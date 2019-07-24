2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 4 Results

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italy made y’all pay big time on day 4 of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships. The two least-predicted winners of day 4 both came out of Italy The indefatigable Federica Pellegrini won her 4th long course World Championship, and won a medal at her 8th-straight long course World Championship meet. In the men’s 800 free, meanwhile, Gregorio Paltrinieri showed no ill-affects from an injured right elbow in May and won his first career title in the 800 free. He has 2 career World Championships in the 1500 free in long course, is twice a European Champion in the event, and has medaled in each of the last 3 editions of the World Championships, and at 24 years old, less than 5% picked him to win. That’s way less than the 33% that picked his teammate Gabrielle Detti to win the title, though it was overall one of the most ‘controversial’ events in the meet, based on the lack of a clear favorite in the pick ’em ballots.

Percentages picked correctly, by champion:

Men’s 50 Breatstroke – Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 95.05% Men’s 200 Butterfly – Kristof Milak, Hungary – 84.36% Mixed Medley Relay – Australia, 11.88% Men’s 800 Freestyle – Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy – 4.55% Women’s 200 Freestyle – Federica Pellegrini, Italy – 0.99%

Unlike the day 3 tie-breaker mess, day 4 has a clear winner: user “Ian Hale”. Bold enough to use his real name on his entry, and now he’ll reap the fame that comes with it. Congrats Ian Hale. Unless that’s not your real name…

In the overall standings, a clear lead pack has begun to develop, headed by regular SwimSwam commenter Marley09.

Day 4 ONLY Standings:

Rank Screen Name Day 1 points Day 2 points Day 3 points Day 4 points TOTAL POINTS 1 Ian Hale 45 22 32 59 158 2 The AllStar 50 26 26 55 157 3 Samesame 45 25 23 54 147 4 tarlo 46 29 45 52 172 5 Ryan Wheeler 43 28 27 51 149 6 SHUISR 46 25 44 50 165 6 NAZ92 42 25 34 50 151 6 BairnOwl 48 21 41 50 160 6 [email protected] 46 26 32 50 154 10 Kwc95 45 26 32 49 152 10 Sam 46 23 40 49 158 10 straya555 50 21 45 49 165 10 woleai 38 21 40 49 148 10 Paddy 41 34 33 49 157 10 Marley09 52 35 45 49 181 16 Abogala 47 24 46 48 165 16 . 31 15 31 48 125 16 Claudiuscia 25 27 34 48 134 19 takekoins 38 22 16 47 123 19 theofficialpec 37 29 36 47 149 19 Marie 46 27 35 47 155 19 Ajansz 36 31 29 47 143 23 SL 54 29 38 46 167 23 SpeedyMcAwesome 33 31 17 46 127 25 ElleTB 34 23 29 45 131 25 AFlyer 45 37 35 45 162 27 Giulia 53 29 40 44 166 27 Splash 28 30 34 44 136 27 cesalaur 46 25 35 44 150 27 Ppjwlsh99 49 27 46 44 166 27 Amunnn 52 25 46 44 167 27 Why2flyexist 53 24 47 44 168 27 Spike79 35 33 30 44 142 27 blueabyss1117 34 24 50 44 152 35 Shopkins1999 44 29 34 43 150 35 Polo 42 31 50 43 166 35 Coach_Sw1mmy 41 26 38 43 148 35 sloth 41 23 42 43 149 39 baileyryansmith 45 27 37 42 151 39 Billkeyaz 42 28 31 42 143 39 Jackw 38 28 44 42 152 39 Crumblingtemple 31 18 29 42 120 39 DS99 37 32 32 42 143 44 1001pools 27 35 19 41 122 44 JoanC 44 30 32 41 147 44 Outside Smoke 51 35 47 41 174 44 YeahYeah 41 34 37 41 153 44 Mike the best 56 35 45 41 177 44 leonardposa97 25 28 32 41 126 44 Jabroni Peperoni 57 29 42 41 169 44 TheDonDome 43 20 31 41 135 44 Trust the math 46 34 45 41 166 44 Mau 32 25 38 41 136 54 gunter 44 31 35 40 150 54 aceiknow 38 34 39 40 151 54 Olaf Podertin 49 32 44 40 165 54 JaySawk 44 33 40 40 157 54 allezlesbleu(e)s 35 31 23 40 129 54 Captain Ahab 44 29 40 40 153 54 run-dmc 48 27 28 40 143 54 Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army 43 29 31 40 143 54 Elisabiri 24 34 25 40 123 54 Tyrannosaurus Tex 43 23 43 40 149 54 swimswamswum24 43 30 36 40 149 54 SwimStalker 46 24 44 40 154 54 Swimfan05 43 26 38 40 147 54 Germinator 47 26 47 40 160 54 DMacNCheez 43 33 43 40 159 54 Moo-Moo-of-Mae 51 33 44 40 168 54 The_Turmanator 46 31 38 40 155 71 Elwick 49 37 43 39 168 71 JRLswim 40 21 42 39 142 71 [email protected] 40 31 33 39 143 71 Sun Yang’s Hammer 41 36 50 39 166 71 Zach_bezella 41 25 46 39 151 71 !!!Kirillich!!! 47 35 25 39 146 71 Kitshicker 40 27 36 39 142 71 NEILALIEN 39 25 40 39 143 71 Miro 44 24 43 39 150 71 rememberyourusername 53 23 24 39 139 71 illons 24 29 39 39 131 71 Dancing butterfly🥀 36 19 34 39 128 71 pianoback 51 27 36 39 153 71 Daddy 49 25 49 39 162 71 Dkdkdkdk 40 26 47 39 152 71 Northh 53 30 36 39 158 71 Big Pamp 39 30 46 39 154 88 jumbo737 37 28 30 38 133 88 Zackfell35 47 24 29 38 138 88 andrea.zam 38 39 39 38 154 88 clamastra 43 33 22 38 136 88 Dan G 42 31 31 38 142 88 Fleedle 37 24 36 38 135 88 COACHDLING 36 23 30 38 127 88 Arya Stark 44 28 32 38 142 88 orangedude13 44 31 28 38 141 88 LAUREN NEIDIGH 35 29 30 38 132 88 Thebestmel 43 28 44 38 153 88 Julia R 46 27 33 38 144 88 ocs4 41 25 43 38 147 88 Davide03 29 38 36 38 141 88 ForestMan 31 27 49 38 145 88 RonanMcc 42 22 38 38 140 88 Retired Jet 43 40 46 38 167 88 Lemon 26 25 38 38 127 88 swimwild13 49 33 34 38 154 88 Lambe 26 22 24 38 110 108 Jjjaammmeess 41 24 38 37 140 108 Dantheman 53 34 42 37 166 108 bobbyhurley 41 24 29 37 131 108 Shewy 30 23 35 37 125 108 IMgonnawin 31 25 46 37 139 108 swimmermama 45 34 43 37 159 108 Pea-tear Griffin 42 29 31 37 139 108 mcroguey 53 27 35 37 152 108 Fjordstudios 41 36 47 37 161 108 Joespiffy 27 29 29 37 122 108 [King Crimson] 31 34 33 37 135 108 Ferb 39 25 31 37 132 108 La Cisale di Swimswam 39 22 30 37 128 108 RG59 44 34 49 37 164 108 Ferdinando 20 25 17 37 99 108 Juhiiz 48 27 36 37 148 108 SofiaLucia 24 28 17 37 106 108 iLikePsych 39 21 38 37 135 108 sal 50 31 32 37 150 108 turkey23 46 25 43 37 151 108 SHUstork 48 37 44 37 166 108 Franda 52 36 36 37 161 108 Schafs 46 23 47 37 153 108 brice8904 38 37 34 37 146 108 ORRDU1 38 26 26 37 127 108 Terminator 47 26 44 37 154 108 Champ1802 48 22 38 37 145 135 Nfred38 34 27 30 36 127 135 Morphyism 35 31 32 36 134 135 P8N 47 28 34 36 145 135 Backstrokebro 43 30 43 36 152 135 SwimSwamJames 42 26 46 36 150 135 SWIMSWAMMER69 33 33 44 36 146 135 Maplemamba 48 28 38 36 150 135 PianoMan 49 29 36 36 150 135 Chad Le Clos Dad 44 20 30 36 130 135 Waterworks 28 20 31 36 115 135 Jmah888 34 34 33 36 137 135 ced4003 41 21 38 36 136 135 Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier 35 30 34 36 135 135 CoachMac 38 42 44 36 160 135 EpicDucky 30 27 27 36 120 135 Ktlegit 40 32 23 36 131 135 000DAN 48 29 36 36 149 135 Lhatunen 37 37 25 36 135 135 ThomoSwims 44 21 30 36 131 135 IM/Br/Fly 45 22 38 36 141 135 Salvo 38 22 20 36 116 135 Swish1 39 16 36 36 127 135 AllVol 50 29 16 36 131 158 distance_swimm 31 27 28 35 121 158 Tupperware 31 21 23 35 110 158 HawkHawk 48 36 33 35 152 158 Alwaysgoingup 30 38 34 35 137 158 CR 45 31 36 35 147 158 The Real Sam 43 28 30 35 136 158 EM18 41 36 44 35 156 158 swimcrzy 32 29 26 35 122 158 KarstenOLY 50 34 38 35 157 158 nbook 49 29 42 35 155 158 Swimdaver 42 22 36 35 135 158 Natelzr 21 22 37 35 115 158 Ous is King 62 23 40 35 160 158 Canadaman11 43 28 26 35 132 158 jiyuuhompou 48 35 35 35 153 158 MeetMobileMasterBass 45 25 32 35 137 158 TheSwimsuitGuy 50 28 39 35 152 158 No 45 28 40 35 148 158 lucmak2024 35 37 34 35 141 158 Yabo 41 24 33 35 133 158 Benlyn24 49 30 45 35 159 158 houdini21 32 36 30 35 133 158 jgswain88 33 36 33 35 137 158 Ntinos swimmer 53 25 46 35 159 158 Carlos Torres 39 29 30 35 133 158 harry7 56 30 34 35 155 158 swammer 37 20 34 35 126 158 VGM 37 21 40 35 133 158 bladam 44 33 37 35 149 158 pilkka777 47 31 38 35 151 158 SnakeEyes 34 28 39 35 136 158 Holland Hawkeye 32 26 25 35 118 158 dunc1952 36 30 41 35 142 191 EMH16 49 35 47 34 165 191 MT Wally 36 33 28 34 131 191 Hugo Servin 32 26 37 34 129 191 Couloir 47 24 34 34 139 191 PapiHector 40 30 29 34 133 191 rossini 45 28 38 34 145 191 WickederFawn 38 25 29 34 126 191 TutsCury 51 27 40 34 152 191 Neptunian Merman 34 22 29 34 119 191 LanBlom 31 24 41 34 130 191 Poppin Ov 41 17 25 34 117 191 Isaac 54 26 39 34 153 191 50free 32 28 33 34 127 191 Eouai 42 21 33 34 130 191 Lane 8 45 23 38 34 140 191 ashao 46 31 35 34 146 191 Gabriel Guerra 46 31 40 34 151 191 Swoppa 48 32 35 34 149 191 Don’tGetDFL 35 33 22 34 124 191 HOYA13 39 31 31 34 135 191 CharlotteHornetsWontPay 45 23 37 34 139 191 JacKemp 50 34 36 34 154 191 H2oSwimTeam 32 30 26 34 122 191 GreenHarvey 43 29 46 34 152 191 cs072019 45 35 42 34 156 191 Attacking Wave 49 34 45 34 162 191 njones 42 28 34 34 138 191 Homie 48 27 43 34 152 191 Daf 36 27 45 34 142 191 tm71 34 27 33 34 128 221 Invux 43 28 30 33 134 221 Jswa7 33 26 40 33 132 221 hurricanetht 20 34 46 33 133 221 NC Swim Fan 34 35 44 33 146 221 lkc5 43 35 37 33 148 221 T Slizzy 31 24 19 33 107 221 Wendy 14 25 27 33 99 221 est0202 50 32 21 33 136 221 Urlando Magic 50 24 40 33 147 221 Erik Small 38 29 35 33 135 221 Gen D 46 26 44 33 149 221 +1s 48 27 38 33 146 221 dubjayswammer 27 23 23 33 106 221 El Prat 91 43 23 27 33 126 221 CantSwim 40 29 44 33 146 221 DREWBREWSBEER 24 42 17 33 116 221 JM90 37 30 30 33 130 221 Goldfish 17 36 20 33 106 221 THEO 42 27 43 33 145 221 Milan 47 31 35 33 146 221 frank 40 29 29 33 131 221 HarrisonA 34 41 47 33 155 221 Sportinindc 35 34 28 33 130 221 Kmaas3 46 31 45 33 155 221 KMAASTV 32 34 24 33 123 221 Swimbasemom3 41 31 31 33 136 221 SeanSwim 51 33 42 33 159 248 Jack Luna 41 32 29 32 134 248 R-Dub 43 31 38 32 144 248 Leo 42 32 30 32 136 248 🍆🍆 36 28 26 32 122 248 Swimkap 40 29 34 32 135 248 Jack 34 41 31 32 138 248 Steve Lundquist 47 21 48 32 148 248 West 32 25 35 32 124 248 Marc j 39 27 40 32 138 248 JoeShmo 42 26 39 32 139 248 TomSwim 27 25 23 32 107 248 CTJumbo 48 30 36 32 146 248 Student Doctor 48 32 43 32 155 248 Tomato 43 29 37 32 141 248 CaribbeanSwimmer 49 36 39 32 156 248 MisterDWY 39 38 35 32 144 248 kennedy 35 25 40 32 132 248 Olé baby 37 24 33 32 126 248 Rocket92 46 29 38 32 145 248 Brady Michaels 38 30 39 32 139 248 Jstephz 35 26 33 32 126 248 John26 46 27 43 32 148 248 kstrach 43 26 34 32 135 248 Bogus 47 28 39 32 146 248 Answer Key 49 31 46 32 158 248 Porterico 46 27 31 32 136 274 Area51 46 28 38 31 143 274 Pandacatswim 43 49 27 31 150 274 Daden 33 27 28 31 119 274 Susan W 32 31 30 31 124 274 N80M80 41 38 34 31 144 274 Dawgsjock 42 40 36 31 149 274 Dimitry Lancer 43 35 35 31 144 274 Mikey 41 24 39 31 135 274 BJCswimming 47 30 37 31 145 274 wht822 40 28 39 31 138 274 Kaiz43 43 36 39 31 149 274 CALVINO 43 32 34 31 140 274 Kylemow 36 32 27 31 126 274 Mattia 26 24 34 31 115 274 YouKnow 22 30 42 31 125 274 Mas 45 24 43 31 143 274 Charge 42 22 35 31 130 274 KiyoKats 46 17 38 31 132 274 zalan912 25 27 31 31 114 274 5 More Meters 47 33 35 31 146 274 Nacho 35 23 28 31 117 274 Marco P Italy 14 22 16 31 83 274 WV Swammer 35 29 34 31 129 274 SonnySwim 52 28 36 31 147 274 Deanage Dream 38 32 23 31 124 299 Beau 35 30 37 30 132 299 INEEDRICE 30 34 27 30 121 299 JHS 44 34 30 30 138 299 Swimnerd 53 29 26 30 138 299 Papa 50 29 25 30 134 299 MaxN96 37 27 39 30 133 299 BeasNeez 41 30 23 30 124 299 Wondertwin 39 42 26 30 137 299 Ol’ Gator 42 25 42 30 139 299 BanZai 42 33 37 30 142 299 Togger 41 30 39 30 140 299 TIbreakdown 44 34 40 30 148 299 SwimCoachSean 46 34 35 30 145 299 Old Rocket Swimmer 47 29 44 30 150 299 Tangerine Speedo 29 31 23 30 113 299 Collin💀 32 34 30 30 126 299 Joetibbetts 43 25 34 30 132 299 JonasVo 47 27 43 30 147 299 Niall Taylor 49 34 42 30 155 299 Delz 16 30 25 30 101 299 Sun’s Syringe 50 40 44 30 164 299 Fean 48 23 37 30 138 299 Mac L 40 34 42 30 146 299 ComerfordFan 31 32 33 30 126 299 Oscarfish 34 28 28 30 120 299 jesseajm 42 31 44 30 147 299 Lokermotion 38 30 48 30 146 299 Emcakes 44 25 41 30 140 327 Reud 42 28 33 29 132 327 Steph00 33 30 29 29 121 327 VictorSerra 41 29 34 29 133 327 DBSwims 52 32 37 29 150 327 Droid 24 31 15 29 99 327 GuiRego 45 21 26 29 121 327 Bob1235 51 32 45 29 157 327 LTyke 31 36 25 29 121 327 CraigH 28 36 31 29 124 327 Airwalk26 25 24 33 29 111 327 Blue 20 25 36 29 110 327 Badeend 47 31 29 29 136 327 RelaxSwim 46 35 36 29 146 327 Paul Baxter 53 28 46 29 156 327 kingjoe 47 31 32 29 139 327 Mikep1534 32 36 35 29 132 327 SAus 44 36 38 29 147 327 Socaladvracer 36 29 34 29 128 327 Lynchy 56 30 39 29 154 327 Gio 46 19 35 29 129 327 Definitely Not Sun Yang 52 30 43 29 154 327 DoUEvenLift 45 29 55 29 158 327 RJA 37 28 35 29 129 327 Kwazii 46 22 34 29 131 327 monsterbasher 39 29 36 29 133 327 DRUKSTOP 46 37 34 29 146 353 Coach Rich 50 27 35 28 140 353 The Village People 43 24 24 28 119 353 srosenb 34 37 34 28 133 353 MK 20 35 21 28 104 353 Inside Smoke 43 25 29 28 125 353 thebadowl 38 27 25 28 118 353 Edwardsdlmto 44 26 31 28 129 353 OldSwimmer1650 36 36 28 28 128 353 Chipi 38 32 32 28 130 353 LV Swim 16 19 37 28 100 353 SeaMonster 46 28 39 28 141 353 Mr Piano 27 23 31 28 109 353 Billybooooooob 42 36 41 28 147 353 Rj0789 30 43 27 28 128 353 MTK 46 31 40 28 145 353 HAITISWIM 43 33 26 28 130 353 swimfastlittlefishies 43 27 34 28 132 353 MikuMeku 46 24 43 28 141 353 Jiggs 21 30 34 28 113 353 VonAlek 35 31 26 28 120 353 Lane11 49 31 40 28 148 353 Patlovesswimming 35 25 49 28 137 353 MrBreastroke 22 20 29 28 99 353 Spotted Zebra 45 22 37 28 132 353 Swimmer1984 21 21 22 28 92 353 jambalaya 45 27 38 28 138 353 gotarheels 41 28 35 28 132 353 360 Sports 28 27 39 28 122 353 Tonto 41 29 37 28 135 382 Swim or Die 39 41 32 27 139 382 camelboar 41 31 33 27 132 382 Wyllz 43 30 31 27 131 382 lgoldstein1 44 25 41 27 137 382 adrianch218 51 31 31 27 140 382 Ozarkredbud 49 24 28 27 128 382 nsamra213 36 26 29 27 118 382 CCRasnake 28 36 32 27 123 382 COOL 38 36 30 27 131 382 Terrible 36 28 38 27 129 382 Stinkypete 30 27 19 27 103 382 RP3 47 38 29 27 141 382 nickim317 39 33 36 27 135 382 busdt 38 29 39 27 133 382 CSP 29 16 34 27 106 382 GF 20 30 23 27 100 382 MIKYswim 33 37 25 27 122 382 DesertChaplain 50 29 31 27 137 382 JumboRuss 25 19 11 27 82 382 Conor 43 33 31 27 134 382 Wumbology 33 28 34 27 122 382 LillyQueen 32 31 28 27 118 404 Fuzzy Luscious 36 30 35 26 127 404 msch22 31 27 40 26 124 404 Swimfan05 43 30 47 26 146 404 RobE Wan 30 43 42 26 141 404 Good but not Great 45 27 38 26 136 404 Patrick H 41 32 28 26 127 404 Matt0605 46 32 29 26 133 404 OU-Anders 42 24 28 26 120 404 Flying Eagle 48 32 43 26 149 404 Hanser Fan 27 21 34 26 108 404 Emily 31 32 22 26 111 404 Chaitha D. 47 25 35 26 133 404 snarksnrek 43 33 36 26 138 404 Jordaninak 23 34 28 26 111 404 KzooHowy 50 31 31 26 138 404 AnonymousPapaya 50 28 33 26 137 404 Smithfam6 23 40 27 26 116 421 tedmunds22 41 25 26 25 117 421 WIBuckyBadger 24 38 29 25 116 421 Jesy4swim 42 26 50 25 143 421 Bevo_14 27 28 35 25 115 421 hu777 7 10 5 25 47 421 Andrew5466 42 26 36 25 129 421 mahicake 44 32 40 25 141 421 Tomahawked 41 26 35 25 127 421 swimjim 43 21 31 25 120 421 Fishballssss 49 35 24 25 133 421 Vìđarr 27 28 36 25 116 421 Respect Cecil 27 33 38 25 123 421 swimirelandmemes 50 31 44 25 150 421 jaywins 32 28 26 25 111 421 MegaVaughn13 29 31 40 25 125 421 yayeet 40 34 36 25 135 421 Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service 43 34 25 25 127 438 COVFEFE 48 23 27 24 122 438 FlyinHawaiian 43 29 22 24 118 438 PatrickDaly1 32 30 35 24 121 438 MIKE_IN_DALLAS 23 38 38 24 123 438 Nance 18 28 24 24 94 438 Gibbo 50 33 35 24 142 438 Lukas 42 39 36 24 141 438 cjones0912 40 30 24 24 118 438 Emilio53 31 23 38 24 116 438 BatistaBomb 39 30 29 24 122 438 YungPete 33 24 38 24 119 449 Blastoff 43 23 30 23 119 449 Lsp 20 33 34 23 110 449 Sun Yang’s Hammer 38 24 32 23 117 449 TSwimming12 39 35 22 23 119 449 Jonnyfromcalifornia 40 31 36 23 130 454 Yun Sang 40 31 39 22 132 454 SWIMIIWIN 29 33 41 22 125 454 Voyges 20 33 26 22 101 454 christoph96 44 32 21 22 119 454 FlipTurnAround 47 33 30 22 132 454 DresselApologist 49 31 43 22 145 454 AustinPoolBoy 40 15 30 22 107 454 Nick Lapointe 41 36 40 22 139 454 Enrique 25 20 12 22 79 454 Verram 33 26 41 22 122 454 dam94 48 31 54 22 155 454 CarterPyle 48 30 26 22 126 454 Ask me about 100% 60 32 41 22 155 454 Ph00sh 36 25 34 22 117 468 Muddy Canary 44 25 34 21 124 468 cphilly 44 25 33 21 123 468 Crsmama 42 31 28 21 122 468 MARKTIELLO 39 30 20 21 110 468 Dave Pitt 48 29 20 21 118 468 Fayth.doc 43 29 31 21 124 468 skip77 34 24 37 21 116 468 Your mom 31 19 28 21 99 476 Swimnerdguy 46 28 38 20 132 476 GB Masters Swimmer 44 31 29 20 124 476 Nswim 24 36 27 20 107 476 DragonSwim 44 23 40 20 127 476 EOliver 38 30 37 20 125 476 ooo 37 28 41 20 126 476 Usausausa 45 23 31 20 119 476 sharkmustswim1965 42 35 36 20 133 484 Watties 2 0 1 4 40 25 21 19 105 484 @Devils_Alpha 51 34 30 19 134 484 Dubrowski 37 32 30 19 118 484 Nlac-Matt 41 29 27 19 116 484 rmckiernan9 37 33 30 19 119 489 Coach Doug_ YSC 41 30 25 18 114 489 jzwierzy 31 26 36 18 111 489 SwimacIndy 23 29 29 18 99 492 Lou95 43 39 20 17 119 492 FlyMarthaFly 17 39 31 17 104 492 Diego2002 46 32 17 17 112 492 CAIONFL 32 33 34 17 116 496 Jjohnny18 30 32 37 16 115 497 ADL 13 20 5 15 53 497 Caleb.1650 30 33 39 15 117 499 Rossboss6 14 9 1 12 36 500 muiravery 16 14 13 9 52 501 Spader 14 15 6 0 35 501 Mashy 10 13 4 0 27 501 Camilla 10 11 4 0 25 501 Njones 9 19 4 0 32 501 Joseph 13 12 9 0 34

Overall Standings After Day 4: