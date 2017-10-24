Putting Swimming Specific Yoga Into Practice with UC San Diego

Recently David Marsh invited me to teach a 30-minute Swimming Specific Yoga session to his team at UC San Diego.

Coach Marsh asked me to focus on three things; relaxation, breathing and the key aspects of Swimming Specific Yoga. The session was done immediately before the athletes got into the pool for their workout. It included breathing and body scanning techniques to enhance relaxation, active mobility and mindfulness.

Coach Marsh then had the swimmers focus on what they had learned during the yoga session and apply in the pool.

When athletes take part in a Swimming Specific Yoga session the skills they learn on the mat are designed to be directly transferable to the pool. In this example the athletes learned to move with greater ease and use their breath more effectively.

