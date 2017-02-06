2017 Conference Championships Primer – Division III

February begins the onslaught of college conference championships. In preparation, we’ve put together a listing of championship meets in the NCAA’s Division III. We’ve done our best to track them all down, but as there are many meets going on around the nation this month, if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll do our best to track down more information. You can bookmark this page for reference, as we’ll be updating with results and video links as they become available. A Division II and Division I primer will be coming out shortly.
NORTH COAST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (NCAC)
Dates: Wed. Feb 8th – Sat. Feb 11th
Location: Trumbull Aquatic Center, Denison University
Defending Champion: Denison men and Kenyon women
Live Results: Available here
Live Video (if available): Available here
Championship Central
Teams: Allegheny, Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (Men only), Wittenberg, Wooster
BLUEGRASS MOUNTAIN CONFERENCE
Date: Wed. Feb 8th – Sat. Feb. 11th
Location: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, NC
Defending Champion: Queens men and women
Live results: TBD
Live video: TBD
Championship Central
Teams: Carson Newman (DII), Catawba (DII), Converse (DII), Davis & Elkins (DII), Fairmont (DII), Johns Hopkins (DIII), Lenoir-Rhyne (DII), Limestone (DII), Queens (DII), SCAD (NAIA), West Virginia Wesleyan (DII), Wingate (DII)
MICHIGAN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA)
Dates: Wed. Feb 15th – Sat. Feb 18th
Location: Holland Aquatics Center, Hope College
Defending Champion: Calvin men and women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video: TBD
Championship Central
Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet
PRESIDENTS’ ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (PAC)
Dates: Wed. Feb 8th – Sat. Feb 11th
Location: James E. Longnecker Pool, Grove City College
Defending Champion: Grove City women & Westminster men
Live Results: TBD
Live Video: TBD
Championship Central
Teams: Bethany, Cabrini, Chatham, Franciscan, Grove City, Penn State Altoona, Penn State Behrend, Saint Vincent, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster
COLLEGE CONFERENCE OF ILLINOIS AND WISCONSIN (CCIW)
Dates: Thurs. Feb 9th – Sat. Feb 11th
Location: Pleasant Prarie RecPlex, Pleasant Prarie, WI
Defending Champion: Wheaton women & Rose-Hulman men
Live Results: TBD
Live Video: TBD
Championship Central
Teams: Augustana, Carthage, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Rose-Hulman, Wheaton
UNIVERSITY ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (UAA)
Dates: Wed. Feb 8th – Sat. Feb 1th
Location/Host: Ratner Athletics Center, University of Chicago
Defending Champion: Emory men and women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available): Available here
Championship Central
Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western Reserve, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, Wash U Mo
NEW ENGLAND SMALL COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (NESCAC) – WOMEN
Dates: Fri. Feb 10 – Sun. Feb 12
Location: Bowdoin College, Brunswick, ME
Defending Champion: Williams
Live Results: Available here
Live Video: Available here
Championship Central
Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams
NEW ENGLAND SMALL COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (NESCAC) – MEN
Dates: Fri. Feb 17 – Sun. Feb 19
Location: Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT
Defending Champion: Williams
Live Results: Available here
Live Video: Available here
Championship Central
Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams
2 Comments on "2017 Conference Championships Primer – Division III"
Middle Atlantic Conference in York, PA from Thursday Feb. 9-Sunday Feb. 12
SAA Championship in Birmingham AL Feb 8