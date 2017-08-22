2017 World Junior Swimming Championships: All the Links You Need

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships
- Wednesday, August 23 – Monday, August 28, 2017
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis (USA)
- Heats 9:30 am EDT / Semifinals and Finals 6 pm EDT (GMT-4)
The FINA World Junior Swimming Championships begin Wednesday in Indianapolis, Indiana. Approximately 630 athletes from 93 National Federations will be taking part in this six-day event at the IUPUI Natatorium. The first World Junior Championships were held in 2006 in Rio de Janeiro. Since 2011 the meet has been held every other year. The 2015 edition was in Singapore; in 2019 Hungary will host the event.
The 6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships is open to girls aged between 15-18 and boys between 14-17, as of December 31st, 2017.
The schedule of events for each day’s heats can be found below:
Wednesday, 23 August 2017
Men’s 400m Freestyle – heats
- WJR: 3:47.12, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013
- Meet: 3:44.60, Mack Horton (AUS), 2014
Women’s 50m Breast – heats
- WJR: 29.86 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013
- Meet: 29.86 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013
Men’s 100m Backstroke – heats
- WJR: 53.35, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017
- Meet: 54.30, Robert Glinta (ROU), 2015
Women’s 400m Individual Medley – heats
- WJR: 4:35.69, Zhou Min (CHN), 2014
- Meet: 4:39.01, Rosie Rudin (GBR), 2015
Men’s 100m Breaststroke – heats
- WJR: 59.23, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 2017
- Meet: 1:00.12, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015
Women’s 100m Backstroke – heats
- WJR: 59.34, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016
- Meet: 59.58, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2015
Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – heats
- WJR: 3:16.96, Australia, 2013
- Meet: 3:16.96, Australia, 2013
Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – heats
- WJR: 7:56.68, Australia, 2015
- Meet: 7:56.68, Australia, 2015
Thursday, 24 August 2017
Men’s 200m Individual Medley – heats
- WJR: 1:57.06, Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2017
- Meet: 1:59.44, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013
Women’s 100m Freestyle – heats
- WJR: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016
- Meet: 53.92, Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2015
Men’s 100m Butterfly – heats
- WJR: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN), 2017
- Meet: 52.28, Daniil Pakhomov (RUS), 2015
Women’s 200m Butterfly – heats
- WJR: 2:06.29, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN), 2017
- Meet: 2:08.10, Natsuki Akiyama (JPN), 2008
Men’s 200m Freestyle – heats
- WJR: 1:47.00, Alexei Sancov (MOL), 2017
- Meet: 1:47.55, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013
Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay – heats
- WJR: 3:45.85, Russia, 2015
- Meet: 3:45.85, Russia, 2015
Women’s 800m Freestyle – slow heats
- WJR: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
- Meet: 8:27.55, Sierra Schmidt (USA), 2015
Friday, 25 August 2017
Women’s 50m Butterfly – heats
- WJR: 25.50, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2016
- Meet: 26.28, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2015
Men’s 50m Backstroke – heats
- WJR: 24.94, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2016
- Meet: 25.13, Michael Andrew (USA), 2015
Women’s 100m Breaststroke – heats
- WJR: 1:05.21, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2014
- Meet: 1:06.61, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013
Men’s 50m Freestyle – heats
- WJR: 22.00, Yu Hexin (CHN), 2014
- Meet: 22.11, Luke Percy (AUS), 2013
Women’s 200m Backstroke – heats
- WJR: 2:06.76, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2017
- Meet: 2:09.11, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2015
Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay – heats
- WJR: 3:27.71, Canada, 2015
- Meet: 3:27.71, Canada, 2015
Men’s 800m Freestyle – slow heats
- WJR: 7:45.67, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013
- Meet: 7:45.67, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Women’s 50m Backstroke – heats
- WJR: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016
- Meet: 27.81, Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL), 2015
Men’s 50m Butterfly – heats
- WJR: 23.28, Evgeny Sedov (RUS), 2014
- Meet: 23.61, Daniel Bell (NZL), 2008
Women’s 400m Freestyle – heats
- WJR: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
- Meet: 4:06.17, Tasmin Cook (AUS), 2015
Men’s 200m Breaststroke – heats
- WJR: 2:08.71, Qin Haiyang, 2017
- Meet: 2:10.19, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015
Women’s 200m Individual Medley – heats
- WJR: 2:09.98, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
- Meet: 2:11.03, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – heats
- WJR: 7:13.76, United States, 2015
- Meet: 7:13.76, United States, 2015
Sunday, 27 August 2017
Men’s 100m Freestyle – heats
- WJR: 47.58, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2016
- Meet: 48.47, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2015
Women’s 100m Butterfly – heats
- WJR: 56.46, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016
- Meet: 58.28, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2015
Men’s 400m Individual Medley – heats
- WJR: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016
- Meet: 4:14.97, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013
Women’s 50m Freestyle – heats
- WJR: 24.48, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
- Meet: 25.02, Rozaliy Nasretdinova (RUS), 2013
Men’s 50m Breaststroke – heats
- WJR: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 2017
- Meet: 27.74, Peter John Stevens (SLO), 2013
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – heats
- WJR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015
- Meet: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015
Women’s 1500m Freestyle – slow heats
- WJR: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
- Meet: 16:05.61, Simona Quadarella (ITA), 2015
Monday, 28 August 2017
Men’s 200m Backstroke – heats
- WJR: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017
- Meet: 1:57.92, Luca Mencarini (ITA), 2013
Women’s 200m Breaststroke – heats
- WJR: 2:19.64, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015
- Meet: 2:19.64, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015
Men’s 200m Butterfly – heats
- WJR: 1:55.05, Li Zhuhao (CHN), 2017
- Meet: 1:56.42, Andrew Seliskar (USA), 2013
Women’s 200m Freestyle – heats
- WJR: 1:55.16, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
- Meet: 1:57.87, Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2015
Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay – heats
- WJR: 3:35.24, Italy, 2017
- Meet: 3:36.44, Russia, 2015
Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay – heats
- WJR: 4:01.05, Russia, 2015
- Meet: 4:01.05, Russia, 2015
Men’s 1500m Freestyle – slow heats
- WJR: 14:48.76, Mack Horton (AUS), 2014
- Meet: 14:56.60, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013
