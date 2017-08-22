2017 World Junior Swimming Championships: All the Links You Need

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

The FINA World Junior Swimming Championships begin Wednesday in Indianapolis, Indiana. Approximately 630 athletes from 93 National Federations will be taking part in this six-day event at the IUPUI Natatorium. The first World Junior Championships were held in 2006 in Rio de Janeiro. Since 2011 the meet has been held every other year. The 2015 edition was in Singapore; in 2019 Hungary will host the event.

The 6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships is open to girls aged between 15-18 and boys between 14-17, as of December 31st, 2017.

The schedule of events for each day’s heats can be found below:

Wednesday, 23 August 2017

Men’s 400m Freestyle – heats

WJR: 3:47.12, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013

Meet: 3:44.60, Mack Horton (AUS), 2014

Women’s 50m Breast – heats

WJR: 29.86 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Meet: 29.86 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Men’s 100m Backstroke – heats

WJR: 53.35, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017

(RUS), 2017 Meet: 54.30, Robert Glinta (ROU), 2015

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – heats

WJR: 4:35.69, Zhou Min (CHN), 2014

Meet: 4:39.01, Rosie Rudin (GBR), 2015

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – heats

WJR: 59.23, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 2017

Meet: 1:00.12, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015

Women’s 100m Backstroke – heats

WJR: 59.34, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016

Meet: 59.58, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2015

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – heats

WJR: 3:16.96, Australia, 2013

Meet: 3:16.96, Australia, 2013

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – heats

WJR: 7:56.68, Australia, 2015

Meet: 7:56.68, Australia, 2015

Thursday, 24 August 2017

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – heats

WJR: 1:57.06, Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2017

Meet: 1:59.44, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013

Women’s 100m Freestyle – heats

WJR: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016

Meet: 53.92, Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2015

Men’s 100m Butterfly – heats

WJR: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN), 2017

(HUN), 2017 Meet: 52.28, Daniil Pakhomov (RUS), 2015

Women’s 200m Butterfly – heats

WJR: 2:06.29, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN), 2017

Meet: 2:08.10, Natsuki Akiyama (JPN), 2008

Men’s 200m Freestyle – heats

WJR: 1:47.00, Alexei Sancov (MOL), 2017

Meet: 1:47.55, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay – heats

WJR: 3:45.85, Russia, 2015

Meet: 3:45.85, Russia, 2015

Women’s 800m Freestyle – slow heats

WJR: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014

Meet: 8:27.55, Sierra Schmidt (USA), 2015

Friday, 25 August 2017

Women’s 50m Butterfly – heats

Men’s 50m Backstroke – heats

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – heats

WJR: 1:05.21, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2014

Meet: 1:06.61, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Men’s 50m Freestyle – heats

WJR: 22.00, Yu Hexin (CHN), 2014

Meet: 22.11, Luke Percy (AUS), 2013

Women’s 200m Backstroke – heats

WJR: 2:06.76, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2017

Meet: 2:09.11, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2015

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay – heats

WJR: 3:27.71, Canada, 2015

Meet: 3:27.71, Canada, 2015

Men’s 800m Freestyle – slow heats

WJR: 7:45.67, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013

Meet: 7:45.67, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013

Saturday, 26 August 2017

Women’s 50m Backstroke – heats

WJR: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016

Meet: 27.81, Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL), 2015

Men’s 50m Butterfly – heats

WJR: 23.28, Evgeny Sedov (RUS), 2014

Meet: 23.61, Daniel Bell (NZL), 2008

Women’s 400m Freestyle – heats

WJR: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014

Meet: 4:06.17, Tasmin Cook (AUS), 2015

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – heats

WJR: 2:08.71, Qin Haiyang, 2017

Meet: 2:10.19, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – heats

WJR: 2:09.98, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

(JPN), 2017 Meet: 2:11.03, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – heats

WJR: 7:13.76, United States, 2015

Meet: 7:13.76, United States, 2015

Sunday, 27 August 2017

Men’s 100m Freestyle – heats

WJR: 47.58, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2016

Meet: 48.47, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2015

Women’s 100m Butterfly – heats

WJR: 56.46, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016

Meet: 58.28, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2015

Men’s 400m Individual Medley – heats

WJR: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016

Meet: 4:14.97, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013

Women’s 50m Freestyle – heats

WJR: 24.48, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

(JPN), 2017 Meet: 25.02, Rozaliy Nasretdinova (RUS), 2013

Men’s 50m Breaststroke – heats

WJR: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 2017

Meet: 27.74, Peter John Stevens (SLO), 2013

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – heats

WJR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015

Meet: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – slow heats

WJR: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014

Meet: 16:05.61, Simona Quadarella (ITA), 2015

Monday, 28 August 2017

Men’s 200m Backstroke – heats

WJR: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017

(RUS), 2017 Meet: 1:57.92, Luca Mencarini (ITA), 2013

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – heats

WJR: 2:19.64, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015

Meet: 2:19.64, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015

Men’s 200m Butterfly – heats

WJR: 1:55.05, Li Zhuhao (CHN), 2017

Meet: 1:56.42, Andrew Seliskar (USA), 2013

Women’s 200m Freestyle – heats

WJR: 1:55.16, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014

Meet: 1:57.87, Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2015

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay – heats

WJR: 3:35.24, Italy, 2017

Meet: 3:36.44, Russia, 2015

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay – heats

WJR: 4:01.05, Russia, 2015

Meet: 4:01.05, Russia, 2015

Men’s 1500m Freestyle – slow heats