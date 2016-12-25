2016 Swammy Awards: NCAA Male Swimmer of the Year

To see all of our 2016 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here

2016 NCAA MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: RYAN MURPHY

Backstroke stud Ryan Murphy had some jaw dropping performances as a Cal junior in 2016. At the NCAA Championships, he swam to his 3rd-straight sweep of the backstroke events to help the Bears to their 2nd place team finish. Murphy broke his first NCAA and American Records of the meet with a 43.51 backstroke split on the 400 medley relay, making him the first man to ever clear the 44-second mark. He then went on to lower those marks even further with a 43.49 to win the individual 100 back. In the 200 back, Murphy dominated the race, swimming to new NCAA and American Records of 1:35.73 to win by almost 3 seconds.

The Swammy Award for NCAA Male Swimmer of the Year was hard to call. At NCAAs, Murphy was named co-swimmer of the meet with former high school teammates Joseph Schooling, and Caeleb Dressel, as they each won 2 individual NCAA titles and set NCAA Records in both. Since all 3 swimmers were 2016 Olympians, we looked at their Rio performances to break the tie. Of the 3 swimmers, Murphy was the only one to set a World Record and win multiple individual golds in Rio.

In Rio, the Americans looked to Murphy and his USA teammates David Plummer and Jacob Pebley to defend Team USA’s Olympic backstroke streak. Murphy came home with Olympic gold medals from both individual backstrokes, as well as a gold from the 400 medley relay. With his 400 medley relay leadoff, Murphy broke backstroke legend Aaron Piersol’s former World Record, giving Team USA the early lead with his 51.85 split.

