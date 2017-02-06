2017 Conference Championships Primer – Division III

February begins the onslaught of college conference championships. In preparation, we’ve put together a listing of championship meets in the NCAA’s Division III. We’ve done our best to track them all down, but as there are many meets going on around the nation this month, if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll do our best to track down more information. You can bookmark this page for reference, as we’ll be updating with results and video links as they become available. A Division II and Division I primer will be coming out shortly.

NORTH COAST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (NCAC)

Dates: Wed. Feb 8th – Sat. Feb 11th

Location: Trumbull Aquatic Center, Denison University

Defending Champion: Denison men and Kenyon women

Live Results: Available here

Live Video (if available): Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Allegheny, Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (Men only), Wittenberg, Wooster

BLUEGRASS MOUNTAIN CONFERENCE

Date: Wed. Feb 8th – Sat. Feb. 11th

Location: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, NC

Defending Champion: Queens men and women

Live results: TBD

Live video: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Carson Newman (DII), Catawba (DII), Converse (DII), Davis & Elkins (DII), Fairmont (DII), Johns Hopkins (DIII), Lenoir-Rhyne (DII), Limestone (DII), Queens (DII), SCAD (NAIA), West Virginia Wesleyan (DII), Wingate (DII)

MICHIGAN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA)

Dates: Wed. Feb 15th – Sat. Feb 18th

Location: Holland Aquatics Center, Hope College

Defending Champion: Calvin men and women

Live Results: TBD

Live Video: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet

PRESIDENTS’ ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (PAC)

Dates: Wed. Feb 8th – Sat. Feb 11th

Location: James E. Longnecker Pool, Grove City College

Defending Champion: Grove City women & Westminster men

Live Results: TBD

Live Video: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Bethany, Cabrini, Chatham, Franciscan, Grove City, Penn State Altoona, Penn State Behrend, Saint Vincent, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster

COLLEGE CONFERENCE OF ILLINOIS AND WISCONSIN (CCIW)

Dates: Thurs. Feb 9th – Sat. Feb 11th

Location: Pleasant Prarie RecPlex, Pleasant Prarie, WI

Defending Champion: Wheaton women & Rose-Hulman men

Live Results: TBD

Live Video: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana, Carthage, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Rose-Hulman, Wheaton

UNIVERSITY ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (UAA)

Dates: Wed. Feb 8th – Sat. Feb 1th

Location/Host: Ratner Athletics Center, University of Chicago

Defending Champion: Emory men and women

Live Results: TBD

Live Video (if available): Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western Reserve, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, Wash U Mo

NEW ENGLAND SMALL COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (NESCAC) – WOMEN

Dates: Fri. Feb 10 – Sun. Feb 12

Location: Bowdoin College, Brunswick, ME

Defending Champion: Williams

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

NEW ENGLAND SMALL COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (NESCAC) – MEN

Dates: Fri. Feb 17 – Sun. Feb 19

Location: Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT

Defending Champion: Williams

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

NORTHWEST CONFERENCE