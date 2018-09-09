2018 FINA World Cup Day 3 Finals: Sjostrom W/ 1Fly World Cup Record

2018 FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN

Swedish Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom hinted at what was to come in tonight’s 100m fly final, as the 25-year-old tied the World Cup Record in prelims this morning. Registering an AM mark of 57.56, Sjostrom tied Japanese Olympian Rikako Ikee’s mark from the 2015 Tokyo stop of the World Cup series.

Sjostrom had more in the tank, however, as the Swede powered her way to a gold medal-garnering effort of 57.42 this evening in Kazan. Splitting 26.88/30.54, Sjostrom sliced .14 off of the World Cup Record to win the race by almost a second ahead of runner-up Kimberly Buys of Belgium who notched 58.33

Tonight’s World Cup Record represents the 3rd mark broken by Sjostrom just in this first stop of the 2018 series. She already crushed new WC Records in the 50m free and 50m fly here in Kazan, while also snagging gold in the 200m free.

Sjostrom took the 2018 European Championships title in the 100m fly event in 56.23, just for perspective.