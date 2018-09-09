2018 FINA World Cup Kazan Day 3: Govorov Nails 50 Fly World Cup Record

2018 FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN

Immediately after Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom produced a new World Cup Record in the women’s 100m fly in Kazan, reigning world record holder Andrii Govorov of Ukraine accomplished the same feat in the men’s 50m fly event.

Setting himself up nicely with the top seed in a morning effort of 23.28, just .05 off of South African Chad Le Clos’ World Cup Record of 23.23, 26-year-old Govorov threw the hammer down in finals to take gold in a mighty 22.87. He represented the only sub-23 second stud of the field and came within .31 of the 22.48 he registered in Glasgow last month for the 2018 European Championships title.

Govorov’s performance this evening checks-in as the 25th fastest outing ever in the event. The Ukrainian now holds 10 of the fastest performances ever, including the World Record of 22.27 he set in June of this year.

He finished with the bronze in night 1’s 50m freestyle final with a time of 22.03.