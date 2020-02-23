Princeton Women Win 2020 Ivy League Title as Venema, Marquardt Sweep Freestyles

2020 WOMEN’S IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center – Providence, RI (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims: 11:00 AM/Finals: 6:00 PM

Defending Champion: Harvard (2x – results)

The Princeton women captured their first Ivy League title since 2015 as they defeated rival Harvard at the 2020 Ivy League Championships. There were 3 freshmen who came up with 9 event wins. Of those freshmen, 2 were Princeton swimmers who combined to win every freestyle race and sweep their individual races. Ellie Marquardt won the 1650 free tonight, dropping 10 seconds in 16:06.96. With that, she broke the Pool Record and outswam Penn’s 2019 champion Catherine Buroker, who knocked a couple of seconds from her best in 16:09.76 for silver. Marquardt won the 500 free, 1000 free, and 1650 free at this meet.

Freshman teammate Nikki Venema broke the Pool Record as she won the 100 free, clipping her best by a few hundredths in 48.55. She came from behind to out-touch Brown’s Taylor Seaman (48.85) and Yale’s Izzy Henig (48.90) at the finish. Venema won the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free at her first Ivy League Championships.

Harvard also had a freshman triple. After sweeping the IMs, Felicia Pasadyn dominated the 200 back. She took over a second off the Ivy League Meet Record, posting a lifetime best 1:52.56. Teammate Samantha Shelton, who won this race and set the Meet Record as a freshman in 2019, was the runner-up this season in 1:54.91.

Jaycee Yegher swept the breaststrokes for Harvard. She took down the Meet Record in the 200 breast by nearly a full second. Yegher, who placed 5th last season in the event, broke 2:10 for the first time in prelims. She dropped over 3 seconds throughout the day, winning the final in 2:08.47.

Teammate Miki Dahlke then won the final individual event of the meet for the Crimson. Opting for the 200 fly instead of the 100 free this season, Dahlke took down a Pool Record as she dominated in 1:55.51. That was her first swim under 1:56. Behind her, Princeton freshman Christina Bradley, who took 2nd to Dahlke in the 100 fly, earned another silver. She dropped over half a second in 1:57.25. Dartmouth’s Mia Leko was just shy of her best in prelims in 1:57.92. She went on to take bronze in the final with a 1:58.70.

Harvard closed the meet with a new Ivy League Meet Record in the 400 free relay, winning in 3:14.48 to swim under the NCAA ‘A’ cut. Pasadyn broke 50 for the first time as she led them off in 49.27. Kennidy Quist took on the 2nd leg in 48.61, followed by Shelton (48.47) and Dahlke (48.13).

FINAL TEAM SCORES

1. Princeton University 1569 2. Harvard University 1462 3. Yale University 1139.5 4. University of Pennsylvania 949.5 5. Brown University 843 6. Columbia University 755 7. Dartmouth College 598 8. Cornell University 543