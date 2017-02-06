2017 NCAA Conference Championship Primer – Division I

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! With all due respect to Christmas, there’s nothing quite like the NCAA postseason in swimming & diving, and it kicks off this month with conference championship meets across the United States.

In preparation for the coming month of NCAA action, we’ve compiled a listing of every conference meet in the NCAA’s Division I. Stay tuned to SwimSwam.com for primers on Division II and Division III, as well as more in-depth looks at each of the major conference championships.

You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.

Week 1

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 11

Erie Community College, Buffalo, NY (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Rider men & Marist women (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bryant, Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena

America East – Women

Thursday, February 9 – Sunday, February 12

WPI Sports and Recreation Center, Worcester, MA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: UMBC (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Binghamton, Maine, UMBC, New Hampshire, Vermont

Week 2

ACC – Women

Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Virginia (9x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Miami, Georgia Tech, Duke, Boston College, Clemson

SEC – Women

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan-Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas A&M (results)

Live results

Live Video – SEC Network

Championship Central

Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

SEC – Men

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan-Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Florida (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video – SEC Network

Championship Central

Teams: Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, LSU, Kentucky

Big Ten Women

Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State

AAC – Women & Men

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18

CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: East Carolina men (2x) & SMU women (2x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: SMU, UConn, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Houston (women only), Tulane (women only)

Atlantic 10 – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18

Spire Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Massachusetts men (2x) & Richmond women (6x) (results)

Live results

Live Video – A10 Network

Championship Central

Teams: Massachusetts, Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, Richmond (women only), Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only)

Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18

University of Georgia Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: UMBC men (2x) & FGCU women (2x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Incarnate Word, Gardner-Webb, Virginia Military Institute, Howard, UMBC (men only), New Jersey Tech (men only), Florida Atlantic (men only), Old Dominion (men only), Florida Gulf Coast (women only), Liberty (women only), Georgia Southern (women only), Campbell (women only), UNC-Asheville (women only), North Florida (women only), North Carolina A&T (women only)

Ivy League – Women

Teams: Princeton , Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth

Missouri Valley Conference – Women

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18

University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Southern Illinois (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, Evansville, Norther Iowa, Arkansas – Little Rock

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women

Teams: Brigham Young, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only)

Mountain West Conference – Women

Teams: San Diego State, Boise State, Nevada, Wyoming, UNLV, Air Force, San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado

Northeast Conference (NEC) – Women

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Central Connecticut (2x) (results)

Live results

Live Video – NEC Front Row

Championship Central

Teams: Bryant, Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Mount St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Wagner

Patriot League – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18

Kinney Natatorium, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Navy men (13x) & Navy women (5x) (results)

Live results

Live Video – Patriot League Network

Championship Central

Teams: American, Army West Point, Bucknell, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy

Summit League – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Denver women (3x) & Denver men (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, IUPUI, Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois

Week 3

Big Ten – Men

Teams: Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan State

Big 12 – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (20x) & Texas women (4x) (results)

Live results

Live Video – Available on FloSwimming

Championship Central

Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)

Pac-12 – Women

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: USC (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State, Oregon State

Big East – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Nassau Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Villanova women (3x) & Xavier men (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: Villanova, Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler (women only)

Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: William & Mary men (2x) & William & Mary women (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: Towson, William & Mary, Delaware, UNC-Wilmington, Drexel, James Madison (women only), Northeastern (women only)

Conference-USA – Women

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Georgia Tech Aquatics Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Florida International (2x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: Florida Internaitonal, Rice, Marshall, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion

Horizon League – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

UIC Flames Natatorium, Chicago IL (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Oakland men (3x) & Oakland women (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Cleveland State, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Oakland, UIC, Valparaiso, Wright State, Youngstown State (women only)

Ivy League – Men

Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Cornell, Brown, Dartmouth

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center, Oxford, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Akron (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: Akron, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio, Toledo, Ball State

Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Air Force men (1x) & Northern Arizona women (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: Grand Canyon, Cal State – Bakersfield, Seattle, North Dakota, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only)

Week 4

ACC – Men

Monday, February 27 – Thursday, March 2 (Diving Feb 13-16)

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: NC State (2x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami

Pac-12 – Men

Wednesday, March 1 – Saturday, March 4 (Diving Feb. 22-25)

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Stanford (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Men

Wednesday, March 1 – Saturday, March 4

Dr. Edward J. Shea Natatorium, Carbondale, IL (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Eastern Michigan (2x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: Eastern Michigan, Missouri State, Buffalo, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Evansville, Ball State