2016 Swammy Awards: NCAA Female Swimmer of the Year

2016 NCAA FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: LILLY KING

Lilly King was just a freshman for Indiana University when she stormed onto the scene at the 2016 NCAA Championships. King, who landed on the USA swimming radar when she broke the 1:00 barrier in the 100 breast at 16 years old, was a 2-time champion in her first collegiate season.

With her performance in the NCAA final of the 100 breast, King became the first woman to ever clear the 57 second barrier. King broke the NCAA and American Records in both prelims and finals, but her 56.85 in the final smashed the previous record of 57.23 done by Breeja Larson in 2014. She downed the NCAA and American Records in the 200 breast as well, giving her a sweep of the breaststroke races as a freshman. Her 2:03.85 in that race was the first sub-2:04 ever, breaking the former record of 2:04.06 done by Emma Reaney in 2014.

