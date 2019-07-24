2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 4 Results

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Start Lists
- Results
Italy made y’all pay big time on day 4 of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships. The two least-predicted winners of day 4 both came out of Italy The indefatigable Federica Pellegrini won her 4th long course World Championship, and won a medal at her 8th-straight long course World Championship meet. In the men’s 800 free, meanwhile, Gregorio Paltrinieri showed no ill-affects from an injured right elbow in May and won his first career title in the 800 free. He has 2 career World Championships in the 1500 free in long course, is twice a European Champion in the event, and has medaled in each of the last 3 editions of the World Championships, and at 24 years old, less than 5% picked him to win. That’s way less than the 33% that picked his teammate Gabrielle Detti to win the title, though it was overall one of the most ‘controversial’ events in the meet, based on the lack of a clear favorite in the pick ’em ballots.
Percentages picked correctly, by champion:
- Men’s 50 Breatstroke – Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 95.05%
- Men’s 200 Butterfly – Kristof Milak, Hungary – 84.36%
- Mixed Medley Relay – Australia, 11.88%
- Men’s 800 Freestyle – Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy – 4.55%
- Women’s 200 Freestyle – Federica Pellegrini, Italy – 0.99%
Unlike the day 3 tie-breaker mess, day 4 has a clear winner: user “Ian Hale”. Bold enough to use his real name on his entry, and now he’ll reap the fame that comes with it. Congrats Ian Hale. Unless that’s not your real name…
In the overall standings, a clear lead pack has begun to develop, headed by regular SwimSwam commenter Marley09.
Day 4 ONLY Standings:
|Rank
|Screen Name
|Day 1 points
|Day 2 points
|Day 3 points
|Day 4 points
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|Ian Hale
|45
|22
|32
|59
|158
|2
|The AllStar
|50
|26
|26
|55
|157
|3
|Samesame
|45
|25
|23
|54
|147
|4
|tarlo
|46
|29
|45
|52
|172
|5
|Ryan Wheeler
|43
|28
|27
|51
|149
|6
|SHUISR
|46
|25
|44
|50
|165
|6
|NAZ92
|42
|25
|34
|50
|151
|6
|BairnOwl
|48
|21
|41
|50
|160
|6
|[email protected]
|46
|26
|32
|50
|154
|10
|Kwc95
|45
|26
|32
|49
|152
|10
|Sam
|46
|23
|40
|49
|158
|10
|straya555
|50
|21
|45
|49
|165
|10
|woleai
|38
|21
|40
|49
|148
|10
|Paddy
|41
|34
|33
|49
|157
|10
|Marley09
|52
|35
|45
|49
|181
|16
|Abogala
|47
|24
|46
|48
|165
|16
|.
|31
|15
|31
|48
|125
|16
|Claudiuscia
|25
|27
|34
|48
|134
|19
|takekoins
|38
|22
|16
|47
|123
|19
|theofficialpec
|37
|29
|36
|47
|149
|19
|Marie
|46
|27
|35
|47
|155
|19
|Ajansz
|36
|31
|29
|47
|143
|23
|SL
|54
|29
|38
|46
|167
|23
|SpeedyMcAwesome
|33
|31
|17
|46
|127
|25
|ElleTB
|34
|23
|29
|45
|131
|25
|AFlyer
|45
|37
|35
|45
|162
|27
|Giulia
|53
|29
|40
|44
|166
|27
|Splash
|28
|30
|34
|44
|136
|27
|cesalaur
|46
|25
|35
|44
|150
|27
|Ppjwlsh99
|49
|27
|46
|44
|166
|27
|Amunnn
|52
|25
|46
|44
|167
|27
|Why2flyexist
|53
|24
|47
|44
|168
|27
|Spike79
|35
|33
|30
|44
|142
|27
|blueabyss1117
|34
|24
|50
|44
|152
|35
|Shopkins1999
|44
|29
|34
|43
|150
|35
|Polo
|42
|31
|50
|43
|166
|35
|Coach_Sw1mmy
|41
|26
|38
|43
|148
|35
|sloth
|41
|23
|42
|43
|149
|39
|baileyryansmith
|45
|27
|37
|42
|151
|39
|Billkeyaz
|42
|28
|31
|42
|143
|39
|Jackw
|38
|28
|44
|42
|152
|39
|Crumblingtemple
|31
|18
|29
|42
|120
|39
|DS99
|37
|32
|32
|42
|143
|44
|1001pools
|27
|35
|19
|41
|122
|44
|JoanC
|44
|30
|32
|41
|147
|44
|Outside Smoke
|51
|35
|47
|41
|174
|44
|YeahYeah
|41
|34
|37
|41
|153
|44
|Mike the best
|56
|35
|45
|41
|177
|44
|leonardposa97
|25
|28
|32
|41
|126
|44
|Jabroni Peperoni
|57
|29
|42
|41
|169
|44
|TheDonDome
|43
|20
|31
|41
|135
|44
|Trust the math
|46
|34
|45
|41
|166
|44
|Mau
|32
|25
|38
|41
|136
|54
|gunter
|44
|31
|35
|40
|150
|54
|aceiknow
|38
|34
|39
|40
|151
|54
|Olaf Podertin
|49
|32
|44
|40
|165
|54
|JaySawk
|44
|33
|40
|40
|157
|54
|allezlesbleu(e)s
|35
|31
|23
|40
|129
|54
|Captain Ahab
|44
|29
|40
|40
|153
|54
|run-dmc
|48
|27
|28
|40
|143
|54
|Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army
|43
|29
|31
|40
|143
|54
|Elisabiri
|24
|34
|25
|40
|123
|54
|Tyrannosaurus Tex
|43
|23
|43
|40
|149
|54
|swimswamswum24
|43
|30
|36
|40
|149
|54
|SwimStalker
|46
|24
|44
|40
|154
|54
|Swimfan05
|43
|26
|38
|40
|147
|54
|Germinator
|47
|26
|47
|40
|160
|54
|DMacNCheez
|43
|33
|43
|40
|159
|54
|Moo-Moo-of-Mae
|51
|33
|44
|40
|168
|54
|The_Turmanator
|46
|31
|38
|40
|155
|71
|Elwick
|49
|37
|43
|39
|168
|71
|JRLswim
|40
|21
|42
|39
|142
|71
|[email protected]
|40
|31
|33
|39
|143
|71
|Sun Yang’s Hammer
|41
|36
|50
|39
|166
|71
|Zach_bezella
|41
|25
|46
|39
|151
|71
|!!!Kirillich!!!
|47
|35
|25
|39
|146
|71
|Kitshicker
|40
|27
|36
|39
|142
|71
|NEILALIEN
|39
|25
|40
|39
|143
|71
|Miro
|44
|24
|43
|39
|150
|71
|rememberyourusername
|53
|23
|24
|39
|139
|71
|illons
|24
|29
|39
|39
|131
|71
|Dancing butterfly🥀
|36
|19
|34
|39
|128
|71
|pianoback
|51
|27
|36
|39
|153
|71
|Daddy
|49
|25
|49
|39
|162
|71
|Dkdkdkdk
|40
|26
|47
|39
|152
|71
|Northh
|53
|30
|36
|39
|158
|71
|Big Pamp
|39
|30
|46
|39
|154
|88
|jumbo737
|37
|28
|30
|38
|133
|88
|Zackfell35
|47
|24
|29
|38
|138
|88
|andrea.zam
|38
|39
|39
|38
|154
|88
|clamastra
|43
|33
|22
|38
|136
|88
|Dan G
|42
|31
|31
|38
|142
|88
|Fleedle
|37
|24
|36
|38
|135
|88
|COACHDLING
|36
|23
|30
|38
|127
|88
|Arya Stark
|44
|28
|32
|38
|142
|88
|orangedude13
|44
|31
|28
|38
|141
|88
|LAUREN NEIDIGH
|35
|29
|30
|38
|132
|88
|Thebestmel
|43
|28
|44
|38
|153
|88
|Julia R
|46
|27
|33
|38
|144
|88
|ocs4
|41
|25
|43
|38
|147
|88
|Davide03
|29
|38
|36
|38
|141
|88
|ForestMan
|31
|27
|49
|38
|145
|88
|RonanMcc
|42
|22
|38
|38
|140
|88
|Retired Jet
|43
|40
|46
|38
|167
|88
|Lemon
|26
|25
|38
|38
|127
|88
|swimwild13
|49
|33
|34
|38
|154
|88
|Lambe
|26
|22
|24
|38
|110
|108
|Jjjaammmeess
|41
|24
|38
|37
|140
|108
|Dantheman
|53
|34
|42
|37
|166
|108
|bobbyhurley
|41
|24
|29
|37
|131
|108
|Shewy
|30
|23
|35
|37
|125
|108
|IMgonnawin
|31
|25
|46
|37
|139
|108
|swimmermama
|45
|34
|43
|37
|159
|108
|Pea-tear Griffin
|42
|29
|31
|37
|139
|108
|mcroguey
|53
|27
|35
|37
|152
|108
|Fjordstudios
|41
|36
|47
|37
|161
|108
|Joespiffy
|27
|29
|29
|37
|122
|108
|[King Crimson]
|31
|34
|33
|37
|135
|108
|Ferb
|39
|25
|31
|37
|132
|108
|La Cisale di Swimswam
|39
|22
|30
|37
|128
|108
|RG59
|44
|34
|49
|37
|164
|108
|Ferdinando
|20
|25
|17
|37
|99
|108
|Juhiiz
|48
|27
|36
|37
|148
|108
|SofiaLucia
|24
|28
|17
|37
|106
|108
|iLikePsych
|39
|21
|38
|37
|135
|108
|sal
|50
|31
|32
|37
|150
|108
|turkey23
|46
|25
|43
|37
|151
|108
|SHUstork
|48
|37
|44
|37
|166
|108
|Franda
|52
|36
|36
|37
|161
|108
|Schafs
|46
|23
|47
|37
|153
|108
|brice8904
|38
|37
|34
|37
|146
|108
|ORRDU1
|38
|26
|26
|37
|127
|108
|Terminator
|47
|26
|44
|37
|154
|108
|Champ1802
|48
|22
|38
|37
|145
|135
|Nfred38
|34
|27
|30
|36
|127
|135
|Morphyism
|35
|31
|32
|36
|134
|135
|P8N
|47
|28
|34
|36
|145
|135
|Backstrokebro
|43
|30
|43
|36
|152
|135
|SwimSwamJames
|42
|26
|46
|36
|150
|135
|SWIMSWAMMER69
|33
|33
|44
|36
|146
|135
|Maplemamba
|48
|28
|38
|36
|150
|135
|PianoMan
|49
|29
|36
|36
|150
|135
|Chad Le Clos Dad
|44
|20
|30
|36
|130
|135
|Waterworks
|28
|20
|31
|36
|115
|135
|Jmah888
|34
|34
|33
|36
|137
|135
|ced4003
|41
|21
|38
|36
|136
|135
|Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier
|35
|30
|34
|36
|135
|135
|CoachMac
|38
|42
|44
|36
|160
|135
|EpicDucky
|30
|27
|27
|36
|120
|135
|Ktlegit
|40
|32
|23
|36
|131
|135
|000DAN
|48
|29
|36
|36
|149
|135
|Lhatunen
|37
|37
|25
|36
|135
|135
|ThomoSwims
|44
|21
|30
|36
|131
|135
|IM/Br/Fly
|45
|22
|38
|36
|141
|135
|Salvo
|38
|22
|20
|36
|116
|135
|Swish1
|39
|16
|36
|36
|127
|135
|AllVol
|50
|29
|16
|36
|131
|158
|distance_swimm
|31
|27
|28
|35
|121
|158
|Tupperware
|31
|21
|23
|35
|110
|158
|HawkHawk
|48
|36
|33
|35
|152
|158
|Alwaysgoingup
|30
|38
|34
|35
|137
|158
|CR
|45
|31
|36
|35
|147
|158
|The Real Sam
|43
|28
|30
|35
|136
|158
|EM18
|41
|36
|44
|35
|156
|158
|swimcrzy
|32
|29
|26
|35
|122
|158
|KarstenOLY
|50
|34
|38
|35
|157
|158
|nbook
|49
|29
|42
|35
|155
|158
|Swimdaver
|42
|22
|36
|35
|135
|158
|Natelzr
|21
|22
|37
|35
|115
|158
|Ous is King
|62
|23
|40
|35
|160
|158
|Canadaman11
|43
|28
|26
|35
|132
|158
|jiyuuhompou
|48
|35
|35
|35
|153
|158
|MeetMobileMasterBass
|45
|25
|32
|35
|137
|158
|TheSwimsuitGuy
|50
|28
|39
|35
|152
|158
|No
|45
|28
|40
|35
|148
|158
|lucmak2024
|35
|37
|34
|35
|141
|158
|Yabo
|41
|24
|33
|35
|133
|158
|Benlyn24
|49
|30
|45
|35
|159
|158
|houdini21
|32
|36
|30
|35
|133
|158
|jgswain88
|33
|36
|33
|35
|137
|158
|Ntinos swimmer
|53
|25
|46
|35
|159
|158
|Carlos Torres
|39
|29
|30
|35
|133
|158
|harry7
|56
|30
|34
|35
|155
|158
|swammer
|37
|20
|34
|35
|126
|158
|VGM
|37
|21
|40
|35
|133
|158
|bladam
|44
|33
|37
|35
|149
|158
|pilkka777
|47
|31
|38
|35
|151
|158
|SnakeEyes
|34
|28
|39
|35
|136
|158
|Holland Hawkeye
|32
|26
|25
|35
|118
|158
|dunc1952
|36
|30
|41
|35
|142
|191
|EMH16
|49
|35
|47
|34
|165
|191
|MT Wally
|36
|33
|28
|34
|131
|191
|Hugo Servin
|32
|26
|37
|34
|129
|191
|Couloir
|47
|24
|34
|34
|139
|191
|PapiHector
|40
|30
|29
|34
|133
|191
|rossini
|45
|28
|38
|34
|145
|191
|WickederFawn
|38
|25
|29
|34
|126
|191
|TutsCury
|51
|27
|40
|34
|152
|191
|Neptunian Merman
|34
|22
|29
|34
|119
|191
|LanBlom
|31
|24
|41
|34
|130
|191
|Poppin Ov
|41
|17
|25
|34
|117
|191
|Isaac
|54
|26
|39
|34
|153
|191
|50free
|32
|28
|33
|34
|127
|191
|Eouai
|42
|21
|33
|34
|130
|191
|Lane 8
|45
|23
|38
|34
|140
|191
|ashao
|46
|31
|35
|34
|146
|191
|Gabriel Guerra
|46
|31
|40
|34
|151
|191
|Swoppa
|48
|32
|35
|34
|149
|191
|Don’tGetDFL
|35
|33
|22
|34
|124
|191
|HOYA13
|39
|31
|31
|34
|135
|191
|CharlotteHornetsWontPay
|45
|23
|37
|34
|139
|191
|JacKemp
|50
|34
|36
|34
|154
|191
|H2oSwimTeam
|32
|30
|26
|34
|122
|191
|GreenHarvey
|43
|29
|46
|34
|152
|191
|cs072019
|45
|35
|42
|34
|156
|191
|Attacking Wave
|49
|34
|45
|34
|162
|191
|njones
|42
|28
|34
|34
|138
|191
|Homie
|48
|27
|43
|34
|152
|191
|Daf
|36
|27
|45
|34
|142
|191
|tm71
|34
|27
|33
|34
|128
|221
|Invux
|43
|28
|30
|33
|134
|221
|Jswa7
|33
|26
|40
|33
|132
|221
|hurricanetht
|20
|34
|46
|33
|133
|221
|NC Swim Fan
|34
|35
|44
|33
|146
|221
|lkc5
|43
|35
|37
|33
|148
|221
|T Slizzy
|31
|24
|19
|33
|107
|221
|Wendy
|14
|25
|27
|33
|99
|221
|est0202
|50
|32
|21
|33
|136
|221
|Urlando Magic
|50
|24
|40
|33
|147
|221
|Erik Small
|38
|29
|35
|33
|135
|221
|Gen D
|46
|26
|44
|33
|149
|221
|+1s
|48
|27
|38
|33
|146
|221
|dubjayswammer
|27
|23
|23
|33
|106
|221
|El Prat 91
|43
|23
|27
|33
|126
|221
|CantSwim
|40
|29
|44
|33
|146
|221
|DREWBREWSBEER
|24
|42
|17
|33
|116
|221
|JM90
|37
|30
|30
|33
|130
|221
|Goldfish
|17
|36
|20
|33
|106
|221
|THEO
|42
|27
|43
|33
|145
|221
|Milan
|47
|31
|35
|33
|146
|221
|frank
|40
|29
|29
|33
|131
|221
|HarrisonA
|34
|41
|47
|33
|155
|221
|Sportinindc
|35
|34
|28
|33
|130
|221
|Kmaas3
|46
|31
|45
|33
|155
|221
|KMAASTV
|32
|34
|24
|33
|123
|221
|Swimbasemom3
|41
|31
|31
|33
|136
|221
|SeanSwim
|51
|33
|42
|33
|159
|248
|Jack Luna
|41
|32
|29
|32
|134
|248
|R-Dub
|43
|31
|38
|32
|144
|248
|Leo
|42
|32
|30
|32
|136
|248
|🍆🍆
|36
|28
|26
|32
|122
|248
|Swimkap
|40
|29
|34
|32
|135
|248
|Jack
|34
|41
|31
|32
|138
|248
|Steve Lundquist
|47
|21
|48
|32
|148
|248
|West
|32
|25
|35
|32
|124
|248
|Marc j
|39
|27
|40
|32
|138
|248
|JoeShmo
|42
|26
|39
|32
|139
|248
|TomSwim
|27
|25
|23
|32
|107
|248
|CTJumbo
|48
|30
|36
|32
|146
|248
|Student Doctor
|48
|32
|43
|32
|155
|248
|Tomato
|43
|29
|37
|32
|141
|248
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|49
|36
|39
|32
|156
|248
|MisterDWY
|39
|38
|35
|32
|144
|248
|kennedy
|35
|25
|40
|32
|132
|248
|Olé baby
|37
|24
|33
|32
|126
|248
|Rocket92
|46
|29
|38
|32
|145
|248
|Brady Michaels
|38
|30
|39
|32
|139
|248
|Jstephz
|35
|26
|33
|32
|126
|248
|John26
|46
|27
|43
|32
|148
|248
|kstrach
|43
|26
|34
|32
|135
|248
|Bogus
|47
|28
|39
|32
|146
|248
|Answer Key
|49
|31
|46
|32
|158
|248
|Porterico
|46
|27
|31
|32
|136
|274
|Area51
|46
|28
|38
|31
|143
|274
|Pandacatswim
|43
|49
|27
|31
|150
|274
|Daden
|33
|27
|28
|31
|119
|274
|Susan W
|32
|31
|30
|31
|124
|274
|N80M80
|41
|38
|34
|31
|144
|274
|Dawgsjock
|42
|40
|36
|31
|149
|274
|Dimitry Lancer
|43
|35
|35
|31
|144
|274
|Mikey
|41
|24
|39
|31
|135
|274
|BJCswimming
|47
|30
|37
|31
|145
|274
|wht822
|40
|28
|39
|31
|138
|274
|Kaiz43
|43
|36
|39
|31
|149
|274
|CALVINO
|43
|32
|34
|31
|140
|274
|Kylemow
|36
|32
|27
|31
|126
|274
|Mattia
|26
|24
|34
|31
|115
|274
|YouKnow
|22
|30
|42
|31
|125
|274
|Mas
|45
|24
|43
|31
|143
|274
|Charge
|42
|22
|35
|31
|130
|274
|KiyoKats
|46
|17
|38
|31
|132
|274
|zalan912
|25
|27
|31
|31
|114
|274
|5 More Meters
|47
|33
|35
|31
|146
|274
|Nacho
|35
|23
|28
|31
|117
|274
|Marco P Italy
|14
|22
|16
|31
|83
|274
|WV Swammer
|35
|29
|34
|31
|129
|274
|SonnySwim
|52
|28
|36
|31
|147
|274
|Deanage Dream
|38
|32
|23
|31
|124
|299
|Beau
|35
|30
|37
|30
|132
|299
|INEEDRICE
|30
|34
|27
|30
|121
|299
|JHS
|44
|34
|30
|30
|138
|299
|Swimnerd
|53
|29
|26
|30
|138
|299
|Papa
|50
|29
|25
|30
|134
|299
|MaxN96
|37
|27
|39
|30
|133
|299
|BeasNeez
|41
|30
|23
|30
|124
|299
|Wondertwin
|39
|42
|26
|30
|137
|299
|Ol’ Gator
|42
|25
|42
|30
|139
|299
|BanZai
|42
|33
|37
|30
|142
|299
|Togger
|41
|30
|39
|30
|140
|299
|TIbreakdown
|44
|34
|40
|30
|148
|299
|SwimCoachSean
|46
|34
|35
|30
|145
|299
|Old Rocket Swimmer
|47
|29
|44
|30
|150
|299
|Tangerine Speedo
|29
|31
|23
|30
|113
|299
|Collin💀
|32
|34
|30
|30
|126
|299
|Joetibbetts
|43
|25
|34
|30
|132
|299
|JonasVo
|47
|27
|43
|30
|147
|299
|Niall Taylor
|49
|34
|42
|30
|155
|299
|Delz
|16
|30
|25
|30
|101
|299
|Sun’s Syringe
|50
|40
|44
|30
|164
|299
|Fean
|48
|23
|37
|30
|138
|299
|Mac L
|40
|34
|42
|30
|146
|299
|ComerfordFan
|31
|32
|33
|30
|126
|299
|Oscarfish
|34
|28
|28
|30
|120
|299
|jesseajm
|42
|31
|44
|30
|147
|299
|Lokermotion
|38
|30
|48
|30
|146
|299
|Emcakes
|44
|25
|41
|30
|140
|327
|Reud
|42
|28
|33
|29
|132
|327
|Steph00
|33
|30
|29
|29
|121
|327
|VictorSerra
|41
|29
|34
|29
|133
|327
|DBSwims
|52
|32
|37
|29
|150
|327
|Droid
|24
|31
|15
|29
|99
|327
|GuiRego
|45
|21
|26
|29
|121
|327
|Bob1235
|51
|32
|45
|29
|157
|327
|LTyke
|31
|36
|25
|29
|121
|327
|CraigH
|28
|36
|31
|29
|124
|327
|Airwalk26
|25
|24
|33
|29
|111
|327
|Blue
|20
|25
|36
|29
|110
|327
|Badeend
|47
|31
|29
|29
|136
|327
|RelaxSwim
|46
|35
|36
|29
|146
|327
|Paul Baxter
|53
|28
|46
|29
|156
|327
|kingjoe
|47
|31
|32
|29
|139
|327
|Mikep1534
|32
|36
|35
|29
|132
|327
|SAus
|44
|36
|38
|29
|147
|327
|Socaladvracer
|36
|29
|34
|29
|128
|327
|Lynchy
|56
|30
|39
|29
|154
|327
|Gio
|46
|19
|35
|29
|129
|327
|Definitely Not Sun Yang
|52
|30
|43
|29
|154
|327
|DoUEvenLift
|45
|29
|55
|29
|158
|327
|RJA
|37
|28
|35
|29
|129
|327
|Kwazii
|46
|22
|34
|29
|131
|327
|monsterbasher
|39
|29
|36
|29
|133
|327
|DRUKSTOP
|46
|37
|34
|29
|146
|353
|Coach Rich
|50
|27
|35
|28
|140
|353
|The Village People
|43
|24
|24
|28
|119
|353
|srosenb
|34
|37
|34
|28
|133
|353
|MK
|20
|35
|21
|28
|104
|353
|Inside Smoke
|43
|25
|29
|28
|125
|353
|thebadowl
|38
|27
|25
|28
|118
|353
|Edwardsdlmto
|44
|26
|31
|28
|129
|353
|OldSwimmer1650
|36
|36
|28
|28
|128
|353
|Chipi
|38
|32
|32
|28
|130
|353
|LV Swim
|16
|19
|37
|28
|100
|353
|SeaMonster
|46
|28
|39
|28
|141
|353
|Mr Piano
|27
|23
|31
|28
|109
|353
|Billybooooooob
|42
|36
|41
|28
|147
|353
|Rj0789
|30
|43
|27
|28
|128
|353
|MTK
|46
|31
|40
|28
|145
|353
|HAITISWIM
|43
|33
|26
|28
|130
|353
|swimfastlittlefishies
|43
|27
|34
|28
|132
|353
|MikuMeku
|46
|24
|43
|28
|141
|353
|Jiggs
|21
|30
|34
|28
|113
|353
|VonAlek
|35
|31
|26
|28
|120
|353
|Lane11
|49
|31
|40
|28
|148
|353
|Patlovesswimming
|35
|25
|49
|28
|137
|353
|MrBreastroke
|22
|20
|29
|28
|99
|353
|Spotted Zebra
|45
|22
|37
|28
|132
|353
|Swimmer1984
|21
|21
|22
|28
|92
|353
|jambalaya
|45
|27
|38
|28
|138
|353
|gotarheels
|41
|28
|35
|28
|132
|353
|360 Sports
|28
|27
|39
|28
|122
|353
|Tonto
|41
|29
|37
|28
|135
|382
|Swim or Die
|39
|41
|32
|27
|139
|382
|camelboar
|41
|31
|33
|27
|132
|382
|Wyllz
|43
|30
|31
|27
|131
|382
|lgoldstein1
|44
|25
|41
|27
|137
|382
|adrianch218
|51
|31
|31
|27
|140
|382
|Ozarkredbud
|49
|24
|28
|27
|128
|382
|nsamra213
|36
|26
|29
|27
|118
|382
|CCRasnake
|28
|36
|32
|27
|123
|382
|COOL
|38
|36
|30
|27
|131
|382
|Terrible
|36
|28
|38
|27
|129
|382
|Stinkypete
|30
|27
|19
|27
|103
|382
|RP3
|47
|38
|29
|27
|141
|382
|nickim317
|39
|33
|36
|27
|135
|382
|busdt
|38
|29
|39
|27
|133
|382
|CSP
|29
|16
|34
|27
|106
|382
|GF
|20
|30
|23
|27
|100
|382
|MIKYswim
|33
|37
|25
|27
|122
|382
|DesertChaplain
|50
|29
|31
|27
|137
|382
|JumboRuss
|25
|19
|11
|27
|82
|382
|Conor
|43
|33
|31
|27
|134
|382
|Wumbology
|33
|28
|34
|27
|122
|382
|LillyQueen
|32
|31
|28
|27
|118
|404
|Fuzzy Luscious
|36
|30
|35
|26
|127
|404
|msch22
|31
|27
|40
|26
|124
|404
|Swimfan05
|43
|30
|47
|26
|146
|404
|RobE Wan
|30
|43
|42
|26
|141
|404
|Good but not Great
|45
|27
|38
|26
|136
|404
|Patrick H
|41
|32
|28
|26
|127
|404
|Matt0605
|46
|32
|29
|26
|133
|404
|OU-Anders
|42
|24
|28
|26
|120
|404
|Flying Eagle
|48
|32
|43
|26
|149
|404
|Hanser Fan
|27
|21
|34
|26
|108
|404
|Emily
|31
|32
|22
|26
|111
|404
|Chaitha D.
|47
|25
|35
|26
|133
|404
|snarksnrek
|43
|33
|36
|26
|138
|404
|Jordaninak
|23
|34
|28
|26
|111
|404
|KzooHowy
|50
|31
|31
|26
|138
|404
|AnonymousPapaya
|50
|28
|33
|26
|137
|404
|Smithfam6
|23
|40
|27
|26
|116
|421
|tedmunds22
|41
|25
|26
|25
|117
|421
|WIBuckyBadger
|24
|38
|29
|25
|116
|421
|Jesy4swim
|42
|26
|50
|25
|143
|421
|Bevo_14
|27
|28
|35
|25
|115
|421
|hu777
|7
|10
|5
|25
|47
|421
|Andrew5466
|42
|26
|36
|25
|129
|421
|mahicake
|44
|32
|40
|25
|141
|421
|Tomahawked
|41
|26
|35
|25
|127
|421
|swimjim
|43
|21
|31
|25
|120
|421
|Fishballssss
|49
|35
|24
|25
|133
|421
|Vìđarr
|27
|28
|36
|25
|116
|421
|Respect Cecil
|27
|33
|38
|25
|123
|421
|swimirelandmemes
|50
|31
|44
|25
|150
|421
|jaywins
|32
|28
|26
|25
|111
|421
|MegaVaughn13
|29
|31
|40
|25
|125
|421
|yayeet
|40
|34
|36
|25
|135
|421
|Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service
|43
|34
|25
|25
|127
|438
|COVFEFE
|48
|23
|27
|24
|122
|438
|FlyinHawaiian
|43
|29
|22
|24
|118
|438
|PatrickDaly1
|32
|30
|35
|24
|121
|438
|MIKE_IN_DALLAS
|23
|38
|38
|24
|123
|438
|Nance
|18
|28
|24
|24
|94
|438
|Gibbo
|50
|33
|35
|24
|142
|438
|Lukas
|42
|39
|36
|24
|141
|438
|cjones0912
|40
|30
|24
|24
|118
|438
|Emilio53
|31
|23
|38
|24
|116
|438
|BatistaBomb
|39
|30
|29
|24
|122
|438
|YungPete
|33
|24
|38
|24
|119
|449
|Blastoff
|43
|23
|30
|23
|119
|449
|Lsp
|20
|33
|34
|23
|110
|449
|Sun Yang’s Hammer
|38
|24
|32
|23
|117
|449
|TSwimming12
|39
|35
|22
|23
|119
|449
|Jonnyfromcalifornia
|40
|31
|36
|23
|130
|454
|Yun Sang
|40
|31
|39
|22
|132
|454
|SWIMIIWIN
|29
|33
|41
|22
|125
|454
|Voyges
|20
|33
|26
|22
|101
|454
|christoph96
|44
|32
|21
|22
|119
|454
|FlipTurnAround
|47
|33
|30
|22
|132
|454
|DresselApologist
|49
|31
|43
|22
|145
|454
|AustinPoolBoy
|40
|15
|30
|22
|107
|454
|Nick Lapointe
|41
|36
|40
|22
|139
|454
|Enrique
|25
|20
|12
|22
|79
|454
|Verram
|33
|26
|41
|22
|122
|454
|dam94
|48
|31
|54
|22
|155
|454
|CarterPyle
|48
|30
|26
|22
|126
|454
|Ask me about 100%
|60
|32
|41
|22
|155
|454
|Ph00sh
|36
|25
|34
|22
|117
|468
|Muddy Canary
|44
|25
|34
|21
|124
|468
|cphilly
|44
|25
|33
|21
|123
|468
|Crsmama
|42
|31
|28
|21
|122
|468
|MARKTIELLO
|39
|30
|20
|21
|110
|468
|Dave Pitt
|48
|29
|20
|21
|118
|468
|Fayth.doc
|43
|29
|31
|21
|124
|468
|skip77
|34
|24
|37
|21
|116
|468
|Your mom
|31
|19
|28
|21
|99
|476
|Swimnerdguy
|46
|28
|38
|20
|132
|476
|GB Masters Swimmer
|44
|31
|29
|20
|124
|476
|Nswim
|24
|36
|27
|20
|107
|476
|DragonSwim
|44
|23
|40
|20
|127
|476
|EOliver
|38
|30
|37
|20
|125
|476
|ooo
|37
|28
|41
|20
|126
|476
|Usausausa
|45
|23
|31
|20
|119
|476
|sharkmustswim1965
|42
|35
|36
|20
|133
|484
|Watties 2 0 1 4
|40
|25
|21
|19
|105
|484
|@Devils_Alpha
|51
|34
|30
|19
|134
|484
|Dubrowski
|37
|32
|30
|19
|118
|484
|Nlac-Matt
|41
|29
|27
|19
|116
|484
|rmckiernan9
|37
|33
|30
|19
|119
|489
|Coach Doug_ YSC
|41
|30
|25
|18
|114
|489
|jzwierzy
|31
|26
|36
|18
|111
|489
|SwimacIndy
|23
|29
|29
|18
|99
|492
|Lou95
|43
|39
|20
|17
|119
|492
|FlyMarthaFly
|17
|39
|31
|17
|104
|492
|Diego2002
|46
|32
|17
|17
|112
|492
|CAIONFL
|32
|33
|34
|17
|116
|496
|Jjohnny18
|30
|32
|37
|16
|115
|497
|ADL
|13
|20
|5
|15
|53
|497
|Caleb.1650
|30
|33
|39
|15
|117
|499
|Rossboss6
|14
|9
|1
|12
|36
|500
|muiravery
|16
|14
|13
|9
|52
|501
|Spader
|14
|15
|6
|0
|35
|501
|Mashy
|10
|13
|4
|0
|27
|501
|Camilla
|10
|11
|4
|0
|25
|501
|Njones
|9
|19
|4
|0
|32
|501
|Joseph
|13
|12
|9
|0
|34
Overall Standings After Day 4:
|Rank
|Screen Name
|Day 1 points
|Day 2 points
|Day 3 points
|Day 4 points
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|Marley09
|52
|35
|45
|49
|181
|2
|Mike the best
|56
|35
|45
|41
|177
|3
|Outside Smoke
|51
|35
|47
|41
|174
|4
|tarlo
|46
|29
|45
|52
|172
|5
|Jabroni Peperoni
|57
|29
|42
|41
|169
|6
|Why2flyexist
|53
|24
|47
|44
|168
|6
|Moo-Moo-of-Mae
|51
|33
|44
|40
|168
|6
|Elwick
|49
|37
|43
|39
|168
|9
|SL
|54
|29
|38
|46
|167
|9
|Amunnn
|52
|25
|46
|44
|167
|9
|Retired Jet
|43
|40
|46
|38
|167
|12
|Giulia
|53
|29
|40
|44
|166
|12
|Ppjwlsh99
|49
|27
|46
|44
|166
|12
|Polo
|42
|31
|50
|43
|166
|12
|Trust the math
|46
|34
|45
|41
|166
|12
|Sun Yang’s Hammer
|41
|36
|50
|39
|166
|12
|Dantheman
|53
|34
|42
|37
|166
|12
|SHUstork
|48
|37
|44
|37
|166
|19
|SHUISR
|46
|25
|44
|50
|165
|19
|straya555
|50
|21
|45
|49
|165
|19
|Abogala
|47
|24
|46
|48
|165
|19
|Olaf Podertin
|49
|32
|44
|40
|165
|19
|EMH16
|49
|35
|47
|34
|165
|24
|RG59
|44
|34
|49
|37
|164
|24
|Sun’s Syringe
|50
|40
|44
|30
|164
|26
|AFlyer
|45
|37
|35
|45
|162
|26
|Daddy
|49
|25
|49
|39
|162
|26
|Attacking Wave
|49
|34
|45
|34
|162
|29
|Fjordstudios
|41
|36
|47
|37
|161
|29
|Franda
|52
|36
|36
|37
|161
|31
|BairnOwl
|48
|21
|41
|50
|160
|31
|Germinator
|47
|26
|47
|40
|160
|31
|CoachMac
|38
|42
|44
|36
|160
|31
|Ous is King
|62
|23
|40
|35
|160
|35
|DMacNCheez
|43
|33
|43
|40
|159
|35
|swimmermama
|45
|34
|43
|37
|159
|35
|Benlyn24
|49
|30
|45
|35
|159
|35
|Ntinos swimmer
|53
|25
|46
|35
|159
|35
|SeanSwim
|51
|33
|42
|33
|159
|40
|Ian Hale
|45
|22
|32
|59
|158
|40
|Sam
|46
|23
|40
|49
|158
|40
|Northh
|53
|30
|36
|39
|158
|40
|Answer Key
|49
|31
|46
|32
|158
|40
|DoUEvenLift
|45
|29
|55
|29
|158
|45
|The AllStar
|50
|26
|26
|55
|157
|45
|Paddy
|41
|34
|33
|49
|157
|45
|JaySawk
|44
|33
|40
|40
|157
|45
|KarstenOLY
|50
|34
|38
|35
|157
|45
|Bob1235
|51
|32
|45
|29
|157
|50
|EM18
|41
|36
|44
|35
|156
|50
|cs072019
|45
|35
|42
|34
|156
|50
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|49
|36
|39
|32
|156
|50
|Paul Baxter
|53
|28
|46
|29
|156
|54
|Marie
|46
|27
|35
|47
|155
|54
|The_Turmanator
|46
|31
|38
|40
|155
|54
|nbook
|49
|29
|42
|35
|155
|54
|harry7
|56
|30
|34
|35
|155
|54
|HarrisonA
|34
|41
|47
|33
|155
|54
|Kmaas3
|46
|31
|45
|33
|155
|54
|Student Doctor
|48
|32
|43
|32
|155
|54
|Niall Taylor
|49
|34
|42
|30
|155
|54
|dam94
|48
|31
|54
|22
|155
|54
|Ask me about 100%
|60
|32
|41
|22
|155
|64
|[email protected]
|46
|26
|32
|50
|154
|64
|SwimStalker
|46
|24
|44
|40
|154
|64
|Big Pamp
|39
|30
|46
|39
|154
|64
|andrea.zam
|38
|39
|39
|38
|154
|64
|swimwild13
|49
|33
|34
|38
|154
|64
|Terminator
|47
|26
|44
|37
|154
|64
|JacKemp
|50
|34
|36
|34
|154
|64
|Lynchy
|56
|30
|39
|29
|154
|64
|Definitely Not Sun Yang
|52
|30
|43
|29
|154
|73
|YeahYeah
|41
|34
|37
|41
|153
|73
|Captain Ahab
|44
|29
|40
|40
|153
|73
|pianoback
|51
|27
|36
|39
|153
|73
|Thebestmel
|43
|28
|44
|38
|153
|73
|Schafs
|46
|23
|47
|37
|153
|73
|jiyuuhompou
|48
|35
|35
|35
|153
|73
|Isaac
|54
|26
|39
|34
|153
|80
|Kwc95
|45
|26
|32
|49
|152
|80
|blueabyss1117
|34
|24
|50
|44
|152
|80
|Jackw
|38
|28
|44
|42
|152
|80
|Dkdkdkdk
|40
|26
|47
|39
|152
|80
|mcroguey
|53
|27
|35
|37
|152
|80
|Backstrokebro
|43
|30
|43
|36
|152
|80
|HawkHawk
|48
|36
|33
|35
|152
|80
|TheSwimsuitGuy
|50
|28
|39
|35
|152
|80
|TutsCury
|51
|27
|40
|34
|152
|80
|GreenHarvey
|43
|29
|46
|34
|152
|80
|Homie
|48
|27
|43
|34
|152
|91
|NAZ92
|42
|25
|34
|50
|151
|91
|baileyryansmith
|45
|27
|37
|42
|151
|91
|aceiknow
|38
|34
|39
|40
|151
|91
|Zach_bezella
|41
|25
|46
|39
|151
|91
|turkey23
|46
|25
|43
|37
|151
|91
|pilkka777
|47
|31
|38
|35
|151
|91
|Gabriel Guerra
|46
|31
|40
|34
|151
|98
|cesalaur
|46
|25
|35
|44
|150
|98
|Shopkins1999
|44
|29
|34
|43
|150
|98
|gunter
|44
|31
|35
|40
|150
|98
|Miro
|44
|24
|43
|39
|150
|98
|sal
|50
|31
|32
|37
|150
|98
|SwimSwamJames
|42
|26
|46
|36
|150
|98
|Maplemamba
|48
|28
|38
|36
|150
|98
|PianoMan
|49
|29
|36
|36
|150
|98
|Pandacatswim
|43
|49
|27
|31
|150
|98
|Old Rocket Swimmer
|47
|29
|44
|30
|150
|98
|DBSwims
|52
|32
|37
|29
|150
|98
|swimirelandmemes
|50
|31
|44
|25
|150
|110
|Ryan Wheeler
|43
|28
|27
|51
|149
|110
|theofficialpec
|37
|29
|36
|47
|149
|110
|sloth
|41
|23
|42
|43
|149
|110
|Tyrannosaurus Tex
|43
|23
|43
|40
|149
|110
|swimswamswum24
|43
|30
|36
|40
|149
|110
|000DAN
|48
|29
|36
|36
|149
|110
|bladam
|44
|33
|37
|35
|149
|110
|Swoppa
|48
|32
|35
|34
|149
|110
|Gen D
|46
|26
|44
|33
|149
|110
|Dawgsjock
|42
|40
|36
|31
|149
|110
|Kaiz43
|43
|36
|39
|31
|149
|110
|Flying Eagle
|48
|32
|43
|26
|149
|122
|woleai
|38
|21
|40
|49
|148
|122
|Coach_Sw1mmy
|41
|26
|38
|43
|148
|122
|Juhiiz
|48
|27
|36
|37
|148
|122
|No
|45
|28
|40
|35
|148
|122
|lkc5
|43
|35
|37
|33
|148
|122
|Steve Lundquist
|47
|21
|48
|32
|148
|122
|John26
|46
|27
|43
|32
|148
|122
|TIbreakdown
|44
|34
|40
|30
|148
|122
|Lane11
|49
|31
|40
|28
|148
|131
|Samesame
|45
|25
|23
|54
|147
|131
|JoanC
|44
|30
|32
|41
|147
|131
|Swimfan05
|43
|26
|38
|40
|147
|131
|ocs4
|41
|25
|43
|38
|147
|131
|CR
|45
|31
|36
|35
|147
|131
|Urlando Magic
|50
|24
|40
|33
|147
|131
|SonnySwim
|52
|28
|36
|31
|147
|131
|JonasVo
|47
|27
|43
|30
|147
|131
|jesseajm
|42
|31
|44
|30
|147
|131
|SAus
|44
|36
|38
|29
|147
|131
|Billybooooooob
|42
|36
|41
|28
|147
|142
|!!!Kirillich!!!
|47
|35
|25
|39
|146
|142
|brice8904
|38
|37
|34
|37
|146
|142
|SWIMSWAMMER69
|33
|33
|44
|36
|146
|142
|ashao
|46
|31
|35
|34
|146
|142
|NC Swim Fan
|34
|35
|44
|33
|146
|142
|+1s
|48
|27
|38
|33
|146
|142
|CantSwim
|40
|29
|44
|33
|146
|142
|Milan
|47
|31
|35
|33
|146
|142
|CTJumbo
|48
|30
|36
|32
|146
|142
|Bogus
|47
|28
|39
|32
|146
|142
|5 More Meters
|47
|33
|35
|31
|146
|142
|Mac L
|40
|34
|42
|30
|146
|142
|Lokermotion
|38
|30
|48
|30
|146
|142
|RelaxSwim
|46
|35
|36
|29
|146
|142
|DRUKSTOP
|46
|37
|34
|29
|146
|142
|Swimfan05
|43
|30
|47
|26
|146
|158
|ForestMan
|31
|27
|49
|38
|145
|158
|Champ1802
|48
|22
|38
|37
|145
|158
|P8N
|47
|28
|34
|36
|145
|158
|rossini
|45
|28
|38
|34
|145
|158
|THEO
|42
|27
|43
|33
|145
|158
|Rocket92
|46
|29
|38
|32
|145
|158
|BJCswimming
|47
|30
|37
|31
|145
|158
|SwimCoachSean
|46
|34
|35
|30
|145
|158
|MTK
|46
|31
|40
|28
|145
|158
|DresselApologist
|49
|31
|43
|22
|145
|168
|Julia R
|46
|27
|33
|38
|144
|168
|R-Dub
|43
|31
|38
|32
|144
|168
|MisterDWY
|39
|38
|35
|32
|144
|168
|N80M80
|41
|38
|34
|31
|144
|168
|Dimitry Lancer
|43
|35
|35
|31
|144
|173
|Ajansz
|36
|31
|29
|47
|143
|173
|Billkeyaz
|42
|28
|31
|42
|143
|173
|DS99
|37
|32
|32
|42
|143
|173
|run-dmc
|48
|27
|28
|40
|143
|173
|Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army
|43
|29
|31
|40
|143
|173
|[email protected]
|40
|31
|33
|39
|143
|173
|NEILALIEN
|39
|25
|40
|39
|143
|173
|Area51
|46
|28
|38
|31
|143
|173
|Mas
|45
|24
|43
|31
|143
|173
|Jesy4swim
|42
|26
|50
|25
|143
|183
|Spike79
|35
|33
|30
|44
|142
|183
|JRLswim
|40
|21
|42
|39
|142
|183
|Kitshicker
|40
|27
|36
|39
|142
|183
|Dan G
|42
|31
|31
|38
|142
|183
|Arya Stark
|44
|28
|32
|38
|142
|183
|dunc1952
|36
|30
|41
|35
|142
|183
|Daf
|36
|27
|45
|34
|142
|183
|BanZai
|42
|33
|37
|30
|142
|183
|Gibbo
|50
|33
|35
|24
|142
|192
|orangedude13
|44
|31
|28
|38
|141
|192
|Davide03
|29
|38
|36
|38
|141
|192
|IM/Br/Fly
|45
|22
|38
|36
|141
|192
|lucmak2024
|35
|37
|34
|35
|141
|192
|Tomato
|43
|29
|37
|32
|141
|192
|SeaMonster
|46
|28
|39
|28
|141
|192
|MikuMeku
|46
|24
|43
|28
|141
|192
|RP3
|47
|38
|29
|27
|141
|192
|RobE Wan
|30
|43
|42
|26
|141
|192
|mahicake
|44
|32
|40
|25
|141
|192
|Lukas
|42
|39
|36
|24
|141
|203
|RonanMcc
|42
|22
|38
|38
|140
|203
|Jjjaammmeess
|41
|24
|38
|37
|140
|203
|Lane 8
|45
|23
|38
|34
|140
|203
|CALVINO
|43
|32
|34
|31
|140
|203
|Togger
|41
|30
|39
|30
|140
|203
|Emcakes
|44
|25
|41
|30
|140
|203
|Coach Rich
|50
|27
|35
|28
|140
|203
|adrianch218
|51
|31
|31
|27
|140
|211
|rememberyourusername
|53
|23
|24
|39
|139
|211
|IMgonnawin
|31
|25
|46
|37
|139
|211
|Pea-tear Griffin
|42
|29
|31
|37
|139
|211
|Couloir
|47
|24
|34
|34
|139
|211
|CharlotteHornetsWontPay
|45
|23
|37
|34
|139
|211
|JoeShmo
|42
|26
|39
|32
|139
|211
|Brady Michaels
|38
|30
|39
|32
|139
|211
|Ol’ Gator
|42
|25
|42
|30
|139
|211
|kingjoe
|47
|31
|32
|29
|139
|211
|Swim or Die
|39
|41
|32
|27
|139
|211
|Nick Lapointe
|41
|36
|40
|22
|139
|222
|Zackfell35
|47
|24
|29
|38
|138
|222
|njones
|42
|28
|34
|34
|138
|222
|Jack
|34
|41
|31
|32
|138
|222
|Marc j
|39
|27
|40
|32
|138
|222
|wht822
|40
|28
|39
|31
|138
|222
|JHS
|44
|34
|30
|30
|138
|222
|Swimnerd
|53
|29
|26
|30
|138
|222
|Fean
|48
|23
|37
|30
|138
|222
|jambalaya
|45
|27
|38
|28
|138
|222
|snarksnrek
|43
|33
|36
|26
|138
|222
|KzooHowy
|50
|31
|31
|26
|138
|233
|Jmah888
|34
|34
|33
|36
|137
|233
|Alwaysgoingup
|30
|38
|34
|35
|137
|233
|MeetMobileMasterBass
|45
|25
|32
|35
|137
|233
|jgswain88
|33
|36
|33
|35
|137
|233
|Wondertwin
|39
|42
|26
|30
|137
|233
|Patlovesswimming
|35
|25
|49
|28
|137
|233
|lgoldstein1
|44
|25
|41
|27
|137
|233
|DesertChaplain
|50
|29
|31
|27
|137
|233
|AnonymousPapaya
|50
|28
|33
|26
|137
|242
|Splash
|28
|30
|34
|44
|136
|242
|Mau
|32
|25
|38
|41
|136
|242
|clamastra
|43
|33
|22
|38
|136
|242
|ced4003
|41
|21
|38
|36
|136
|242
|The Real Sam
|43
|28
|30
|35
|136
|242
|SnakeEyes
|34
|28
|39
|35
|136
|242
|est0202
|50
|32
|21
|33
|136
|242
|Swimbasemom3
|41
|31
|31
|33
|136
|242
|Leo
|42
|32
|30
|32
|136
|242
|Porterico
|46
|27
|31
|32
|136
|242
|Badeend
|47
|31
|29
|29
|136
|242
|Good but not Great
|45
|27
|38
|26
|136
|254
|TheDonDome
|43
|20
|31
|41
|135
|254
|Fleedle
|37
|24
|36
|38
|135
|254
|[King Crimson]
|31
|34
|33
|37
|135
|254
|iLikePsych
|39
|21
|38
|37
|135
|254
|Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier
|35
|30
|34
|36
|135
|254
|Lhatunen
|37
|37
|25
|36
|135
|254
|Swimdaver
|42
|22
|36
|35
|135
|254
|HOYA13
|39
|31
|31
|34
|135
|254
|Erik Small
|38
|29
|35
|33
|135
|254
|Swimkap
|40
|29
|34
|32
|135
|254
|kstrach
|43
|26
|34
|32
|135
|254
|Mikey
|41
|24
|39
|31
|135
|254
|Tonto
|41
|29
|37
|28
|135
|254
|nickim317
|39
|33
|36
|27
|135
|254
|yayeet
|40
|34
|36
|25
|135
|269
|Claudiuscia
|25
|27
|34
|48
|134
|269
|Morphyism
|35
|31
|32
|36
|134
|269
|Invux
|43
|28
|30
|33
|134
|269
|Jack Luna
|41
|32
|29
|32
|134
|269
|Papa
|50
|29
|25
|30
|134
|269
|Conor
|43
|33
|31
|27
|134
|269
|@Devils_Alpha
|51
|34
|30
|19
|134
|276
|jumbo737
|37
|28
|30
|38
|133
|276
|Yabo
|41
|24
|33
|35
|133
|276
|houdini21
|32
|36
|30
|35
|133
|276
|Carlos Torres
|39
|29
|30
|35
|133
|276
|VGM
|37
|21
|40
|35
|133
|276
|PapiHector
|40
|30
|29
|34
|133
|276
|hurricanetht
|20
|34
|46
|33
|133
|276
|MaxN96
|37
|27
|39
|30
|133
|276
|VictorSerra
|41
|29
|34
|29
|133
|276
|monsterbasher
|39
|29
|36
|29
|133
|276
|srosenb
|34
|37
|34
|28
|133
|276
|busdt
|38
|29
|39
|27
|133
|276
|Matt0605
|46
|32
|29
|26
|133
|276
|Chaitha D.
|47
|25
|35
|26
|133
|276
|Fishballssss
|49
|35
|24
|25
|133
|276
|sharkmustswim1965
|42
|35
|36
|20
|133
|292
|LAUREN NEIDIGH
|35
|29
|30
|38
|132
|292
|Ferb
|39
|25
|31
|37
|132
|292
|Canadaman11
|43
|28
|26
|35
|132
|292
|Jswa7
|33
|26
|40
|33
|132
|292
|kennedy
|35
|25
|40
|32
|132
|292
|KiyoKats
|46
|17
|38
|31
|132
|292
|Beau
|35
|30
|37
|30
|132
|292
|Joetibbetts
|43
|25
|34
|30
|132
|292
|Reud
|42
|28
|33
|29
|132
|292
|Mikep1534
|32
|36
|35
|29
|132
|292
|swimfastlittlefishies
|43
|27
|34
|28
|132
|292
|Spotted Zebra
|45
|22
|37
|28
|132
|292
|gotarheels
|41
|28
|35
|28
|132
|292
|camelboar
|41
|31
|33
|27
|132
|292
|Yun Sang
|40
|31
|39
|22
|132
|292
|FlipTurnAround
|47
|33
|30
|22
|132
|292
|Swimnerdguy
|46
|28
|38
|20
|132
|309
|ElleTB
|34
|23
|29
|45
|131
|309
|illons
|24
|29
|39
|39
|131
|309
|bobbyhurley
|41
|24
|29
|37
|131
|309
|Ktlegit
|40
|32
|23
|36
|131
|309
|ThomoSwims
|44
|21
|30
|36
|131
|309
|AllVol
|50
|29
|16
|36
|131
|309
|MT Wally
|36
|33
|28
|34
|131
|309
|frank
|40
|29
|29
|33
|131
|309
|Kwazii
|46
|22
|34
|29
|131
|309
|Wyllz
|43
|30
|31
|27
|131
|309
|COOL
|38
|36
|30
|27
|131
|320
|Chad Le Clos Dad
|44
|20
|30
|36
|130
|320
|LanBlom
|31
|24
|41
|34
|130
|320
|Eouai
|42
|21
|33
|34
|130
|320
|JM90
|37
|30
|30
|33
|130
|320
|Sportinindc
|35
|34
|28
|33
|130
|320
|Charge
|42
|22
|35
|31
|130
|320
|Chipi
|38
|32
|32
|28
|130
|320
|HAITISWIM
|43
|33
|26
|28
|130
|320
|Jonnyfromcalifornia
|40
|31
|36
|23
|130
|329
|allezlesbleu(e)s
|35
|31
|23
|40
|129
|329
|Hugo Servin
|32
|26
|37
|34
|129
|329
|WV Swammer
|35
|29
|34
|31
|129
|329
|Gio
|46
|19
|35
|29
|129
|329
|RJA
|37
|28
|35
|29
|129
|329
|Edwardsdlmto
|44
|26
|31
|28
|129
|329
|Terrible
|36
|28
|38
|27
|129
|329
|Andrew5466
|42
|26
|36
|25
|129
|337
|Dancing butterfly🥀
|36
|19
|34
|39
|128
|337
|La Cisale di Swimswam
|39
|22
|30
|37
|128
|337
|tm71
|34
|27
|33
|34
|128
|337
|Socaladvracer
|36
|29
|34
|29
|128
|337
|OldSwimmer1650
|36
|36
|28
|28
|128
|337
|Rj0789
|30
|43
|27
|28
|128
|337
|Ozarkredbud
|49
|24
|28
|27
|128
|344
|SpeedyMcAwesome
|33
|31
|17
|46
|127
|344
|COACHDLING
|36
|23
|30
|38
|127
|344
|Lemon
|26
|25
|38
|38
|127
|344
|ORRDU1
|38
|26
|26
|37
|127
|344
|Nfred38
|34
|27
|30
|36
|127
|344
|Swish1
|39
|16
|36
|36
|127
|344
|50free
|32
|28
|33
|34
|127
|344
|Fuzzy Luscious
|36
|30
|35
|26
|127
|344
|Patrick H
|41
|32
|28
|26
|127
|344
|Tomahawked
|41
|26
|35
|25
|127
|344
|Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service
|43
|34
|25
|25
|127
|344
|DragonSwim
|44
|23
|40
|20
|127
|356
|leonardposa97
|25
|28
|32
|41
|126
|356
|swammer
|37
|20
|34
|35
|126
|356
|WickederFawn
|38
|25
|29
|34
|126
|356
|El Prat 91
|43
|23
|27
|33
|126
|356
|Olé baby
|37
|24
|33
|32
|126
|356
|Jstephz
|35
|26
|33
|32
|126
|356
|Kylemow
|36
|32
|27
|31
|126
|356
|Collin💀
|32
|34
|30
|30
|126
|356
|ComerfordFan
|31
|32
|33
|30
|126
|356
|CarterPyle
|48
|30
|26
|22
|126
|356
|ooo
|37
|28
|41
|20
|126
|367
|.
|31
|15
|31
|48
|125
|367
|Shewy
|30
|23
|35
|37
|125
|367
|YouKnow
|22
|30
|42
|31
|125
|367
|Inside Smoke
|43
|25
|29
|28
|125
|367
|MegaVaughn13
|29
|31
|40
|25
|125
|367
|SWIMIIWIN
|29
|33
|41
|22
|125
|367
|EOliver
|38
|30
|37
|20
|125
|374
|Don’tGetDFL
|35
|33
|22
|34
|124
|374
|West
|32
|25
|35
|32
|124
|374
|Susan W
|32
|31
|30
|31
|124
|374
|Deanage Dream
|38
|32
|23
|31
|124
|374
|BeasNeez
|41
|30
|23
|30
|124
|374
|CraigH
|28
|36
|31
|29
|124
|374
|msch22
|31
|27
|40
|26
|124
|374
|Muddy Canary
|44
|25
|34
|21
|124
|374
|Fayth.doc
|43
|29
|31
|21
|124
|374
|GB Masters Swimmer
|44
|31
|29
|20
|124
|384
|takekoins
|38
|22
|16
|47
|123
|384
|Elisabiri
|24
|34
|25
|40
|123
|384
|KMAASTV
|32
|34
|24
|33
|123
|384
|CCRasnake
|28
|36
|32
|27
|123
|384
|Respect Cecil
|27
|33
|38
|25
|123
|384
|MIKE_IN_DALLAS
|23
|38
|38
|24
|123
|384
|cphilly
|44
|25
|33
|21
|123
|391
|1001pools
|27
|35
|19
|41
|122
|391
|Joespiffy
|27
|29
|29
|37
|122
|391
|swimcrzy
|32
|29
|26
|35
|122
|391
|H2oSwimTeam
|32
|30
|26
|34
|122
|391
|🍆🍆
|36
|28
|26
|32
|122
|391
|360 Sports
|28
|27
|39
|28
|122
|391
|MIKYswim
|33
|37
|25
|27
|122
|391
|Wumbology
|33
|28
|34
|27
|122
|391
|COVFEFE
|48
|23
|27
|24
|122
|391
|BatistaBomb
|39
|30
|29
|24
|122
|391
|Verram
|33
|26
|41
|22
|122
|391
|Crsmama
|42
|31
|28
|21
|122
|403
|distance_swimm
|31
|27
|28
|35
|121
|403
|INEEDRICE
|30
|34
|27
|30
|121
|403
|Steph00
|33
|30
|29
|29
|121
|403
|GuiRego
|45
|21
|26
|29
|121
|403
|LTyke
|31
|36
|25
|29
|121
|403
|PatrickDaly1
|32
|30
|35
|24
|121
|409
|Crumblingtemple
|31
|18
|29
|42
|120
|409
|EpicDucky
|30
|27
|27
|36
|120
|409
|Oscarfish
|34
|28
|28
|30
|120
|409
|VonAlek
|35
|31
|26
|28
|120
|409
|OU-Anders
|42
|24
|28
|26
|120
|409
|swimjim
|43
|21
|31
|25
|120
|415
|Neptunian Merman
|34
|22
|29
|34
|119
|415
|Daden
|33
|27
|28
|31
|119
|415
|The Village People
|43
|24
|24
|28
|119
|415
|YungPete
|33
|24
|38
|24
|119
|415
|Blastoff
|43
|23
|30
|23
|119
|415
|TSwimming12
|39
|35
|22
|23
|119
|415
|christoph96
|44
|32
|21
|22
|119
|415
|Usausausa
|45
|23
|31
|20
|119
|415
|rmckiernan9
|37
|33
|30
|19
|119
|415
|Lou95
|43
|39
|20
|17
|119
|425
|Holland Hawkeye
|32
|26
|25
|35
|118
|425
|thebadowl
|38
|27
|25
|28
|118
|425
|nsamra213
|36
|26
|29
|27
|118
|425
|LillyQueen
|32
|31
|28
|27
|118
|425
|FlyinHawaiian
|43
|29
|22
|24
|118
|425
|cjones0912
|40
|30
|24
|24
|118
|425
|Dave Pitt
|48
|29
|20
|21
|118
|425
|Dubrowski
|37
|32
|30
|19
|118
|433
|Poppin Ov
|41
|17
|25
|34
|117
|433
|Nacho
|35
|23
|28
|31
|117
|433
|tedmunds22
|41
|25
|26
|25
|117
|433
|Sun Yang’s Hammer
|38
|24
|32
|23
|117
|433
|Ph00sh
|36
|25
|34
|22
|117
|433
|Caleb.1650
|30
|33
|39
|15
|117
|439
|Salvo
|38
|22
|20
|36
|116
|439
|DREWBREWSBEER
|24
|42
|17
|33
|116
|439
|Smithfam6
|23
|40
|27
|26
|116
|439
|WIBuckyBadger
|24
|38
|29
|25
|116
|439
|Vìđarr
|27
|28
|36
|25
|116
|439
|Emilio53
|31
|23
|38
|24
|116
|439
|skip77
|34
|24
|37
|21
|116
|439
|Nlac-Matt
|41
|29
|27
|19
|116
|439
|CAIONFL
|32
|33
|34
|17
|116
|448
|Waterworks
|28
|20
|31
|36
|115
|448
|Natelzr
|21
|22
|37
|35
|115
|448
|Mattia
|26
|24
|34
|31
|115
|448
|Bevo_14
|27
|28
|35
|25
|115
|448
|Jjohnny18
|30
|32
|37
|16
|115
|453
|zalan912
|25
|27
|31
|31
|114
|453
|Coach Doug_ YSC
|41
|30
|25
|18
|114
|455
|Tangerine Speedo
|29
|31
|23
|30
|113
|455
|Jiggs
|21
|30
|34
|28
|113
|457
|Diego2002
|46
|32
|17
|17
|112
|458
|Airwalk26
|25
|24
|33
|29
|111
|458
|Emily
|31
|32
|22
|26
|111
|458
|Jordaninak
|23
|34
|28
|26
|111
|458
|jaywins
|32
|28
|26
|25
|111
|458
|jzwierzy
|31
|26
|36
|18
|111
|463
|Lambe
|26
|22
|24
|38
|110
|463
|Tupperware
|31
|21
|23
|35
|110
|463
|Blue
|20
|25
|36
|29
|110
|463
|Lsp
|20
|33
|34
|23
|110
|463
|MARKTIELLO
|39
|30
|20
|21
|110
|468
|Mr Piano
|27
|23
|31
|28
|109
|469
|Hanser Fan
|27
|21
|34
|26
|108
|470
|T Slizzy
|31
|24
|19
|33
|107
|470
|TomSwim
|27
|25
|23
|32
|107
|470
|AustinPoolBoy
|40
|15
|30
|22
|107
|470
|Nswim
|24
|36
|27
|20
|107
|474
|SofiaLucia
|24
|28
|17
|37
|106
|474
|dubjayswammer
|27
|23
|23
|33
|106
|474
|Goldfish
|17
|36
|20
|33
|106
|474
|CSP
|29
|16
|34
|27
|106
|478
|Watties 2 0 1 4
|40
|25
|21
|19
|105
|479
|MK
|20
|35
|21
|28
|104
|479
|FlyMarthaFly
|17
|39
|31
|17
|104
|481
|Stinkypete
|30
|27
|19
|27
|103
|482
|Delz
|16
|30
|25
|30
|101
|482
|Voyges
|20
|33
|26
|22
|101
|484
|LV Swim
|16
|19
|37
|28
|100
|484
|GF
|20
|30
|23
|27
|100
|486
|Ferdinando
|20
|25
|17
|37
|99
|486
|Wendy
|14
|25
|27
|33
|99
|486
|Droid
|24
|31
|15
|29
|99
|486
|MrBreastroke
|22
|20
|29
|28
|99
|486
|Your mom
|31
|19
|28
|21
|99
|486
|SwimacIndy
|23
|29
|29
|18
|99
|492
|Nance
|18
|28
|24
|24
|94
|493
|Swimmer1984
|21
|21
|22
|28
|92
|494
|Marco P Italy
|14
|22
|16
|31
|83
|495
|JumboRuss
|25
|19
|11
|27
|82
|496
|Enrique
|25
|20
|12
|22
|79
|497
|ADL
|13
|20
|5
|15
|53
|498
|muiravery
|16
|14
|13
|9
|52
|499
|hu777
|7
|10
|5
|25
|47
|500
|Rossboss6
|14
|9
|1
|12
|36
|501
|Spader
|14
|15
|6
|0
|35
|502
|Joseph
|13
|12
|9
|0
|34
|503
|Njones
|9
|19
|4
|0
|32
|504
|Mashy
|10
|13
|4
|0
|27
|505
|Camilla
|10
|11
|4
|0
|25
My next game name will be DFL. I suck.
Seriously. Why do I bother?
Currently 9th. Can’t believe it 😅
Came 3rd for the day ! My best ever result.( Shall ignore my overall 😂) .
I hate you and SL 😘