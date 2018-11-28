2018 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 1 Distance Live Recap

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The opening session of the 2018 U.S. Winter National Championships is set to get underway from Greensboro, with only the women’s and men’s 800 freestyle on tap for tonight. The heats will alternate between women’s and men’s, with the fastest seeded heats swimming first.

This event marks the first competition where swimmers are eligible to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Trials, and is the first time since 2015 the meet has been contested long course metres.

World record holder Katie Ledecky highlights the women’s 800 field, and reigning 5k open water world champ Ashley Twichell and rising distance/open water star Erica Sullivan join her with seeds under 8:30.

On the men’s side, Jordan Wilimovsky is the top seed by over nine seconds in 7:45.19, coming off winning silver in the event at the Pan Pacific Championships (in addition to gold in the 1500 and 10k open water).

Women’s 800 Freestyle Timed Final

2020 Olympic Trial Cut: 8:48.09

To no surprise Katie Ledecky led the first heat of the women’s 800 free wire-to-wire to win by almost 14 seconds in 8:14.40, negative-splitting the race 4:07.27/4:07.13. This is her 20th fastest swim ever, and makes her the first swimmer to hit a 2020 Olympic Trials cut.

Ashley Twichell had the 2nd fastest swim of her career to take 2nd, clocking 8:28.16, and Erica Sullivan had her 3rd fastest performance ever for 3rd in 8:29.02.

Along with those three, Kaersten Meitz (8:37.11), Chase Travis (8:38.84) and Emma Weyant (8:41.30) also made the Trials cut (8:48.09) from heat 1.

Men’s 800 Freestyle Timed Final

2020 Olympic Trial Cut: 8:12.99

Jordan Wilimovsky of Team Santa Monica was the lone man to break eight minutes as he won easily in 7:56.88, his 3rd fastest swim ever only trailing his performances this summer at Pan Pacs and US Nationals.

18-year-old Brennan Gravley chopped four-tenths off his best time to take 2nd in 8:09.95, while 17-year-old Ross Dant (8:10.99) and 16-year-old Lleyton Plattel (8:12.02) also got under the Trials cut of 8:12.99.