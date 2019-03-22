2019 Women’s NCAAs: Anna Hopkin Scratches 200 Free Prelims

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships continue this morning in Austin, Texas. Swimmers are set to compete in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 medley relay.

There were only a handful of scratches out of the top 40 ahead of day 3 prelims. One of those scratches was Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin. She was seeded 27th in the 200 free, so she was unlikely to score. Hopkin will shift her focus instead to the relays and her individual 100 free. She’s been having a strong meet so far, putting up a sub-21 split in the 200 free relay and placing 5th in the individual 50 free.

As noted earlier, Cal’s Sarah Darcel is out of the meet. She was initially seeded at #10 in the 400 IM, but will not be competing today.

Day 3 Top 40 Scratches: