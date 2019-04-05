Paige Furano’s School Record 7 Scores Lead Week 10 Standout Efforts

Paige Furano racked up a school game-record tying seven goals and Ally Furano added three in #24 Bucknell’s 15-13 loss to #18 Harvard on Sunday. The Bison got five goals from Ally Furano in its 11-7 win over George Washington on Saturday. Nina Benson accounted for five scores in the Bison’s 16-8 win over Saint Francis (PA), while Paige Furano and Ally Furano chalked up three goals apiece.

Makenzie Fischer put in six goals to lead #2 Stanford past #10 UC Irvine 16-7 on Monday. Aria Fischer chipped in a hat trick in the win. Makenzie Fischer led five scorers in a 9-8 upset win over #1 USC with a hat trick.

#7 Pacific saw Kyra Christmas scored six goals in its 12-6 win over Azusa Pacific on Saturday. That followed her three-goal effort in the Tigers’ 10-7 loss to #3 UCLA on Friday.

Maddy Nye was 6-for-6 as Mercyhurst blew past Penn State Behrend 19-5 on Saturday. Mason Feldstein added three scores in the win. Nye added another six-goal effort as the team topped Villanova 14-9 on Sunday. Sarah Hershey chipped in five goals in the victory. Nye also netted six goals in the team’s 23-11 win over Grove City on Friday.

Tara Prentice notched five goals and Mary Brooks put in three as #10 UC Irvine topped #22 Cal State Northridge 15-6 on Saturday. Megan Falcon scored a hat trick as the Anteaters fell to #2 Stanford 16-7 on Monday.

#16 Wagner got five goals from Sofia Diaz Alvarez and three from Erica Hardy in an 11-10 loss to #18 Princeton on Saturday.

#17 UC San Diego’s Ciara Franke scored five times and Shelby Stender added three goals as the Tritons bested Brown 14-8 on Saturday. UCSD got three goals apiece from Franke and Maddie Bockman in a 14-4 win over #25 Cal Baptist later in the day.

#14 Harvard topped Bucknell 15-13 thanks in part to a five-goal haul by Sofia Carrera-Justiz amongst eight scorers.

Saint Francis (PA) got five goals from Metzzli Enriquez in the 16-8 loss to Bucknell on Saturday.

Pomona-Pitzer’s Anna Yu scored five times as the Sagehens blasted Occidental 17-2 on Saturday. Kahea Kahaulelio chipped in three goals in the victory.

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps’ Amelia Ayala put in five goals, including four in the fourth quarter, as the Athenas rallied past Chapman 10-9 on Saturday. Ayala notched a hat trick in the Athenas’ 11-5 road win over Occidental on Wednesday.

Chapman got five goals from Audrey Hattori in its 10-9 loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Saturday.

Kaysie Stuba scored five goals, while Kate Murray and Camille Oswald chimed in with hat tricks as Villanova edged past McKendree 16-15 on Saturday. Paris Huffman accounted for four goals and Kate Stenmoen added three as the Wildcats blew out Penn State Behrend 22-7. Murray and Stenmoen added three more goals apiece in the team’s 11-10 win over Gannon. On Sunday, Murray and Stuba netted three goals each in a 14-9 loss to Mercyhurst.

Penn State Behrend’s Lauren Wood put in five goals in the 22-7 loss to Villanova.

Emily Westlove notched five goals and Carley Manuel added a hat trick as McKendree fell to Villanova 16-15 on Saturday. Westlove turned in three goals as the Bearcats dropped a 13-9 decision to Gannon.

Gannon got five goals from Kelly Fehr and three from Campbell Ruh in an 11-10 loss to Villanova on Saturday. The Golden Knights saw four goals from Ruh as well as hat tricks from Maggie Fortin and Nicole Wiemken in a 15-10 victory over Penn State Behrend on Saturday. Fehr was 5-for-5 in a 13-9 win over McKendree on Sunday, while Wiemken added three goals.

#9 UC Santa Barbara got four goals each from Kate Pipkin and Caitlyn Snyder and three from Sarah Kreiser in a 15-10 win over Cal State Monterey Bay on Tuesday. Kreiser put in four goals to lead a trio of hat tricks in the Gauchos’ 22-6 win over Sonoma State on Thursday. Snyder and Amanda Legaspi followed with three goals apiece. In Saturday’s 11-10 loss to #11 UC Davis, Sarah Snyder paced the team with four scores.

#11 UC Davis saw Hailey Williams net four goals to lead 11 scorers in an 18-9 win over Cal State Monterey Bay on Wednesday. On Saturday, Emily Burne led the #11 Gauchos with a hat trick in an 11-10 upset win over #9 UC Santa Barbara.

Annabel Harman scored four goals, while Marilia Eleni Mimidi and Orsi Hertzka added hat tricks as #12 Long Beach State downed Brown 14-5.

#13 Loyola Marymount got four goals from Mollie Williams in an 11-7 win over #15 Fresno State on Saturday.

Amy Castellano put in four goals as #18 Princeton upset #16 Wagner 11-10 on Saturday.

Emily Bennett scored four times to lead #21 San Diego State in a 10-9 four overtime win over #19 San Jose State on Sunday.

Brown’s Katie Klein went 4-for-4 on shot attempts to pace the team in a 15-9 win over LaVerne on Thursday, while Dagmara Czajka added a hat trick. Klein put in three goals in the 9-7 loss to Concordia on Wednesday.

Kaitlin Rooney scored four times and Morgan Tucker added a hat trick as Cal State Monterey Bay fell to #9 UC Santa Barbara 15-10 on Monday. Marisa Lovos put in four scores in the losing effort for CSUB against #11 UC Davis on Wednesday.

LaVerne’s Guarina Garcia put in four goals and Jassmine Kezman turned in a hat trick as the team bested Chapman 11-7 on Wednesday. Garcia added four more scores in a 15-9 loss to Brown on Thursday. Kezman chipped in four goals in an 8-4 win over Redlands on Saturday.

Cal State East Bay’s Adrien Van Dyke scored four goals but the team fell short in a 12-11 decision against Fresno Pacific on Friday. Van Dyke added four more scores in an 8-7 win over Sonoma State on Saturday.

Susanna Zdolsek put in four goals in four attempts as Cal Lutheran posted a 15-3 win over Cal Tech on Saturday. Bri Bulkeley added a hat trick in the win.

Hat Tricks

Kelsey McIntosh led #1 USC with three goals in the team’s 9-8 overtime loss to #2 Stanford on Saturday.

#8 Arizona State’s Maud Koopman’s three goals lifted the Sun Devils past #21 San Diego State 6-4 on Saturday. Julia Reyes and Meghan Beaudet each notched a hat trick among nine scorers as ASU downed Siena 17-3 on Sunday.

#15 Fresno State’s Emily Nicholson and Trystyn Vuori provided three goals apiece as the Bulldogs topped Azusa Pacific 11-8 on Friday. Callie Woodruff scored three times as the team dropped an 11-7 decision to #13 Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

Sierra Painter put in three goals as #19 San Jose State upset #8 Arizona State 9-7 on Saturday. Clarissa Wandinger and Olga Descalzi Portell notched hat tricks in a 17-6 win over Siena earlier in the day. Tyanna Supreme and Descalzi Portell each turned in three goals in SJSU’s 10-9 loss to #21 San Diego State on Sunday.

#22 Cal State Northridge got a hat trick from Tori Wilson, but couldn’t stand up to #10 UC Irvine on Saturday, falling 15-6.

Amy Branch notched three goals as #25 Cal Baptist topped Brown 9-7 on Saturday.

Siena’s Diana Fernandez delivered three goals as the team fell 17-6 to #19 San Jose State on Saturday.

12 players scored, including four with hat tricks, at Redlands topped Cal Tech 20-5 on Wednesday. Katelyn Jenkins, Ally Feely, Kelly Klish and Wendy McAleer turned in three-goal efforts.

Lexi Rond and Christin Hirn notched hat tricks as Cal Lutheran topped Whittier 11-7 on Wednesday.

Concordia got three goals apiece from Madison Ravelo and Elena Isogawa in an upset win over Brown on Wednesday.

Occidental’s Monica Chernoff chipped in three goals but it was not enough as the team fell to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 11-5 on Wednesday.

Cal Tech’s Brittany Percin scored three of the team’s goals in a 20-5 loss to Redlands on Wednesday.

Fresno Pacific’s Amy Zaninovich turned in three scores as the team topped Cal State East Bay 12-11 on Friday.

Players of the Week

Big West

Player of the Week: Emily Byrne, UC Davis – notched third hat trick of the season with three scores in the Aggies’ upset win over #9 UC Santa Barbara; drew four exclusions in the game as well as a key five-meter foul which Chloe converted for the only score of the first period for the Aggies; made two steals in the victory; played just nine minutes in the Aggies’ 18-9 road win over Cal State Monterey Bay.

CWPA

Player of the Week:

Paige Furano, Bucknell – Scored 10 goals and added 11 assists as the Bison went 2-1; opened the week with four assists and a drawn ejection in an 11-7 win vs. George Washington; notched three goals, five assists, three steals and four drawn ejections in a 16-8 win over Saint Francis (PA); put in seven goals and added two assists in a 15-13 loss to #18 Harvard

Kristen Hong, Harvard – Accounted for 10 goals, six assists, three drawn kickouts and a steal as the Crimson went 3-0; eclipsed the 250-goal mark, breaking the program’s career record of 248 (Yoshi Anderson), ending the week with 254.

Defensive Player of the Week: Marissa Webb, Princeton – Made 10 saves in the Tigers’ 11-10 win over #16 Wagner on Saturday; wrangled five saves in the fourth quarter as Princeton rallied for the win

Rookie of the Week:

Paige Furano, Bucknell

Laura Larkin, Princeton – Scored two goals as the Tigers notched an 11-10 win over #16 Wagner on Saturday

GCC

Player of the Week: Maura Cantoni, San Diego State – Averaged 4.74 goals against; held Santa Clara to one goal while registering 12 saves (92.3 percentage) on Thursday; notched a season-high 17 saves as SDSU got past #19 San Jose State 10-9 in overtime on Saturday; posted nine saves, while allowing just six goals against #8 Arizona State; allowed just one goal in a half of play against Cal State Monterey Bay on Wednesday.

MAAC

Offensive Player of the Week: Kate Murray, Villanova – Posted 21 points in a 3-1 weekend with 11 goals and 10 assists; added 13 steals.

Defensive Player of the Week: Kennedy Joseph, Siena – Made 21 saves against three Top 25 foes at the Sun Devil Invitational; posted steals and nine saves with a .563 save percentage vs. #21 San Diego State

MPSF

Player of the Week: Sierra Painter, San Jose State – Put in a team-best three goals as #19 San Jose State upset #8 Arizona State on Saturday, lifting the Spartans to their first MPSF win since 2017

Newcomer of the Week: Ryann Neushul, Stanford – Scored two goals and drew five exclusions in the Cardinal’s 9-8 overtime win over #1 USC; notched a goal and a steal in a 16-7 win over #10 UC Irvine on Monday.

SCIAC

Offensive Player of the Week: Amelia Ayala, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps – Scored eight goals in win over Occidental (11-5) and Chapman (10-9); notched a hat trick vs. Occidental; put in five goals in the comeback win over Chapman

Defensive Player of the Week: Shelby Garcia, LaVerne – Accounted for seven saves and three steals, while allowing just four goals in an 8-4 win over the Redlands; Nabbed nine saves, while allowing seven goals in an 11-7 win over Chapman; kept Brown to just three goals in one half of a 15-9 loss to the Bears

WWPA

Player of the Week: Maddie Nye, Mercyhurst – Led the Lakers to three wins; notched six goals apiece against Grove City (W 23-11), Penn State Behrend (W 19-5) and Villanova (W 14-9)