidigh)
Halmai wasn’t to only swimmer to demolish a record tonight. Liberty junior Payton Keiner took nearly a full second off her own record in the 200 back. She had set the CCSA Record with a 1:53.29 at the 2018 Liberty Last Chance Meet. Tonight, she broke 1:53 for the first time to defend as champion in 1:52.63. That should safely qualify her for NCAAs in the event. Liberty swept the podium in that event, with Emma Hazel (1:56.53) taking silver and freshman Eva Suggs (1:56.75) taking bronze.
Incarnate Word’s Alvaro Ibarra crushed the field with a new record in the mile. Ibarra dropped over 20 seconds, taking down the CCSA Record in 15:12.25. The former mark was a 15:19.61 set by UIW’s Sergio Duran Mata in 2019. He was also under his former record as he took 2nd tonight in 15:16.14.
Teammate Leonardo Sanchez won a close battle in the 100 free. Sanchez, who placed 5th in this event last year, dropped a second from his best to win it in 44.23. He got his hand to the wall first as he outpaced Gardner-Webb’s Zach Dingfield (44.41) on the back half. UIW won every men’s event on the final day. Oleksandr Karpenko completed his sweep of the breaststrokes as he won the 200 breast in 1:56.86.
Liberty’s Mikayla Herich stayed perfect in her individual events as she won the mile on day 4. Herich, who swept the IM titles here, won the title in 16:38.96. That’s her 2nd fastest time ever, behind her 16:37.35 from last season’s CCSA meet. She now owns back-to-back title in the event. Incarnate Word freshman Ximena Conde, the 500 free champion, took silver in 16:46.22 as she slightly outpaced teammate Brenda Diaz Martinez (16:47.00).
ADDITIONAL DAY 4 WINNERS
- The Incarnate Word men picked up another win from freshman Fernando Ruvalcaba Cruz, who dropped nearly a second in the 200 back to win the title in 1:45.48.
- Older brother Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz repeated as champion in the 200 fly. He set his lifetime best 1:44.49 in prelims before winning the title for UIW in 1:46.00.
- Incarnate World closed the meet with a 400 free relay victory in 2:58.74. They got a 44.31 leadoff from Sanchez ad a 44.28 on the 2nd leg from Christopher Lestage.
- Lindsey Cohee won the 200 fly for Liberty. Her 1:59.21 marked her fastest swim since 2018.
- Liberty teammates Brittany Weiss and Colleen Donlin were separated by just 6 hundredths in the race for the 100 free title. Weiss got her hand to the wall first for gold, 49.50 to 49.56, as Donlin took silver.
- Weiss had the team’s fastest split on their winning 400 free relay (3:18.85), splitting a 49.25 on the 3rd leg. Keiner’s 49.81 leading off was her fastest since 2018 and hundredths shy of a best.
FINAL TEAM SCORES – WOMEN
1. Liberty University 1566 2. Florida Gulf Coast University 1403 3. University of Incarnate Word 1037 4. Univ North Carolina Asheville 782 5. University of North Florida 698 6. Campbell University 690 7. Gardner-Webb University 657 8. Georgia Southern University 526 9. Howard University 299
FINAL TEAM SCORES – MEN
1. University of Incarnate Word 874.5 2. Gardner-Webb University 685 3. Florida Atlantic University 651.5 4. Old Dominion University 392 5. New Jersey Institute of Techno 333 6. Howard University 212 7. Mount Saint Mary's 150
Leave a Reply