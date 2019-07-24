Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 4 Results

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italy made y’all pay big time on day 4 of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships. The two least-predicted winners of day 4 both came out of Italy The indefatigable Federica Pellegrini won her 4th long course World Championship, and won a medal at her 8th-straight long course World Championship meet. In the men’s 800 free, meanwhile, Gregorio Paltrinieri showed no ill-affects from an injured right elbow in May and won his first career title in the 800 free. He has 2 career World Championships in the 1500 free in long course, is twice a European Champion in the event, and has medaled in each of the last 3 editions of the World Championships, and at 24 years old, less than 5% picked him to win. That’s way less than the 33% that picked his teammate Gabrielle Detti to win the title, though it was overall one of the most ‘controversial’ events in the meet, based on the lack of a clear favorite in the pick ’em ballots.

Percentages picked correctly, by champion:

  1. Men’s 50 Breatstroke – Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 95.05%
  2. Men’s 200 Butterfly – Kristof Milak, Hungary – 84.36%
  3. Mixed Medley Relay – Australia, 11.88%
  4. Men’s 800 Freestyle – Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy – 4.55%
  5. Women’s 200 Freestyle – Federica Pellegrini, Italy – 0.99%

Unlike the day 3 tie-breaker mess, day 4 has a clear winner: user “Ian Hale”. Bold enough to use his real name on his entry, and now he’ll reap the fame that comes with it. Congrats Ian Hale. Unless that’s not your real name…

In the overall standings, a clear lead pack has begun to develop, headed by regular SwimSwam commenter Marley09.

Day 4 ONLY Standings:

Rank Screen Name Day 1 points Day 2 points Day 3 points Day 4 points TOTAL POINTS
1 Ian Hale 45 22 32 59 158
2 The AllStar 50 26 26 55 157
3 Samesame 45 25 23 54 147
4 tarlo 46 29 45 52 172
5 Ryan Wheeler 43 28 27 51 149
6 SHUISR 46 25 44 50 165
6 NAZ92 42 25 34 50 151
6 BairnOwl 48 21 41 50 160
6 [email protected] 46 26 32 50 154
10 Kwc95 45 26 32 49 152
10 Sam 46 23 40 49 158
10 straya555 50 21 45 49 165
10 woleai 38 21 40 49 148
10 Paddy 41 34 33 49 157
10 Marley09 52 35 45 49 181
16 Abogala 47 24 46 48 165
16 . 31 15 31 48 125
16 Claudiuscia 25 27 34 48 134
19 takekoins 38 22 16 47 123
19 theofficialpec 37 29 36 47 149
19 Marie 46 27 35 47 155
19 Ajansz 36 31 29 47 143
23 SL 54 29 38 46 167
23 SpeedyMcAwesome 33 31 17 46 127
25 ElleTB 34 23 29 45 131
25 AFlyer 45 37 35 45 162
27 Giulia 53 29 40 44 166
27 Splash 28 30 34 44 136
27 cesalaur 46 25 35 44 150
27 Ppjwlsh99 49 27 46 44 166
27 Amunnn 52 25 46 44 167
27 Why2flyexist 53 24 47 44 168
27 Spike79 35 33 30 44 142
27 blueabyss1117 34 24 50 44 152
35 Shopkins1999 44 29 34 43 150
35 Polo 42 31 50 43 166
35 Coach_Sw1mmy 41 26 38 43 148
35 sloth 41 23 42 43 149
39 baileyryansmith 45 27 37 42 151
39 Billkeyaz 42 28 31 42 143
39 Jackw 38 28 44 42 152
39 Crumblingtemple 31 18 29 42 120
39 DS99 37 32 32 42 143
44 1001pools 27 35 19 41 122
44 JoanC 44 30 32 41 147
44 Outside Smoke 51 35 47 41 174
44 YeahYeah 41 34 37 41 153
44 Mike the best 56 35 45 41 177
44 leonardposa97 25 28 32 41 126
44 Jabroni Peperoni 57 29 42 41 169
44 TheDonDome 43 20 31 41 135
44 Trust the math 46 34 45 41 166
44 Mau 32 25 38 41 136
54 gunter 44 31 35 40 150
54 aceiknow 38 34 39 40 151
54 Olaf Podertin 49 32 44 40 165
54 JaySawk 44 33 40 40 157
54 allezlesbleu(e)s 35 31 23 40 129
54 Captain Ahab 44 29 40 40 153
54 run-dmc 48 27 28 40 143
54 Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army 43 29 31 40 143
54 Elisabiri 24 34 25 40 123
54 Tyrannosaurus Tex 43 23 43 40 149
54 swimswamswum24 43 30 36 40 149
54 SwimStalker 46 24 44 40 154
54 Swimfan05 43 26 38 40 147
54 Germinator 47 26 47 40 160
54 DMacNCheez 43 33 43 40 159
54 Moo-Moo-of-Mae 51 33 44 40 168
54 The_Turmanator 46 31 38 40 155
71 Elwick 49 37 43 39 168
71 JRLswim 40 21 42 39 142
71 [email protected] 40 31 33 39 143
71 Sun Yang’s Hammer 41 36 50 39 166
71 Zach_bezella 41 25 46 39 151
71 !!!Kirillich!!! 47 35 25 39 146
71 Kitshicker 40 27 36 39 142
71 NEILALIEN 39 25 40 39 143
71 Miro 44 24 43 39 150
71 rememberyourusername 53 23 24 39 139
71 illons 24 29 39 39 131
71 Dancing butterfly🥀 36 19 34 39 128
71 pianoback 51 27 36 39 153
71 Daddy 49 25 49 39 162
71 Dkdkdkdk 40 26 47 39 152
71 Northh 53 30 36 39 158
71 Big Pamp 39 30 46 39 154
88 jumbo737 37 28 30 38 133
88 Zackfell35 47 24 29 38 138
88 andrea.zam 38 39 39 38 154
88 clamastra 43 33 22 38 136
88 Dan G 42 31 31 38 142
88 Fleedle 37 24 36 38 135
88 COACHDLING 36 23 30 38 127
88 Arya Stark 44 28 32 38 142
88 orangedude13 44 31 28 38 141
88 LAUREN NEIDIGH 35 29 30 38 132
88 Thebestmel 43 28 44 38 153
88 Julia R 46 27 33 38 144
88 ocs4 41 25 43 38 147
88 Davide03 29 38 36 38 141
88 ForestMan 31 27 49 38 145
88 RonanMcc 42 22 38 38 140
88 Retired Jet 43 40 46 38 167
88 Lemon 26 25 38 38 127
88 swimwild13 49 33 34 38 154
88 Lambe 26 22 24 38 110
108 Jjjaammmeess 41 24 38 37 140
108 Dantheman 53 34 42 37 166
108 bobbyhurley 41 24 29 37 131
108 Shewy 30 23 35 37 125
108 IMgonnawin 31 25 46 37 139
108 swimmermama 45 34 43 37 159
108 Pea-tear Griffin 42 29 31 37 139
108 mcroguey 53 27 35 37 152
108 Fjordstudios 41 36 47 37 161
108 Joespiffy 27 29 29 37 122
108 [King Crimson] 31 34 33 37 135
108 Ferb 39 25 31 37 132
108 La Cisale di Swimswam 39 22 30 37 128
108 RG59 44 34 49 37 164
108 Ferdinando 20 25 17 37 99
108 Juhiiz 48 27 36 37 148
108 SofiaLucia 24 28 17 37 106
108 iLikePsych 39 21 38 37 135
108 sal 50 31 32 37 150
108 turkey23 46 25 43 37 151
108 SHUstork 48 37 44 37 166
108 Franda 52 36 36 37 161
108 Schafs 46 23 47 37 153
108 brice8904 38 37 34 37 146
108 ORRDU1 38 26 26 37 127
108 Terminator 47 26 44 37 154
108 Champ1802 48 22 38 37 145
135 Nfred38 34 27 30 36 127
135 Morphyism 35 31 32 36 134
135 P8N 47 28 34 36 145
135 Backstrokebro 43 30 43 36 152
135 SwimSwamJames 42 26 46 36 150
135 SWIMSWAMMER69 33 33 44 36 146
135 Maplemamba 48 28 38 36 150
135 PianoMan 49 29 36 36 150
135 Chad Le Clos Dad 44 20 30 36 130
135 Waterworks 28 20 31 36 115
135 Jmah888 34 34 33 36 137
135 ced4003 41 21 38 36 136
135 Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier 35 30 34 36 135
135 CoachMac 38 42 44 36 160
135 EpicDucky 30 27 27 36 120
135 Ktlegit 40 32 23 36 131
135 000DAN 48 29 36 36 149
135 Lhatunen 37 37 25 36 135
135 ThomoSwims 44 21 30 36 131
135 IM/Br/Fly 45 22 38 36 141
135 Salvo 38 22 20 36 116
135 Swish1 39 16 36 36 127
135 AllVol 50 29 16 36 131
158 distance_swimm 31 27 28 35 121
158 Tupperware 31 21 23 35 110
158 HawkHawk 48 36 33 35 152
158 Alwaysgoingup 30 38 34 35 137
158 CR 45 31 36 35 147
158 The Real Sam 43 28 30 35 136
158 EM18 41 36 44 35 156
158 swimcrzy 32 29 26 35 122
158 KarstenOLY 50 34 38 35 157
158 nbook 49 29 42 35 155
158 Swimdaver 42 22 36 35 135
158 Natelzr 21 22 37 35 115
158 Ous is King 62 23 40 35 160
158 Canadaman11 43 28 26 35 132
158 jiyuuhompou 48 35 35 35 153
158 MeetMobileMasterBass 45 25 32 35 137
158 TheSwimsuitGuy 50 28 39 35 152
158 No 45 28 40 35 148
158 lucmak2024 35 37 34 35 141
158 Yabo 41 24 33 35 133
158 Benlyn24 49 30 45 35 159
158 houdini21 32 36 30 35 133
158 jgswain88 33 36 33 35 137
158 Ntinos swimmer 53 25 46 35 159
158 Carlos Torres 39 29 30 35 133
158 harry7 56 30 34 35 155
158 swammer 37 20 34 35 126
158 VGM 37 21 40 35 133
158 bladam 44 33 37 35 149
158 pilkka777 47 31 38 35 151
158 SnakeEyes 34 28 39 35 136
158 Holland Hawkeye 32 26 25 35 118
158 dunc1952 36 30 41 35 142
191 EMH16 49 35 47 34 165
191 MT Wally 36 33 28 34 131
191 Hugo Servin 32 26 37 34 129
191 Couloir 47 24 34 34 139
191 PapiHector 40 30 29 34 133
191 rossini 45 28 38 34 145
191 WickederFawn 38 25 29 34 126
191 TutsCury 51 27 40 34 152
191 Neptunian Merman 34 22 29 34 119
191 LanBlom 31 24 41 34 130
191 Poppin Ov 41 17 25 34 117
191 Isaac 54 26 39 34 153
191 50free 32 28 33 34 127
191 Eouai 42 21 33 34 130
191 Lane 8 45 23 38 34 140
191 ashao 46 31 35 34 146
191 Gabriel Guerra 46 31 40 34 151
191 Swoppa 48 32 35 34 149
191 Don’tGetDFL 35 33 22 34 124
191 HOYA13 39 31 31 34 135
191 CharlotteHornetsWontPay 45 23 37 34 139
191 JacKemp 50 34 36 34 154
191 H2oSwimTeam 32 30 26 34 122
191 GreenHarvey 43 29 46 34 152
191 cs072019 45 35 42 34 156
191 Attacking Wave 49 34 45 34 162
191 njones 42 28 34 34 138
191 Homie 48 27 43 34 152
191 Daf 36 27 45 34 142
191 tm71 34 27 33 34 128
221 Invux 43 28 30 33 134
221 Jswa7 33 26 40 33 132
221 hurricanetht 20 34 46 33 133
221 NC Swim Fan 34 35 44 33 146
221 lkc5 43 35 37 33 148
221 T Slizzy 31 24 19 33 107
221 Wendy 14 25 27 33 99
221 est0202 50 32 21 33 136
221 Urlando Magic 50 24 40 33 147
221 Erik Small 38 29 35 33 135
221 Gen D 46 26 44 33 149
221 +1s 48 27 38 33 146
221 dubjayswammer 27 23 23 33 106
221 El Prat 91 43 23 27 33 126
221 CantSwim 40 29 44 33 146
221 DREWBREWSBEER 24 42 17 33 116
221 JM90 37 30 30 33 130
221 Goldfish 17 36 20 33 106
221 THEO 42 27 43 33 145
221 Milan 47 31 35 33 146
221 frank 40 29 29 33 131
221 HarrisonA 34 41 47 33 155
221 Sportinindc 35 34 28 33 130
221 Kmaas3 46 31 45 33 155
221 KMAASTV 32 34 24 33 123
221 Swimbasemom3 41 31 31 33 136
221 SeanSwim 51 33 42 33 159
248 Jack Luna 41 32 29 32 134
248 R-Dub 43 31 38 32 144
248 Leo 42 32 30 32 136
248 🍆🍆 36 28 26 32 122
248 Swimkap 40 29 34 32 135
248 Jack 34 41 31 32 138
248 Steve Lundquist 47 21 48 32 148
248 West 32 25 35 32 124
248 Marc j 39 27 40 32 138
248 JoeShmo 42 26 39 32 139
248 TomSwim 27 25 23 32 107
248 CTJumbo 48 30 36 32 146
248 Student Doctor 48 32 43 32 155
248 Tomato 43 29 37 32 141
248 CaribbeanSwimmer 49 36 39 32 156
248 MisterDWY 39 38 35 32 144
248 kennedy 35 25 40 32 132
248 Olé baby 37 24 33 32 126
248 Rocket92 46 29 38 32 145
248 Brady Michaels 38 30 39 32 139
248 Jstephz 35 26 33 32 126
248 John26 46 27 43 32 148
248 kstrach 43 26 34 32 135
248 Bogus 47 28 39 32 146
248 Answer Key 49 31 46 32 158
248 Porterico 46 27 31 32 136
274 Area51 46 28 38 31 143
274 Pandacatswim 43 49 27 31 150
274 Daden 33 27 28 31 119
274 Susan W 32 31 30 31 124
274 N80M80 41 38 34 31 144
274 Dawgsjock 42 40 36 31 149
274 Dimitry Lancer 43 35 35 31 144
274 Mikey 41 24 39 31 135
274 BJCswimming 47 30 37 31 145
274 wht822 40 28 39 31 138
274 Kaiz43 43 36 39 31 149
274 CALVINO 43 32 34 31 140
274 Kylemow 36 32 27 31 126
274 Mattia 26 24 34 31 115
274 YouKnow 22 30 42 31 125
274 Mas 45 24 43 31 143
274 Charge 42 22 35 31 130
274 KiyoKats 46 17 38 31 132
274 zalan912 25 27 31 31 114
274 5 More Meters 47 33 35 31 146
274 Nacho 35 23 28 31 117
274 Marco P Italy 14 22 16 31 83
274 WV Swammer 35 29 34 31 129
274 SonnySwim 52 28 36 31 147
274 Deanage Dream 38 32 23 31 124
299 Beau 35 30 37 30 132
299 INEEDRICE 30 34 27 30 121
299 JHS 44 34 30 30 138
299 Swimnerd 53 29 26 30 138
299 Papa 50 29 25 30 134
299 MaxN96 37 27 39 30 133
299 BeasNeez 41 30 23 30 124
299 Wondertwin 39 42 26 30 137
299 Ol’ Gator 42 25 42 30 139
299 BanZai 42 33 37 30 142
299 Togger 41 30 39 30 140
299 TIbreakdown 44 34 40 30 148
299 SwimCoachSean 46 34 35 30 145
299 Old Rocket Swimmer 47 29 44 30 150
299 Tangerine Speedo 29 31 23 30 113
299 Collin💀 32 34 30 30 126
299 Joetibbetts 43 25 34 30 132
299 JonasVo 47 27 43 30 147
299 Niall Taylor 49 34 42 30 155
299 Delz 16 30 25 30 101
299 Sun’s Syringe 50 40 44 30 164
299 Fean 48 23 37 30 138
299 Mac L 40 34 42 30 146
299 ComerfordFan 31 32 33 30 126
299 Oscarfish 34 28 28 30 120
299 jesseajm 42 31 44 30 147
299 Lokermotion 38 30 48 30 146
299 Emcakes 44 25 41 30 140
327 Reud 42 28 33 29 132
327 Steph00 33 30 29 29 121
327 VictorSerra 41 29 34 29 133
327 DBSwims 52 32 37 29 150
327 Droid 24 31 15 29 99
327 GuiRego 45 21 26 29 121
327 Bob1235 51 32 45 29 157
327 LTyke 31 36 25 29 121
327 CraigH 28 36 31 29 124
327 Airwalk26 25 24 33 29 111
327 Blue 20 25 36 29 110
327 Badeend 47 31 29 29 136
327 RelaxSwim 46 35 36 29 146
327 Paul Baxter 53 28 46 29 156
327 kingjoe 47 31 32 29 139
327 Mikep1534 32 36 35 29 132
327 SAus 44 36 38 29 147
327 Socaladvracer 36 29 34 29 128
327 Lynchy 56 30 39 29 154
327 Gio 46 19 35 29 129
327 Definitely Not Sun Yang 52 30 43 29 154
327 DoUEvenLift 45 29 55 29 158
327 RJA 37 28 35 29 129
327 Kwazii 46 22 34 29 131
327 monsterbasher 39 29 36 29 133
327 DRUKSTOP 46 37 34 29 146
353 Coach Rich 50 27 35 28 140
353 The Village People 43 24 24 28 119
353 srosenb 34 37 34 28 133
353 MK 20 35 21 28 104
353 Inside Smoke 43 25 29 28 125
353 thebadowl 38 27 25 28 118
353 Edwardsdlmto 44 26 31 28 129
353 OldSwimmer1650 36 36 28 28 128
353 Chipi 38 32 32 28 130
353 LV Swim 16 19 37 28 100
353 SeaMonster 46 28 39 28 141
353 Mr Piano 27 23 31 28 109
353 Billybooooooob 42 36 41 28 147
353 Rj0789 30 43 27 28 128
353 MTK 46 31 40 28 145
353 HAITISWIM 43 33 26 28 130
353 swimfastlittlefishies 43 27 34 28 132
353 MikuMeku 46 24 43 28 141
353 Jiggs 21 30 34 28 113
353 VonAlek 35 31 26 28 120
353 Lane11 49 31 40 28 148
353 Patlovesswimming 35 25 49 28 137
353 MrBreastroke 22 20 29 28 99
353 Spotted Zebra 45 22 37 28 132
353 Swimmer1984 21 21 22 28 92
353 jambalaya 45 27 38 28 138
353 gotarheels 41 28 35 28 132
353 360 Sports 28 27 39 28 122
353 Tonto 41 29 37 28 135
382 Swim or Die 39 41 32 27 139
382 camelboar 41 31 33 27 132
382 Wyllz 43 30 31 27 131
382 lgoldstein1 44 25 41 27 137
382 adrianch218 51 31 31 27 140
382 Ozarkredbud 49 24 28 27 128
382 nsamra213 36 26 29 27 118
382 CCRasnake 28 36 32 27 123
382 COOL 38 36 30 27 131
382 Terrible 36 28 38 27 129
382 Stinkypete 30 27 19 27 103
382 RP3 47 38 29 27 141
382 nickim317 39 33 36 27 135
382 busdt 38 29 39 27 133
382 CSP 29 16 34 27 106
382 GF 20 30 23 27 100
382 MIKYswim 33 37 25 27 122
382 DesertChaplain 50 29 31 27 137
382 JumboRuss 25 19 11 27 82
382 Conor 43 33 31 27 134
382 Wumbology 33 28 34 27 122
382 LillyQueen 32 31 28 27 118
404 Fuzzy Luscious 36 30 35 26 127
404 msch22 31 27 40 26 124
404 Swimfan05 43 30 47 26 146
404 RobE Wan 30 43 42 26 141
404 Good but not Great 45 27 38 26 136
404 Patrick H 41 32 28 26 127
404 Matt0605 46 32 29 26 133
404 OU-Anders 42 24 28 26 120
404 Flying Eagle 48 32 43 26 149
404 Hanser Fan 27 21 34 26 108
404 Emily 31 32 22 26 111
404 Chaitha D. 47 25 35 26 133
404 snarksnrek 43 33 36 26 138
404 Jordaninak 23 34 28 26 111
404 KzooHowy 50 31 31 26 138
404 AnonymousPapaya 50 28 33 26 137
404 Smithfam6 23 40 27 26 116
421 tedmunds22 41 25 26 25 117
421 WIBuckyBadger 24 38 29 25 116
421 Jesy4swim 42 26 50 25 143
421 Bevo_14 27 28 35 25 115
421 hu777 7 10 5 25 47
421 Andrew5466 42 26 36 25 129
421 mahicake 44 32 40 25 141
421 Tomahawked 41 26 35 25 127
421 swimjim 43 21 31 25 120
421 Fishballssss 49 35 24 25 133
421 Vìđarr 27 28 36 25 116
421 Respect Cecil 27 33 38 25 123
421 swimirelandmemes 50 31 44 25 150
421 jaywins 32 28 26 25 111
421 MegaVaughn13 29 31 40 25 125
421 yayeet 40 34 36 25 135
421 Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service 43 34 25 25 127
438 COVFEFE 48 23 27 24 122
438 FlyinHawaiian 43 29 22 24 118
438 PatrickDaly1 32 30 35 24 121
438 MIKE_IN_DALLAS 23 38 38 24 123
438 Nance 18 28 24 24 94
438 Gibbo 50 33 35 24 142
438 Lukas 42 39 36 24 141
438 cjones0912 40 30 24 24 118
438 Emilio53 31 23 38 24 116
438 BatistaBomb 39 30 29 24 122
438 YungPete 33 24 38 24 119
449 Blastoff 43 23 30 23 119
449 Lsp 20 33 34 23 110
449 Sun Yang’s Hammer 38 24 32 23 117
449 TSwimming12 39 35 22 23 119
449 Jonnyfromcalifornia 40 31 36 23 130
454 Yun Sang 40 31 39 22 132
454 SWIMIIWIN 29 33 41 22 125
454 Voyges 20 33 26 22 101
454 christoph96 44 32 21 22 119
454 FlipTurnAround 47 33 30 22 132
454 DresselApologist 49 31 43 22 145
454 AustinPoolBoy 40 15 30 22 107
454 Nick Lapointe 41 36 40 22 139
454 Enrique 25 20 12 22 79
454 Verram 33 26 41 22 122
454 dam94 48 31 54 22 155
454 CarterPyle 48 30 26 22 126
454 Ask me about 100% 60 32 41 22 155
454 Ph00sh 36 25 34 22 117
468 Muddy Canary 44 25 34 21 124
468 cphilly 44 25 33 21 123
468 Crsmama 42 31 28 21 122
468 MARKTIELLO 39 30 20 21 110
468 Dave Pitt 48 29 20 21 118
468 Fayth.doc 43 29 31 21 124
468 skip77 34 24 37 21 116
468 Your mom 31 19 28 21 99
476 Swimnerdguy 46 28 38 20 132
476 GB Masters Swimmer 44 31 29 20 124
476 Nswim 24 36 27 20 107
476 DragonSwim 44 23 40 20 127
476 EOliver 38 30 37 20 125
476 ooo 37 28 41 20 126
476 Usausausa 45 23 31 20 119
476 sharkmustswim1965 42 35 36 20 133
484 Watties 2 0 1 4 40 25 21 19 105
484 @Devils_Alpha 51 34 30 19 134
484 Dubrowski 37 32 30 19 118
484 Nlac-Matt 41 29 27 19 116
484 rmckiernan9 37 33 30 19 119
489 Coach Doug_ YSC 41 30 25 18 114
489 jzwierzy 31 26 36 18 111
489 SwimacIndy 23 29 29 18 99
492 Lou95 43 39 20 17 119
492 FlyMarthaFly 17 39 31 17 104
492 Diego2002 46 32 17 17 112
492 CAIONFL 32 33 34 17 116
496 Jjohnny18 30 32 37 16 115
497 ADL 13 20 5 15 53
497 Caleb.1650 30 33 39 15 117
499 Rossboss6 14 9 1 12 36
500 muiravery 16 14 13 9 52
501 Spader 14 15 6 0 35
501 Mashy 10 13 4 0 27
501 Camilla 10 11 4 0 25
501 Njones 9 19 4 0 32
501 Joseph 13 12 9 0 34

Overall Standings After Day 4:

Rank Screen Name Day 1 points Day 2 points Day 3 points Day 4 points TOTAL POINTS
1 Marley09 52 35 45 49 181
2 Mike the best 56 35 45 41 177
3 Outside Smoke 51 35 47 41 174
4 tarlo 46 29 45 52 172
5 Jabroni Peperoni 57 29 42 41 169
6 Why2flyexist 53 24 47 44 168
6 Moo-Moo-of-Mae 51 33 44 40 168
6 Elwick 49 37 43 39 168
9 SL 54 29 38 46 167
9 Amunnn 52 25 46 44 167
9 Retired Jet 43 40 46 38 167
12 Giulia 53 29 40 44 166
12 Ppjwlsh99 49 27 46 44 166
12 Polo 42 31 50 43 166
12 Trust the math 46 34 45 41 166
12 Sun Yang’s Hammer 41 36 50 39 166
12 Dantheman 53 34 42 37 166
12 SHUstork 48 37 44 37 166
19 SHUISR 46 25 44 50 165
19 straya555 50 21 45 49 165
19 Abogala 47 24 46 48 165
19 Olaf Podertin 49 32 44 40 165
19 EMH16 49 35 47 34 165
24 RG59 44 34 49 37 164
24 Sun’s Syringe 50 40 44 30 164
26 AFlyer 45 37 35 45 162
26 Daddy 49 25 49 39 162
26 Attacking Wave 49 34 45 34 162
29 Fjordstudios 41 36 47 37 161
29 Franda 52 36 36 37 161
31 BairnOwl 48 21 41 50 160
31 Germinator 47 26 47 40 160
31 CoachMac 38 42 44 36 160
31 Ous is King 62 23 40 35 160
35 DMacNCheez 43 33 43 40 159
35 swimmermama 45 34 43 37 159
35 Benlyn24 49 30 45 35 159
35 Ntinos swimmer 53 25 46 35 159
35 SeanSwim 51 33 42 33 159
40 Ian Hale 45 22 32 59 158
40 Sam 46 23 40 49 158
40 Northh 53 30 36 39 158
40 Answer Key 49 31 46 32 158
40 DoUEvenLift 45 29 55 29 158
45 The AllStar 50 26 26 55 157
45 Paddy 41 34 33 49 157
45 JaySawk 44 33 40 40 157
45 KarstenOLY 50 34 38 35 157
45 Bob1235 51 32 45 29 157
50 EM18 41 36 44 35 156
50 cs072019 45 35 42 34 156
50 CaribbeanSwimmer 49 36 39 32 156
50 Paul Baxter 53 28 46 29 156
54 Marie 46 27 35 47 155
54 The_Turmanator 46 31 38 40 155
54 nbook 49 29 42 35 155
54 harry7 56 30 34 35 155
54 HarrisonA 34 41 47 33 155
54 Kmaas3 46 31 45 33 155
54 Student Doctor 48 32 43 32 155
54 Niall Taylor 49 34 42 30 155
54 dam94 48 31 54 22 155
54 Ask me about 100% 60 32 41 22 155
64 [email protected] 46 26 32 50 154
64 SwimStalker 46 24 44 40 154
64 Big Pamp 39 30 46 39 154
64 andrea.zam 38 39 39 38 154
64 swimwild13 49 33 34 38 154
64 Terminator 47 26 44 37 154
64 JacKemp 50 34 36 34 154
64 Lynchy 56 30 39 29 154
64 Definitely Not Sun Yang 52 30 43 29 154
73 YeahYeah 41 34 37 41 153
73 Captain Ahab 44 29 40 40 153
73 pianoback 51 27 36 39 153
73 Thebestmel 43 28 44 38 153
73 Schafs 46 23 47 37 153
73 jiyuuhompou 48 35 35 35 153
73 Isaac 54 26 39 34 153
80 Kwc95 45 26 32 49 152
80 blueabyss1117 34 24 50 44 152
80 Jackw 38 28 44 42 152
80 Dkdkdkdk 40 26 47 39 152
80 mcroguey 53 27 35 37 152
80 Backstrokebro 43 30 43 36 152
80 HawkHawk 48 36 33 35 152
80 TheSwimsuitGuy 50 28 39 35 152
80 TutsCury 51 27 40 34 152
80 GreenHarvey 43 29 46 34 152
80 Homie 48 27 43 34 152
91 NAZ92 42 25 34 50 151
91 baileyryansmith 45 27 37 42 151
91 aceiknow 38 34 39 40 151
91 Zach_bezella 41 25 46 39 151
91 turkey23 46 25 43 37 151
91 pilkka777 47 31 38 35 151
91 Gabriel Guerra 46 31 40 34 151
98 cesalaur 46 25 35 44 150
98 Shopkins1999 44 29 34 43 150
98 gunter 44 31 35 40 150
98 Miro 44 24 43 39 150
98 sal 50 31 32 37 150
98 SwimSwamJames 42 26 46 36 150
98 Maplemamba 48 28 38 36 150
98 PianoMan 49 29 36 36 150
98 Pandacatswim 43 49 27 31 150
98 Old Rocket Swimmer 47 29 44 30 150
98 DBSwims 52 32 37 29 150
98 swimirelandmemes 50 31 44 25 150
110 Ryan Wheeler 43 28 27 51 149
110 theofficialpec 37 29 36 47 149
110 sloth 41 23 42 43 149
110 Tyrannosaurus Tex 43 23 43 40 149
110 swimswamswum24 43 30 36 40 149
110 000DAN 48 29 36 36 149
110 bladam 44 33 37 35 149
110 Swoppa 48 32 35 34 149
110 Gen D 46 26 44 33 149
110 Dawgsjock 42 40 36 31 149
110 Kaiz43 43 36 39 31 149
110 Flying Eagle 48 32 43 26 149
122 woleai 38 21 40 49 148
122 Coach_Sw1mmy 41 26 38 43 148
122 Juhiiz 48 27 36 37 148
122 No 45 28 40 35 148
122 lkc5 43 35 37 33 148
122 Steve Lundquist 47 21 48 32 148
122 John26 46 27 43 32 148
122 TIbreakdown 44 34 40 30 148
122 Lane11 49 31 40 28 148
131 Samesame 45 25 23 54 147
131 JoanC 44 30 32 41 147
131 Swimfan05 43 26 38 40 147
131 ocs4 41 25 43 38 147
131 CR 45 31 36 35 147
131 Urlando Magic 50 24 40 33 147
131 SonnySwim 52 28 36 31 147
131 JonasVo 47 27 43 30 147
131 jesseajm 42 31 44 30 147
131 SAus 44 36 38 29 147
131 Billybooooooob 42 36 41 28 147
142 !!!Kirillich!!! 47 35 25 39 146
142 brice8904 38 37 34 37 146
142 SWIMSWAMMER69 33 33 44 36 146
142 ashao 46 31 35 34 146
142 NC Swim Fan 34 35 44 33 146
142 +1s 48 27 38 33 146
142 CantSwim 40 29 44 33 146
142 Milan 47 31 35 33 146
142 CTJumbo 48 30 36 32 146
142 Bogus 47 28 39 32 146
142 5 More Meters 47 33 35 31 146
142 Mac L 40 34 42 30 146
142 Lokermotion 38 30 48 30 146
142 RelaxSwim 46 35 36 29 146
142 DRUKSTOP 46 37 34 29 146
142 Swimfan05 43 30 47 26 146
158 ForestMan 31 27 49 38 145
158 Champ1802 48 22 38 37 145
158 P8N 47 28 34 36 145
158 rossini 45 28 38 34 145
158 THEO 42 27 43 33 145
158 Rocket92 46 29 38 32 145
158 BJCswimming 47 30 37 31 145
158 SwimCoachSean 46 34 35 30 145
158 MTK 46 31 40 28 145
158 DresselApologist 49 31 43 22 145
168 Julia R 46 27 33 38 144
168 R-Dub 43 31 38 32 144
168 MisterDWY 39 38 35 32 144
168 N80M80 41 38 34 31 144
168 Dimitry Lancer 43 35 35 31 144
173 Ajansz 36 31 29 47 143
173 Billkeyaz 42 28 31 42 143
173 DS99 37 32 32 42 143
173 run-dmc 48 27 28 40 143
173 Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army 43 29 31 40 143
173 [email protected] 40 31 33 39 143
173 NEILALIEN 39 25 40 39 143
173 Area51 46 28 38 31 143
173 Mas 45 24 43 31 143
173 Jesy4swim 42 26 50 25 143
183 Spike79 35 33 30 44 142
183 JRLswim 40 21 42 39 142
183 Kitshicker 40 27 36 39 142
183 Dan G 42 31 31 38 142
183 Arya Stark 44 28 32 38 142
183 dunc1952 36 30 41 35 142
183 Daf 36 27 45 34 142
183 BanZai 42 33 37 30 142
183 Gibbo 50 33 35 24 142
192 orangedude13 44 31 28 38 141
192 Davide03 29 38 36 38 141
192 IM/Br/Fly 45 22 38 36 141
192 lucmak2024 35 37 34 35 141
192 Tomato 43 29 37 32 141
192 SeaMonster 46 28 39 28 141
192 MikuMeku 46 24 43 28 141
192 RP3 47 38 29 27 141
192 RobE Wan 30 43 42 26 141
192 mahicake 44 32 40 25 141
192 Lukas 42 39 36 24 141
203 RonanMcc 42 22 38 38 140
203 Jjjaammmeess 41 24 38 37 140
203 Lane 8 45 23 38 34 140
203 CALVINO 43 32 34 31 140
203 Togger 41 30 39 30 140
203 Emcakes 44 25 41 30 140
203 Coach Rich 50 27 35 28 140
203 adrianch218 51 31 31 27 140
211 rememberyourusername 53 23 24 39 139
211 IMgonnawin 31 25 46 37 139
211 Pea-tear Griffin 42 29 31 37 139
211 Couloir 47 24 34 34 139
211 CharlotteHornetsWontPay 45 23 37 34 139
211 JoeShmo 42 26 39 32 139
211 Brady Michaels 38 30 39 32 139
211 Ol’ Gator 42 25 42 30 139
211 kingjoe 47 31 32 29 139
211 Swim or Die 39 41 32 27 139
211 Nick Lapointe 41 36 40 22 139
222 Zackfell35 47 24 29 38 138
222 njones 42 28 34 34 138
222 Jack 34 41 31 32 138
222 Marc j 39 27 40 32 138
222 wht822 40 28 39 31 138
222 JHS 44 34 30 30 138
222 Swimnerd 53 29 26 30 138
222 Fean 48 23 37 30 138
222 jambalaya 45 27 38 28 138
222 snarksnrek 43 33 36 26 138
222 KzooHowy 50 31 31 26 138
233 Jmah888 34 34 33 36 137
233 Alwaysgoingup 30 38 34 35 137
233 MeetMobileMasterBass 45 25 32 35 137
233 jgswain88 33 36 33 35 137
233 Wondertwin 39 42 26 30 137
233 Patlovesswimming 35 25 49 28 137
233 lgoldstein1 44 25 41 27 137
233 DesertChaplain 50 29 31 27 137
233 AnonymousPapaya 50 28 33 26 137
242 Splash 28 30 34 44 136
242 Mau 32 25 38 41 136
242 clamastra 43 33 22 38 136
242 ced4003 41 21 38 36 136
242 The Real Sam 43 28 30 35 136
242 SnakeEyes 34 28 39 35 136
242 est0202 50 32 21 33 136
242 Swimbasemom3 41 31 31 33 136
242 Leo 42 32 30 32 136
242 Porterico 46 27 31 32 136
242 Badeend 47 31 29 29 136
242 Good but not Great 45 27 38 26 136
254 TheDonDome 43 20 31 41 135
254 Fleedle 37 24 36 38 135
254 [King Crimson] 31 34 33 37 135
254 iLikePsych 39 21 38 37 135
254 Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier 35 30 34 36 135
254 Lhatunen 37 37 25 36 135
254 Swimdaver 42 22 36 35 135
254 HOYA13 39 31 31 34 135
254 Erik Small 38 29 35 33 135
254 Swimkap 40 29 34 32 135
254 kstrach 43 26 34 32 135
254 Mikey 41 24 39 31 135
254 Tonto 41 29 37 28 135
254 nickim317 39 33 36 27 135
254 yayeet 40 34 36 25 135
269 Claudiuscia 25 27 34 48 134
269 Morphyism 35 31 32 36 134
269 Invux 43 28 30 33 134
269 Jack Luna 41 32 29 32 134
269 Papa 50 29 25 30 134
269 Conor 43 33 31 27 134
269 @Devils_Alpha 51 34 30 19 134
276 jumbo737 37 28 30 38 133
276 Yabo 41 24 33 35 133
276 houdini21 32 36 30 35 133
276 Carlos Torres 39 29 30 35 133
276 VGM 37 21 40 35 133
276 PapiHector 40 30 29 34 133
276 hurricanetht 20 34 46 33 133
276 MaxN96 37 27 39 30 133
276 VictorSerra 41 29 34 29 133
276 monsterbasher 39 29 36 29 133
276 srosenb 34 37 34 28 133
276 busdt 38 29 39 27 133
276 Matt0605 46 32 29 26 133
276 Chaitha D. 47 25 35 26 133
276 Fishballssss 49 35 24 25 133
276 sharkmustswim1965 42 35 36 20 133
292 LAUREN NEIDIGH 35 29 30 38 132
292 Ferb 39 25 31 37 132
292 Canadaman11 43 28 26 35 132
292 Jswa7 33 26 40 33 132
292 kennedy 35 25 40 32 132
292 KiyoKats 46 17 38 31 132
292 Beau 35 30 37 30 132
292 Joetibbetts 43 25 34 30 132
292 Reud 42 28 33 29 132
292 Mikep1534 32 36 35 29 132
292 swimfastlittlefishies 43 27 34 28 132
292 Spotted Zebra 45 22 37 28 132
292 gotarheels 41 28 35 28 132
292 camelboar 41 31 33 27 132
292 Yun Sang 40 31 39 22 132
292 FlipTurnAround 47 33 30 22 132
292 Swimnerdguy 46 28 38 20 132
309 ElleTB 34 23 29 45 131
309 illons 24 29 39 39 131
309 bobbyhurley 41 24 29 37 131
309 Ktlegit 40 32 23 36 131
309 ThomoSwims 44 21 30 36 131
309 AllVol 50 29 16 36 131
309 MT Wally 36 33 28 34 131
309 frank 40 29 29 33 131
309 Kwazii 46 22 34 29 131
309 Wyllz 43 30 31 27 131
309 COOL 38 36 30 27 131
320 Chad Le Clos Dad 44 20 30 36 130
320 LanBlom 31 24 41 34 130
320 Eouai 42 21 33 34 130
320 JM90 37 30 30 33 130
320 Sportinindc 35 34 28 33 130
320 Charge 42 22 35 31 130
320 Chipi 38 32 32 28 130
320 HAITISWIM 43 33 26 28 130
320 Jonnyfromcalifornia 40 31 36 23 130
329 allezlesbleu(e)s 35 31 23 40 129
329 Hugo Servin 32 26 37 34 129
329 WV Swammer 35 29 34 31 129
329 Gio 46 19 35 29 129
329 RJA 37 28 35 29 129
329 Edwardsdlmto 44 26 31 28 129
329 Terrible 36 28 38 27 129
329 Andrew5466 42 26 36 25 129
337 Dancing butterfly🥀 36 19 34 39 128
337 La Cisale di Swimswam 39 22 30 37 128
337 tm71 34 27 33 34 128
337 Socaladvracer 36 29 34 29 128
337 OldSwimmer1650 36 36 28 28 128
337 Rj0789 30 43 27 28 128
337 Ozarkredbud 49 24 28 27 128
344 SpeedyMcAwesome 33 31 17 46 127
344 COACHDLING 36 23 30 38 127
344 Lemon 26 25 38 38 127
344 ORRDU1 38 26 26 37 127
344 Nfred38 34 27 30 36 127
344 Swish1 39 16 36 36 127
344 50free 32 28 33 34 127
344 Fuzzy Luscious 36 30 35 26 127
344 Patrick H 41 32 28 26 127
344 Tomahawked 41 26 35 25 127
344 Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service 43 34 25 25 127
344 DragonSwim 44 23 40 20 127
356 leonardposa97 25 28 32 41 126
356 swammer 37 20 34 35 126
356 WickederFawn 38 25 29 34 126
356 El Prat 91 43 23 27 33 126
356 Olé baby 37 24 33 32 126
356 Jstephz 35 26 33 32 126
356 Kylemow 36 32 27 31 126
356 Collin💀 32 34 30 30 126
356 ComerfordFan 31 32 33 30 126
356 CarterPyle 48 30 26 22 126
356 ooo 37 28 41 20 126
367 . 31 15 31 48 125
367 Shewy 30 23 35 37 125
367 YouKnow 22 30 42 31 125
367 Inside Smoke 43 25 29 28 125
367 MegaVaughn13 29 31 40 25 125
367 SWIMIIWIN 29 33 41 22 125
367 EOliver 38 30 37 20 125
374 Don’tGetDFL 35 33 22 34 124
374 West 32 25 35 32 124
374 Susan W 32 31 30 31 124
374 Deanage Dream 38 32 23 31 124
374 BeasNeez 41 30 23 30 124
374 CraigH 28 36 31 29 124
374 msch22 31 27 40 26 124
374 Muddy Canary 44 25 34 21 124
374 Fayth.doc 43 29 31 21 124
374 GB Masters Swimmer 44 31 29 20 124
384 takekoins 38 22 16 47 123
384 Elisabiri 24 34 25 40 123
384 KMAASTV 32 34 24 33 123
384 CCRasnake 28 36 32 27 123
384 Respect Cecil 27 33 38 25 123
384 MIKE_IN_DALLAS 23 38 38 24 123
384 cphilly 44 25 33 21 123
391 1001pools 27 35 19 41 122
391 Joespiffy 27 29 29 37 122
391 swimcrzy 32 29 26 35 122
391 H2oSwimTeam 32 30 26 34 122
391 🍆🍆 36 28 26 32 122
391 360 Sports 28 27 39 28 122
391 MIKYswim 33 37 25 27 122
391 Wumbology 33 28 34 27 122
391 COVFEFE 48 23 27 24 122
391 BatistaBomb 39 30 29 24 122
391 Verram 33 26 41 22 122
391 Crsmama 42 31 28 21 122
403 distance_swimm 31 27 28 35 121
403 INEEDRICE 30 34 27 30 121
403 Steph00 33 30 29 29 121
403 GuiRego 45 21 26 29 121
403 LTyke 31 36 25 29 121
403 PatrickDaly1 32 30 35 24 121
409 Crumblingtemple 31 18 29 42 120
409 EpicDucky 30 27 27 36 120
409 Oscarfish 34 28 28 30 120
409 VonAlek 35 31 26 28 120
409 OU-Anders 42 24 28 26 120
409 swimjim 43 21 31 25 120
415 Neptunian Merman 34 22 29 34 119
415 Daden 33 27 28 31 119
415 The Village People 43 24 24 28 119
415 YungPete 33 24 38 24 119
415 Blastoff 43 23 30 23 119
415 TSwimming12 39 35 22 23 119
415 christoph96 44 32 21 22 119
415 Usausausa 45 23 31 20 119
415 rmckiernan9 37 33 30 19 119
415 Lou95 43 39 20 17 119
425 Holland Hawkeye 32 26 25 35 118
425 thebadowl 38 27 25 28 118
425 nsamra213 36 26 29 27 118
425 LillyQueen 32 31 28 27 118
425 FlyinHawaiian 43 29 22 24 118
425 cjones0912 40 30 24 24 118
425 Dave Pitt 48 29 20 21 118
425 Dubrowski 37 32 30 19 118
433 Poppin Ov 41 17 25 34 117
433 Nacho 35 23 28 31 117
433 tedmunds22 41 25 26 25 117
433 Sun Yang’s Hammer 38 24 32 23 117
433 Ph00sh 36 25 34 22 117
433 Caleb.1650 30 33 39 15 117
439 Salvo 38 22 20 36 116
439 DREWBREWSBEER 24 42 17 33 116
439 Smithfam6 23 40 27 26 116
439 WIBuckyBadger 24 38 29 25 116
439 Vìđarr 27 28 36 25 116
439 Emilio53 31 23 38 24 116
439 skip77 34 24 37 21 116
439 Nlac-Matt 41 29 27 19 116
439 CAIONFL 32 33 34 17 116
448 Waterworks 28 20 31 36 115
448 Natelzr 21 22 37 35 115
448 Mattia 26 24 34 31 115
448 Bevo_14 27 28 35 25 115
448 Jjohnny18 30 32 37 16 115
453 zalan912 25 27 31 31 114
453 Coach Doug_ YSC 41 30 25 18 114
455 Tangerine Speedo 29 31 23 30 113
455 Jiggs 21 30 34 28 113
457 Diego2002 46 32 17 17 112
458 Airwalk26 25 24 33 29 111
458 Emily 31 32 22 26 111
458 Jordaninak 23 34 28 26 111
458 jaywins 32 28 26 25 111
458 jzwierzy 31 26 36 18 111
463 Lambe 26 22 24 38 110
463 Tupperware 31 21 23 35 110
463 Blue 20 25 36 29 110
463 Lsp 20 33 34 23 110
463 MARKTIELLO 39 30 20 21 110
468 Mr Piano 27 23 31 28 109
469 Hanser Fan 27 21 34 26 108
470 T Slizzy 31 24 19 33 107
470 TomSwim 27 25 23 32 107
470 AustinPoolBoy 40 15 30 22 107
470 Nswim 24 36 27 20 107
474 SofiaLucia 24 28 17 37 106
474 dubjayswammer 27 23 23 33 106
474 Goldfish 17 36 20 33 106
474 CSP 29 16 34 27 106
478 Watties 2 0 1 4 40 25 21 19 105
479 MK 20 35 21 28 104
479 FlyMarthaFly 17 39 31 17 104
481 Stinkypete 30 27 19 27 103
482 Delz 16 30 25 30 101
482 Voyges 20 33 26 22 101
484 LV Swim 16 19 37 28 100
484 GF 20 30 23 27 100
486 Ferdinando 20 25 17 37 99
486 Wendy 14 25 27 33 99
486 Droid 24 31 15 29 99
486 MrBreastroke 22 20 29 28 99
486 Your mom 31 19 28 21 99
486 SwimacIndy 23 29 29 18 99
492 Nance 18 28 24 24 94
493 Swimmer1984 21 21 22 28 92
494 Marco P Italy 14 22 16 31 83
495 JumboRuss 25 19 11 27 82
496 Enrique 25 20 12 22 79
497 ADL 13 20 5 15 53
498 muiravery 16 14 13 9 52
499 hu777 7 10 5 25 47
500 Rossboss6 14 9 1 12 36
501 Spader 14 15 6 0 35
502 Joseph 13 12 9 0 34
503 Njones 9 19 4 0 32
504 Mashy 10 13 4 0 27
505 Camilla 10 11 4 0 25

5
Snarky

My next game name will be DFL. I suck.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
200 SIDESTROKE B CUT

Seriously. Why do I bother?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
S L

Currently 9th. Can’t believe it 😅

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Samesame

Came 3rd for the day ! My best ever result.( Shall ignore my overall 😂) .

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Snarky

I hate you and SL 😘

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com.

Read More »

