2018 Pro Swim Series – Columbus: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

The final day of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series circuit will feature the women’s and men’s 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back and 200 IM, with early heats of the 800 free running this afternoon before the fastest heats swim with finals.

Among the highlights today will be Lilly King shooting for Yuliya Efimova’s 1:04.9 in the women’s 100 breast, Michael Andrew looking for a third straight best time in the men’s 100 breast, and Chase Kalisz getting after a tough triple in the 200 fly, 100 breast and 200 IM.

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 2:06.76, Cammile Adams (USA), 2012

Leah Smith of Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics lowered her best time to take the top seed in the women’s 200 fly, dropping her 2:11.27 from the Santa Clara stop down to 2:10.92. Kelsi Dahlia, who is the 3rd fastest American this year with a 2:09.22 from Indianapolis (Smith sits 8th), was 2nd to Smith in the last heat and qualifies into the final in that position in 2:11.87.

Remedy Rule and Allie Piccirillo won the other two circle-seeded heats to advance in 3rd and 8th, while Auburn’s Bailey Nero had her fastest swim since 2015 to qualify 6th in 2:14.89. 16-year-old Gabi Albiero swam a lifetime best by over a second to qualify 7th in 2:15.16.

Men’s 200 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 1:55.29, Li Zhuhao (CHN), 2017

Chase Kalisz, Athens Bulldogs, 1:59.77 Nicolas Albiero, University of Louisville, 2:00.60 Zach Harting, University of Louisville, 2:01.01 Zane Grothe, Indiana Post-Grad, 2:01.61 Jacob Johnson, Delaware Swim Team, 2:02.44 David Dixon, Unattached/Club Mountaineer, 2:02.48 Daniel Gloude, Ohio State Swim Club, 2:02.49 Brendan Burns, Upper Main Line YMCA, 2:02.61

Chase Kalisz cruised to the win heat 7 of the men’s 200 fly, taking the top seed into tonight’s final as the only man sub-2:00 in 1:59.77. Kalisz holds a season-best of 1:55.63 from Austin, which stands as the fastest swim from an American this year.

Nicolas Albiero and Zach Harting, both of Louisville, share a 2:00.04 season-best this year, and they won the other two circle-seeded heats to easily advance in 2nd and 3rd. Zane Grothe swam the event for the first time this year, and had a solid showing of 2:01.61 for 4th overall, less than two tenths off his personal best from the 2012 Olympic Trials.

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011

27-year-old Katie Meili put up the top time of the morning in the women’s 100 breast, winning heat 6 of 7 in a time of 1:07.22. Lilly King went out very easy in the final heat, splitting just 33.61 at the 50, before turning up the heat with a 34.79 back half to touch in 1:08.40 and qualify 2nd. Look for a good race between these two tonight.

Miranda Tucker won the other circle-seeded heat for 3rd, and Silja Kansakoski of Arizona State cracked 1:10 for the first time this year in taking 4th.

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

Michael Andrew used his early speed to get out in front of the last heat in the men’s 100 breast, out in 27.84 before touching in 1:00.03 to miss his season-best of 59.98 by just five-one-hundredths.

Devon Nowicki of Michigan Lakeshore improved his 2016 best time of 1:01.06 by .04 in qualifying 2nd, touching in 1:01.02, and Reece Whitley improved his season-best by a few tenths to win the other circle-seeded heat and qualify 3rd in 1:01.44.

Chase Kalisz swam his second of three events on the day, as he looks to lock down the PSS title. He dropped a big personal best of 1:01.64 to advance in 4th, well under his previous mark of 1:04.10 from 2015.

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 58.96, Emily Seebohm (AUS), 2016

Men’s 100 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

Men’s 200 IM Prelims