2019 World Champs: No Scratches on Day 2 Finals; 18 Semi-finalists for M100Bk

  • All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
All swimmers who qualified through to semi-finals and finals on Day 2 at 2019 FINA World Championships will be present and accounted for on Monday night. There were no scratches as of 2:00 PM local time. There were, however, two additional entries in the men’s 100 backstroke semi-finals, bringing the total number of swimmers to 18 rather than the normal 16. Owing to a malfunction in the backstroke wedge system that affected his start in heats of the men’s 100 backstsroke, Italy’s Simone Sabbioni was allowed a re-swim in a time trial before the next event. Although he initially had more difficulties with the wedge he eventually got a clean start and swam his race. Sabbioni clocked a 53.85 and slid in to 13th place, thus qualifying for the semi-finals.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter also requested a re-swim following his prelims swim (55.35, tied for 30th) and was given the same opportunity as Sabbioni. Like the Italian, Carter made the most his second chance and of it and went 54.03 in the time trial. He lowered his own Trinidad and Tobago national record and wound up in 16th place, securing a spot in the semi-finals.

The 15th- and 16th-place swimmers who were displaced by Sabbioni’s and Carter’s time trials, Thomas Ceccon of Italy (54.04) and Richard Bohus of Hungary (54.07) were added to the semi-finals, resulting in two heats of nine swimmers each.

The evening session will begin at 8:00 P.M. Korean time, and will feature:

  • Men’s 100 breaststroke final
  • Women’s 100 butterfly final
  • Men’s 100 backstroke semi-finals
  • Women’s 100 breaststroke semi-finals
  • Men’s 50 butterfly final
  • Women’s 100 backstroke semi-finals
  • Men’s 200 freestyle semi-finals
  • Women’s 200 IM final

 

Bruh

Good move everyone wins

torchbearer

Did FINA make a good decision in the interests of swimmers…I nearly died of shock.

Dcswim

Motion to make semis 20 people? We have the lanes

Damn Autocorrect

And 10 lanes for finals? Medals for 4th and 5th? Participation ribbons for everyone as well? Or a badge to sew on to their summer league uniform perhaps?

Swimmer

I’m up for a badge. Cheers.

