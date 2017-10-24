FINA Releases 2017 Scholarship Program Report

Late last week, FINA released data on its 2017 FINA Scholarship Program recipients.

The 2017 program offered one athlete from a number of the national federations (NFs) with the greatest need “financial and technical” assistance in preparing for the 2017 FINA World Championships.

Of 40 total scholarships available, FINA awarded 39 to athletes from 38 national federations, and 20 of them made it to Worlds.

The scholarship program began in 2013, and scholarship lengths vary from three to 12 months. Federations send in applications for specific athletes, and either indicate whether they would have the athlete train at a specific FINA training center, or give a plan to train the athletes with the national federation’s resources. If the recipient goes with the training center option, FINA sends reports to the home NF every two months. The opposite would happen should the athlete train with his or her home NF.

Scholarship applicants must have a time between the “B” standard (entry time for World Championships and Olympics), and the “S” standard, which is 3 percent slower than the “B” standard.

Click here to view the full report. 

2017 scholarship recipients:

Name — National Federation
Noah Mascoll-Gomes — ANT Emily Siobhan Muteti — KEN El Hadji Adama Niane — SEN
Jordy Anthony Groters — ARU Sultan Bukeev — KGZ TBD — SLE
Mohammad Mahfizur Rahman — BAN Ahman Attellesey — LBA Cherantha De Silva — SRI
Helena Moreno Hernandez — CRC Ana Estellah FIls Rabetsara — MAD Zuhayr Pigot — SUR
Joseph Macias — ECU Driss Lahrichi — MAR Ayman Kelzi — SYR
Matelita Buadromo — FIJ Tatiana Salcutan — MDA Hilal Hilal Hemed — TAN
Philip Joseph De Nobrega — GUY Igor Mogne — MOZ Rebecca Kpossi — TOG
Oumar Kaba — GUI Darren Chan Chin Wah — MRI Joshua Tibatemwa — UGA
Momodou Saine — GAM Mouctar Albachir — NIG Martina Valiente La Cruz — URU
Elinah Philip — IVB Alexander Sulter Skinner — NAM Brandon Schuster — SAM
Amarah Philip — IVB Nicole Rautemberg Maidana — PAR Sajan Prakash — IND
Mohammed Bedour — JOR Irankunda Isaika — RWA Tilka Paljk — ZAM

