2017 World Junior Swimming Championships: All the Links You Need

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

The FINA World Junior Swimming Championships begin Wednesday in Indianapolis, Indiana. Approximately 630 athletes from 93 National Federations will be taking part in this six-day event at the IUPUI Natatorium. The first World Junior Championships were held in 2006 in Rio de Janeiro. Since 2011 the meet has been held every other year. The 2015 edition was in Singapore; in 2019 Hungary will host the event.

The 6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships is open to girls aged between 15-18 and boys between 14-17, as of December 31st, 2017.

The schedule of events for each day’s heats can be found below:

Wednesday, 23 August 2017

Men’s 400m Freestyle – heats

  • WJR: 3:47.12, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013
  • Meet: 3:44.60, Mack Horton (AUS), 2014

Women’s 50m Breast – heats

  • WJR: 29.86 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013
  • Meet: 29.86 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Men’s 100m Backstroke – heats

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – heats

  • WJR: 4:35.69, Zhou Min (CHN), 2014
  • Meet: 4:39.01, Rosie Rudin (GBR), 2015

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – heats

Women’s 100m Backstroke – heats

  • WJR: 59.34, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016
  • Meet: 59.58, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2015

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – heats

  • WJR: 3:16.96, Australia, 2013
  • Meet: 3:16.96, Australia, 2013

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – heats

  • WJR: 7:56.68, Australia, 2015
  • Meet: 7:56.68, Australia, 2015

 

Thursday, 24 August 2017

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – heats

  • WJR: 1:57.06, Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2017
  • Meet: 1:59.44, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013

Women’s 100m Freestyle – heats

  • WJR: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016
  • Meet: 53.92, Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2015

Men’s 100m Butterfly – heats

  • WJR: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN), 2017
  • Meet: 52.28, Daniil Pakhomov (RUS), 2015

Women’s 200m Butterfly – heats

  • WJR: 2:06.29, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN), 2017
  • Meet: 2:08.10, Natsuki Akiyama (JPN), 2008

Men’s 200m Freestyle – heats

  • WJR: 1:47.00, Alexei Sancov (MOL), 2017
  • Meet: 1:47.55, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay – heats

  • WJR: 3:45.85, Russia, 2015
  • Meet: 3:45.85, Russia, 2015

Women’s 800m Freestyle – slow heats

  • WJR: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
  • Meet: 8:27.55, Sierra Schmidt (USA), 2015

 

Friday, 25 August 2017

Women’s 50m Butterfly – heats

Men’s 50m Backstroke – heats

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – heats

  • WJR: 1:05.21, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2014
  • Meet: 1:06.61, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Men’s 50m Freestyle – heats

  • WJR: 22.00, Yu Hexin (CHN), 2014
  • Meet: 22.11, Luke Percy (AUS), 2013

Women’s 200m Backstroke – heats

  • WJR: 2:06.76, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2017
  • Meet: 2:09.11, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2015

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay – heats

  • WJR: 3:27.71, Canada, 2015
  • Meet: 3:27.71, Canada, 2015

Men’s 800m Freestyle – slow heats

  • WJR: 7:45.67, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013
  • Meet: 7:45.67, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013

 

Saturday, 26 August 2017

Women’s 50m Backstroke – heats

  • WJR: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016
  • Meet: 27.81, Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL), 2015

Men’s 50m Butterfly – heats

  • WJR: 23.28, Evgeny Sedov (RUS), 2014
  • Meet: 23.61, Daniel Bell (NZL), 2008

Women’s 400m Freestyle – heats

  • WJR: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
  • Meet: 4:06.17, Tasmin Cook (AUS), 2015

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – heats

  • WJR: 2:08.71, Qin Haiyang, 2017
  • Meet: 2:10.19, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – heats

  • WJR: 2:09.98, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
  • Meet: 2:11.03, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – heats

  • WJR: 7:13.76, United States, 2015
  • Meet: 7:13.76, United States, 2015

 

Sunday, 27 August 2017

Men’s 100m Freestyle – heats

  • WJR: 47.58, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2016
  • Meet: 48.47, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2015

Women’s 100m Butterfly – heats

  • WJR: 56.46, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016
  • Meet: 58.28, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2015

Men’s 400m Individual Medley – heats

  • WJR: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016
  • Meet: 4:14.97, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013

Women’s 50m Freestyle – heats

  • WJR: 24.48, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
  • Meet: 25.02, Rozaliy Nasretdinova (RUS), 2013

Men’s 50m Breaststroke – heats

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – heats

  • WJR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015
  • Meet: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – slow heats

  • WJR: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
  • Meet: 16:05.61, Simona Quadarella (ITA), 2015

 

Monday, 28 August 2017

Men’s 200m Backstroke – heats

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – heats

  • WJR: 2:19.64, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015
  • Meet: 2:19.64, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015

Men’s 200m Butterfly – heats

  • WJR: 1:55.05, Li Zhuhao (CHN), 2017
  • Meet: 1:56.42, Andrew Seliskar (USA), 2013

Women’s 200m Freestyle – heats

  • WJR: 1:55.16, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
  • Meet: 1:57.87, Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2015

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay – heats

  • WJR: 3:35.24, Italy, 2017
  • Meet: 3:36.44, Russia, 2015

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay – heats

  • WJR: 4:01.05, Russia, 2015
  • Meet: 4:01.05, Russia, 2015

Men’s 1500m Freestyle – slow heats

  • WJR: 14:48.76, Mack Horton (AUS), 2014
  • Meet: 14:56.60, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "2017 World Junior Swimming Championships: All the Links You Need"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Anonymous

Why is Horton’s 400 Free meet Record not the WJR?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes 13 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

Read More »