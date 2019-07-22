2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 3 Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 prelims heat sheets.

Would that we could say that the 2019 FINA World Championships have gone off without a hitch so far, but multiple malfunctions with the backstroke wedges on day 2 caused a small riot among fans and participants alike. While the evening session of day 3 will feature finals of both the men’s and women’s 100 backstrokes, the morning session contains only events requiring a forward-facing start: the men’s 50 breaststroke, women’s 200 freestyle, men’s 200 butterfly, and men’s 800 freestyle.

Every event contested this morning will advance to a semifinal of 16 swimmers tonight, with the exception of the men’s 800, which will advance the top 8 swimmers only to the championship final Wednesday night.

Day 3 Morning Events:

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – Prelims

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Prelims (Final Wednesday night)

For the second morning in a row, no relays will be contested today, though fans will get previews of the women’s 800 freestyle relay by way of the women’s 200 freestyle prelims and semifinals (tonight).

This session is budgeted over a relatively timeline of only 1 hour and 47 minutes, with fully 42 minutes given to the final race of the morning, the men’s 800 freestyle, which consists of four heats. Though it is expected to end at 11:47 am local time, it will likely be at least a few minutes later than that, based on what we’ve seen.

DAY 3 MORNING SESSION’S TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW: