2017 Florida HS 2A Roundup: District Highlights & Region Qualifiers

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s 2017 state meet series is in full swing, with the Class 2A district meets now complete. The top 24 swimmers from the combined districts in each region will move on to their respective Class 2A Regional Championships.

Below are all the links you need to view district results and regional qualifiers, as well as a list of district champions and highlights from the meets.

FHSAA CLASS 2A DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

District 1: Mosley boys, Mosley girls

District 2: Stanton boys, Stanton girls

District 3: Ponte Vedra boys, Ponte Vedra girls

District 4: Eastside boys, Eastside girls

District 5: Lincoln Park boys, Satellite girls

District 6: Sebring boys, Hardee girls

District 7: Lecanto boys, Lecanto girls

District 8: Land O’Lakes boys, Land O’Lakes girls

District 9: Jesuit boys, Holy Names girls

District 10: Cape coral boys, Cape Coral girls

District 11: Pompano Beach boys, Suncoast girls

District 12: Gulliver Prep boys, Gulliver Prep girls

CLASS 2A DISTRICT MEET HIGHLIGHTS

Region 1 Cluster (Districts 1-3):

Wolfson’s Hannah Sykes was the lone swimmer to take 2 top seeds on the girls’ side in this cluster. She out-touched Bishop Kenney’s Haynes Grant to win the 50 free, 25.33 to 25.40, in an exciting district 3 race. She had another close battle in the 100 fly, an event in which she placed 3rd last season, with Clay freshman Sara Stotler (57.60). Stotler blazed to the early lead in 26.33, but Sykes hammered home to outsplit her by a second, getting her hands to the wall in 57.35. Stotler won a title of her own earlier, posting a 1:53.75 in the 200 free.

Choctawhatchee’s Christian Oja swept his events in district 1 to take top seed for regionals in the 100 and 200 freestyles. He leads the 200 free by nearly a second and ahalf after turning in a 1:47.57 to win the district. He won a close race with Arnold’s Nicholas Gobel (48.80) in the 100 free, holding him off into the finish to win in 48.62 as they posted the top 2 times in the region.

Also in district 1, Mosley’s Spencer Sehlhorst picked up a pair of top seeds. He was the only man to dip under 2:00 to win the district in 1:57.43 ahead of Gobel (2:00.25), but Paxton’s Tyler Watson joined him under the barrier with a 1:58.67 to win district 2. Sehlhorst also won the 100 back in 53.76.

Region 2 Cluster (Districts 4-6):

Merritt Island’s Lucas Kravchenko put up the fastest times of the division thus far in the 200 free and 100 back to win district 5. He’s new to class 2A, having swum for Edgewood in class 1A last season. Kravchenkos’ winning time of 50.62 in the 100 back met the AA-C standard and puts him less than half a second shy of what it took to win states last season. He also dominated the 200 free in 1:42.67.

Atlantic’s Emily Vischer swam to victory in both of her individual races in district 4. Vischer was the lone swimmer to break 2:00 in the 200 free in her district, rolling in at 1:57.76 to take the win. She later returned for the 500 free, which she dominated by 7 seconds in 5:16.42.

Another district 4 swimmer, Eastside’s Josh Songayab, picked up a pair of top seeds for the regional meet. He blew away the field in the 200 IM, winning the district by over 7 seconds in 2:03.89. In the 100 fly, Songayab flew to the early lead in 25.32, but Atlantic’s Joseph Yim started to close the gap down the stretch. At the finish, Songayab was able to get his hands to the wall first, 54.84 to 55.04.

2016 state finalist Juliana Graf of Titusville picked up a win in her signature 200 IM. She trailed Bishop Moore’s Theresa Owens (2:15.84) through the breast leg, but came home almost 1.5 seconds faster on the free leg to win it in 2:14.98. Graf backed that up with a 55.28 in the 100 free to take both of her individual event titles in district 5.

Region 3 Cluster (Districts 7-9):

Bayshore’s Ryley Ober, a 2-time individual 2016 champion, blew away the field in the 200 free. She finished nearly a full lap ahead of anyone else in district 9, cruising to victory in 1:51.64. Though she was last season’s state champ in the 500 free, she’s opted to switch it out for the 100 free this season. Ober leads the region in that event as well thus far with her 52.40.

Jesuit’s Brendan Driscoll was the only swimmer in this cluster to break 4:50 in the 500 free. Driscoll, who took 3rd in the event at states last season, won district 9 by nearly 10 seconds with his 4:42.91. He was also the only man to break 1:50 in the 200 free, turning in a 1:47.87 to win it.

Citrus’ Jordan Saslo picked up a pair of wins in district 7 to take top seed in both of his individual events. He was just half a second shy of his best time in the 50 free, clocking in at 22.00 to lead the way. Saslo took the win in back-to-back events, returning for the 100 fly (53.48) shortly after.

Region 4 Cluster (Districts 10-12):

Gulliver Prep’s Emily Cordovi and Trahern Gribble have each taken top seed in a pair of events after winning both of their individual races in district 12. Cordovi won both of her signature races, the 100 fly (56.92) and 100 back (58.44) and looks to defend her state titles in both this year. Gribble, the defending 100 fly champ, won the same events, posting a 51.55 in the fly and a 52.80 in the back.

Defending sprint champ, American Heritage’s Catharine Cooper, picked up top seed in the 50 free (24.30) and 100 free (54.79) with her wins in district 11. St. Brendan’s Irvin Hoost swept the boys’ sprints in district 12. Hoost, who took 2nd in the 50 and 3rd in the 100 last year, put up times of 21.17 in the 50 free and 46.63 in the 100 free.

Defending state champ Miguel Cancel of Gulliver Prep took the top seed with ease in the 200 IM (1:55.92). Interestingly, he’s swapped out the 500 free, which he won last season, for the 100 free this time around. He’s the 2nd seed there behind Hoost in 46.74.