15-Year Old Lana Pudar of Bosnia Swims 57.37 in 100 Butterfly

Serbian Open

March 12-14, 2021

Long Course Meters

Belgrade, Serbia

Lana Pudar, a 15-year old from Bosnia and Herzegovina, swam a 57.37 in the women’s 100 butterfly on Friday at the Serbian Open, breaking Amina Kajtaz’s record of 59.08 from 2019. This was a historic swim from Pudar as she became the first Bosnian swimmer to achieve an Olympic “A” cut, dipping under the mark of 57.92.

With this swim, Pudar jumps up to second in the world this year in the 100 butterfly, behind Louise Hansson’s 57.59.

Pudar has progressed significantly in this event over the past three months. Prior to December, her best time was 1:01.76 from June 2019. In December she broke 1:00 for the first time as she swam 59.84.

June 2019 March 2021 1st 50 28.79 27.16 2nd 50 32.97 30.21 Total time 1:01.76 57.37

While her splits from her 59.84 in December are unavailable, we can see that she’s been able to hold her speed better over the second half of the race as she has dropped the differential between her 50s by a second.

Video of her swim can be seen below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVza-e1F2vU

Butterfliers have been the country’s most prominent performers since competing for the first time as an independent nation at the 1992 Olympic Games: 6 of the country’s 12 all-time Olympic swimmers have been butterfliers.

Djurdje Matic of Serbia achieved an Olympic “B” cut in the 100 butterfly. Matic won the event 53.45, dropping 0.18 seconds from a swim in December.