Alabama Secures Verbal from 2x MN Record-holder John Shelstad

John Shelstad, a senior at Minnetonka High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota, has verbally committed to swim for the University of Alabama next fall.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Alabama! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way. ROLL TIDE!!!”

Shelstad is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a multi-time NISCA All-American. He broke two Minnesota all-time and MSHSL Class AA records last March as part of the Minnetonka 200 medley and 400 free relays. Shelstad split a 21.51 butterfly leg on the medley, helping Minnetonka take down the all-time state and AA records, and clocking the second-fastest medley relay time in the country for the 2016-17 season. He also led off the record-breaking 400 free relay in 45.48, helping Minnetonka log the seventh-fastest 4×100 free in the country. Individually, he was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:49.30) and took third in the 100 free (45.53). He earned lifetime bests in both the IM and free at the meet.

In club swimming, Shelstad represents Aquajets Swim Team. At the conclusion of high school season he went on to throw down impressive performances at NCSA Spring Championships, making the finals of the 100 free, 50/100 breast, 50 fly, and 200 IM, and updated his PBs in the 200 free, 50/100 breast, and 50/100 fly.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:49.30

100 free – 45.38

50 free – 20.91

100 breast – 56.42

100 fly – 50.43

Shelstad will join Cole Brown, Nicholas Perera, Noland Deas, and Spencer Walker in the Alabama class of 2022.

