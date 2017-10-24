Former GBR Para Coach Accused Of Bullying, Rob Greenwood, Speaks Out

In a follow-up to the ongoing situation regarding former British Para Swimming Head Coach Rob Greenwood, the 2016 UK Coaching Coach of the Year has broken his silence on the independent investigatoin’s findings.

We reported last week how British Swimming released results of an independent inquiry into allegations of bullying and an overall ‘culture of fear’ cultivated by the coaching staff of British Para Swimming in recent years.

Chairman of British Swimming, Maurice Watkins, already issued an apology to the athletes and families involved, stating, “On behalf of British Swimming I want to apologise to the British Para-Swimming athletes and their families who have faced unacceptable behaviours and comments. I have written to those athletes and their families I understand have been affected by this.”

Per BBC Sport, Greenwood spoke out this week, stating, “I wish to place on record my severe disappointment with the findings of the report and the methodology.

“I wish to remind you of my record as a swimming coach, which I take considerable pride in, and ask you to take note that the timing of this investigation followed closely upon my decision to resign from British Swimming.

“I do not propose at this stage to address each finding in turn, but wholly reject the allegations of bullying, intimidation and all other criticisms made of me.

“I would wish to add that no swimmer or member of staff ever raised any concerns with me about an alleged ‘climate of fear’. I do not consider I was ever knowingly offensive or insulting.

“I accept that I push swimmers, whether able-bodied or disabled, to their limits which I believe is what is agreed by a whole team, including the athletes. The techniques and training have achieved great results consequently.

“I was nearly always with other members of staff whenever I was coaching and I anticipate that there will be support for me coming from some of them and athletes in due course.”

The British Swimming Coaches Association (BSCA) continues to give its ‘full support and backing’ to Greenwood. Per the organization’s statement available on its website, which you can read here, the BSCA states, The BSCA has been acutely aware recent Press & Media speculation regarding the above member. We have been offering support & representation to him through this long affair and continue to do so. So that there is no doubt, we wish it to be known that the BSCA as a body, continues to give Rob Greenwood its full support & backing, whilst there is no ‘proven’ evidence to the contrary.