2018 Asian Games: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Schedule & Results

Day 4 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta will feature the 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 400 IM and 400 free relay for men, the 200 free, 200 fly and 100 back for women, and the mixed 400 medley relay.

Among the highlights will be defending champions Joseph Schooling (100 fly), Dmitriy Balandin (100 breast), Kosuke Hagino (400 IM) and Fu Yuanhui (100 back) in action, along with a relatively wide open field in the women’s 200 free as the two fastest swimmers on the 800 free relay, Rikako Ikee and Wang Jianjiahe, aren’t entered. The Japanese men come in favored in the sprint relay after setting the Asian Record at Pan Pacs, while the mixed medley relay will be contested at the Games for the first time ever.

Men’s 100 Fly Prelims

Asian Record: 50.39, Joseph Schooling (SGP), 2016

(SGP), 2016 Asian Games Record: 51.76, Joseph Schooling (SGP), 2014

Defending champ Joseph Schooling of Singapore won the final heat of the men’s 100 fly for the top seed in a time of 52.31, improving his season-best by just over a tenth. Japan’s Yuki Kobori and China’s Li Zhuhao, the only two Asian men sub-52 this year, won the other two circle-seeded heats to qualify 2nd and 3rd overall in 52-mid.

Schooling’s countryman Zheng Wen Quah sits 4th in 52.76, dropping his season-best by over a second, and Adilbek Mussin broke his Kazakhstani Record in 52.99 (improving his 53.33 from 2016). Nao Horomura, the 3rd-fastest Asian man this year at 52.04, barely snuck into the final in 8th (53.30).

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

Asian Record: 1:54.85, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2018

(JPN), 2018 Asian Games Record: 1:56.65, Zhu Qianwei (CHN), 2010

The women’s 200 free prelims yielded some fairly pedestrian times in a field that’s not overly full of depth. Once the final heat saw the times from the others, a bunch of them stepped up and made the final, with five of the eight qualifying for tonight coming from that third heat.

Chihiro Igarashi of Japan leads the field after winning heat 1 in 2:00.21, with China’s Yang Junxuan and Li Bingjie winning the other two heats for 2nd and 3rd in 2:01-mid. Hong Kong’s Camille Cheng was the only other swimmer under 2:02 in 2:01.68.

The final will also feature two Thai swimmers, as Natthanan Junkrajang and Kornkarnjana Sapianchai advanced in 6th and 8th respectively.

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

Asian Record: 58.78, Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2018

(JPN), 2018 Asian Games Record: 59.92, Dmitriy Balandin (KAZ), 2014

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

Asian Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN), 2009 – WR

Asian Games Record: 2:05.79, Jiao Liuyang (CHN), 2010

Men’s 400 IM Prelims

Asian Record: 4:06.05, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2016

(JPN), 2016 Asian Games Record: 4:07.75, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2014

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

Asian Record: 58.70, Aya Terakawa (JPN), 2013

Asian Games Record: 58.94, Zhao Jing (CHN), 2010

Men’s 400 Free Relay Prelims

Asian Record: 3:12.54, Japan, 2018

Asian Games Record: 3:13.47, China, 2014

Mixed 400 Medley Relay Prelims