FINA Releases 2017 Scholarship Program Report

Late last week, FINA released data on its 2017 FINA Scholarship Program recipients.

The 2017 program offered one athlete from a number of the national federations (NFs) with the greatest need “financial and technical” assistance in preparing for the 2017 FINA World Championships.

Of 40 total scholarships available, FINA awarded 39 to athletes from 38 national federations, and 20 of them made it to Worlds.

The scholarship program began in 2013, and scholarship lengths vary from three to 12 months. Federations send in applications for specific athletes, and either indicate whether they would have the athlete train at a specific FINA training center, or give a plan to train the athletes with the national federation’s resources. If the recipient goes with the training center option, FINA sends reports to the home NF every two months. The opposite would happen should the athlete train with his or her home NF.

Scholarship applicants must have a time between the “B” standard (entry time for World Championships and Olympics), and the “S” standard, which is 3 percent slower than the “B” standard.

Click here to view the full report.

2017 scholarship recipients: