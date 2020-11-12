2020 U.S. Open – Indy Thursday PM Recap: El Kamash Hits 800 Free PR

2020 U.S. OPEN

Action at Indianapolis’s site of the 2020 U.S. Open kicked off this afternoon with the 800 free.

Indiana Swim Club’s Marwan El Kamash shot out to a lead in the men’s top-seeded heat and never relinquished it, winning in the only sub-8:00 time of 7:52.19, a lifetime best by over three seconds. That brings him within three seconds of the Egyptian national record.

Indiana University sophomore Michael Brinegar led the pack in a tight race behind El Kamash, going 8:03.00 and coming eight seconds off of his best. University of Michigan freshman Jake Mitchell was third in 8:03.11, followed by Louisville University junior Hayden Curley (8:04.06) in a lifetime best.

Notre Dame sophomore Jack Hoagland had a great swim out of the second heat, going under nine minutes for the first time with an 8:07.36.

Ally McHugh of Wisconsin Aquatics led the women’s 800 free wire-to-wire, hitting an 8:29.36 to win easily. That time comes in about five seconds off of her lifetime best of 8:24.22 from the 2018 U.S. Summer Nationals, and it’s her third-best performance ever. It’s an improvement from this meet last year, the 2019 U.S. Open, where she clocked an 8:33.24.

Lakeside Swim Team’s Mariah Denigan, an Indiana University commit, took second place with an 8:36.72. That’s her fifth-best outing ever in this event, off of her lifetime best of 8:28.15 from the 2018 U.S. Summer Nationals. She’s almost two seconds better than she was at this meet in 2019.

University of Georgia commit Rachel Stege of FMC Aquatic was third (8:53.29) and Club Wolverine 15-year-old Hannah Bellard was fourth (9:03.11).