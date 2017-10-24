2017 Florida HS 1A Roundup: District Highlights & Region Qualifiers

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s 2017 state meet series is in full swing, with the Class 1A district meets now complete. The top 24 swimmers from the combined districts in each region will move on to their respective Class 1A Regional Championships.

Below are all the links you need to view district results and regional qualifiers, as well as a list of district champions and a few highlights from the meets.

FHSAA CLASS 1A DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

District 1: Maclay boys, North Bay Haven girls

District 2: Bolles boys, Bolles girls

District 3: PK Yonge boys, PK Yonge girls

District 4: Trinity Prep boys, Montverde girls

District 5: Cocoa Beach boys, Cocoa Beach girls

District 6: Lake Placid boys, Lake Placid girls

District 7: Berkeley Prep boys, Berkeley Prep girls

District 8: Shorecrest Prep boys, Shorecrest Prep girls

District 9: Bishop Verot boys, Bishop Verot girls

District 10: Saint Andrew’s boys, Saint Andrew’s girls

District 11: Pine Crest boys, Pine Crest girls

District 12: Ransom Everglades boys, Ransom Everglades girls

CLASS 1A DISTRICT MEET HIGHLIGHTS

Region 1 Cluster (Districts 1-3):

Bolles’ Emily MacDonald leads the sprints as the top seed in both for region 1. She was the only swimmer in the region to break 25 in the 50 free, winning district 1 in 24.64 to come within 3 tenths of her best time. She won a close race with teammate Ashley Khoo in the 100 free, using her front half speed to set the pace and win it 54.42 to 54.88.

Bolles’ Ariel Spektor, the defending 100 fly champ, battled with Episcopal’s Cole Crane, who took 3rd in the event last year, in his signature 100 fly. Crane was dominant this time, winning in 50.82 to Spektor’s 53.03. That win for Crane came shortly after his 50 free victory, where he touched in 21.58 to finish almost a second ahead of the field. Spektor also recorded a win earlier the session with his 1:56.19 in the 200 IM.

PK Younge’s Jayden Herron picked up a pair of top seeds with his district 1 wins. He dominated his district in the 200 free by nearly 8 seconds, posting a 1:47.38 to put himself atop the rankings. Herron leads the 100 free as well with his 48.54. He took 1.3 seconds off his best time in the 100 and nearly 2.5 seconds off his 200 free time per the USA Swimming database.

Region 2 Cluster (Districts 4-6):

After finishing 2nd in the 100 free last season in the 100 free by hundredths, Montverde’s Kaitlyn Schorr returns as one of the top contenders for a state title in both sprints. Schorr achieved an AA-C time in the 50 free, winning district 4 in 23.51. She swept the sprints, winning the 100 free in 51.95.

Trinity Prep’s Grace Olivardia swam a personal best in the 100 fly to win district 4 and take top seed for regionals. Olivardia popped off a 26.77 split, holding off Montverde’s Julia Da Cruz (59.00) to win it in 58.35. She also leads the 100 back with her winning 57.55.

Defending 200 free champion Hayden Curley of Lake Highland Prep leads the way with his wins from district 4. He was stroke-for-stroke with teammate Luke Uttley into the wall, coming from behind to win it in 1:43.11 to Uttley’s 1:43.16. Curley returned to dominate the field in the 500 free, touching in 4:37.90 to win by over 10 seconds.

Uttley took 2nd seed to Trinity Prep’s Jan Collazo Torres (46.58) in the 100 free with 47.00, but later swam a personal best 46.59 leading off the 400 free relay. Collazo Torres swept the sprints, as he placed 1st in the 50 free with a 21.06 and missed his best time by just 5 hundredths.

Region 3 Cluster (Districts 7-9):

Tampa Catholic’s Christin Rockway, one of the top contenders in the 500 free and 200 IM this season, was the only swimmer to earn an AA-C time individually in the region 3 cluster. Rockway, an Indiana commit, cleared her own Pool Record in the 500 free by over a second, touching in 4:56.32 for AA-C status in district 7. She also demolished her Pool Record in the 200 IM, touching in 2:04.51.

Berkeley’s Peter Tanner Jr. took the top seed for regionals in both sprints. He was the only man to break 22 in the 50 free, leading the pack in district 7 with a 21.58. That clipped the former Pool Record by a hundredth. He was nearly 2 seconds ahead of the field in the 100 free, touching in 46.86.

Out-of-Door’s Martin Baffico picked up a pair of top seeds with his wins in district 8. In the 100 fly, an event in which he was a state finalist last season, he used his back-half speed to build a 2-second lead over the field, winning the race in 51.60. Baffico returned to win the 100 back by body lengths in 53.32.

Region 4 Cluster (Districts 10-12):

Benjamin’s Alessandra Baldari is already looking sharp this season, scoring an AA-A time and setting a new Pool Record with her 2:02.02 in the 200 IM. She was just .02 shy of the AA-A mark in the 100 fly, clocking in at 54.58 for her 2nd Pool Record of the day. She racked up a 3rd Pool Record with her 50.41 leadoff on the 400 free relay.

Last season, Baldari and Westminster Academy’s Jessica Nava had a thrilling 100 fly battle that ended with Nava taking the state title and State Record by less than 2 tenths over Baldari. They’re set for their first head-to-head match up of the season in that race, as Nava (56.14) won district 11 in that race to earn 2nd seed. She also won the 100 back, turning in a 59.28 for another 2nd seed.

Trinity Christian’s Chade Nercisio swept the sprints in district 10, turning in an AA-C time of 23.31 in the 50 free to clip her own Pool Record down by a hundredth. She dominated the 100 free in 51.55, missing the former Pool Record (which was later taken down by Baldari) by just 3 hundredths.

King’s Academy 8th grader Joshua Zuchowski is one to watch this season after taking top seed in the 100 back and 2nd seed in the 200 IM. He won both of his individual races in district 10, putting up a 52.68 in the 100 back and a 1:57.58 in the 200 IM.

Taking top seed in the 200 IM was last season’s state runner-up, University School’s Patrick Groters, who won district 11 in 1:56.44. Groters is also the defending champion in the 100 back, He’s 2nd seed there with a 52.86. His teammate, Daniel Jacobs, swept the middle distance races in the district, putting up a 1:44.49 in the 200 free and a 4:49.07 in the 500 free to take top seed in both.