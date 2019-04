2019 Men’s NCAAs: How Did Our Top 20 Recruits Perform as Freshmen? Last spring, the debate was Reece Whitley vs. Drew Kibler for the #1-ranked recruit in the nation. Turns out, neither of them were the highest-scoring freshman at NCAAs. Say hello to Minnesota’s Max McHugh.

Men’s Recruiting Ranks In-Progress Analysis: All Classes Through 2019 NCAAs It’s a tale of two classes for the men: the current junior class has been pretty lackluster, especially among our top-20 ranked recruits. But the current sophomores, led by #1 recruit Ryan Hoffer of Cal, have been outstanding through two years.