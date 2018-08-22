2018 Asian Games: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES
- August 19th-24th, 2018
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Schedule & Results
Day 4 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta will feature the 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 400 IM and 400 free relay for men, the 200 free, 200 fly and 100 back for women, and the mixed 400 medley relay.
Among the highlights will be defending champions Joseph Schooling (100 fly), Dmitriy Balandin (100 breast), Kosuke Hagino (400 IM) and Fu Yuanhui (100 back) in action, along with a relatively wide open field in the women’s 200 free as the two fastest swimmers on the 800 free relay, Rikako Ikee and Wang Jianjiahe, aren’t entered. The Japanese men come in favored in the sprint relay after setting the Asian Record at Pan Pacs, while the mixed medley relay will be contested at the Games for the first time ever.
Men’s 100 Fly Prelims
- Asian Record: 50.39, Joseph Schooling (SGP), 2016
- Asian Games Record: 51.76, Joseph Schooling (SGP), 2014
- Joseph Schooling, SGP, 52.31
- Yuki Kobori, JPN, 52.47
- Li Zhuhao, CHN, 52.50
- Zheng Wen Quah, SGP, 52.76
- Adilbek Mussin, KAZ, 52.99
- Gyucheol Chang, KOR, 53.20
- Glenn Sutanto, IDN, 53.29
- Nao Horomura, JPN, 53.30
Defending champ Joseph Schooling of Singapore won the final heat of the men’s 100 fly for the top seed in a time of 52.31, improving his season-best by just over a tenth. Japan’s Yuki Kobori and China’s Li Zhuhao, the only two Asian men sub-52 this year, won the other two circle-seeded heats to qualify 2nd and 3rd overall in 52-mid.
Schooling’s countryman Zheng Wen Quah sits 4th in 52.76, dropping his season-best by over a second, and Adilbek Mussin broke his Kazakhstani Record in 52.99 (improving his 53.33 from 2016). Nao Horomura, the 3rd-fastest Asian man this year at 52.04, barely snuck into the final in 8th (53.30).
Women’s 200 Free Prelims
- Asian Record: 1:54.85, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2018
- Asian Games Record: 1:56.65, Zhu Qianwei (CHN), 2010
- Chihiro Igarashi, JPN, 2:00.21
- Yang Junxuan, CHN, 2:01.30
- Li Bingjie, CHN, 2:01.43
- Camille Cheng, HKG, 2:01.68
- Yui Ohashi, JPN, 2:02.41
- Natthanan Junkrajang, THA, 2:02.49
- Jasmine Alkhaldi, PHI, 2:02.53
- Kornkarjana Sapianchai, THA, 2:02.55
The women’s 200 free prelims yielded some fairly pedestrian times in a field that’s not overly full of depth. Once the final heat saw the times from the others, a bunch of them stepped up and made the final, with five of the eight qualifying for tonight coming from that third heat.
Chihiro Igarashi of Japan leads the field after winning heat 1 in 2:00.21, with China’s Yang Junxuan and Li Bingjie winning the other two heats for 2nd and 3rd in 2:01-mid. Hong Kong’s Camille Cheng was the only other swimmer under 2:02 in 2:01.68.
The final will also feature two Thai swimmers, as Natthanan Junkrajang and Kornkarnjana Sapianchai advanced in 6th and 8th respectively.
Men’s 100 Breast Prelims
- Asian Record: 58.78, Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2018
- Asian Games Record: 59.92, Dmitriy Balandin (KAZ), 2014
Women’s 200 Fly Prelims
- Asian Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN), 2009 – WR
- Asian Games Record: 2:05.79, Jiao Liuyang (CHN), 2010
Men’s 400 IM Prelims
- Asian Record: 4:06.05, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2016
- Asian Games Record: 4:07.75, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2014
Women’s 100 Back Prelims
- Asian Record: 58.70, Aya Terakawa (JPN), 2013
- Asian Games Record: 58.94, Zhao Jing (CHN), 2010
Men’s 400 Free Relay Prelims
- Asian Record: 3:12.54, Japan, 2018
- Asian Games Record: 3:13.47, China, 2014
Mixed 400 Medley Relay Prelims
- Asian Record: 3:40.98, Japan, 2018
- Asian Games Record: –
Schooling’s been talking a big game leading up to these Games. Judging by his 23 in the 50FR, his infamous practice-meet disparity might be back in full force. 49.9 100FL last Tuesday at the end of a race pace set, 52.3 in the final today?
Lol he is too cocky for this sport. I’ll give him 51 mid though
He was 1:46 on the relay, I think we can assume the 50 was him cruising a little too hard. I expect a great 100 fly today
52.31 in prelim.
I think the Chinese kid Li ZhuHao will be a huge factor in the 100 fly. We are likely to see a sub-51.
I don’t understand Joe’s performance. Last year Eddie and himself claimed that he is training harder than they ever had (even before the olympics) but he ended up swimming a 44.5 at Ncaa.
Overtrained
It can be. He just went a 52.31 in prelims, which sits him first. I think it’s a lil bit slow but wait till we see the final
You don’t need necessarily need to go so fast to make it to the Asian Games final. Cruising in the heats to conserve energy for the final is what most of the top swimmers would do.
If he goes 51 low i’ll be happy enough
