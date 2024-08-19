15-Year-Old Davis Jackson Breaks Through at TAC Summer Sizzler

TAC Titans Summer Sizzler

August 2-4, 2024

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Full Meet Results

The TAC Titans Summer Sizzler didn’t have some of the same star power that it has had in past years, but a couple of new names to watch out of the 2024 edition of the late-summer short course meet.

This included 15-year-old Davis Jackson, who won the 100 back in 48.53 and the 200 IM in 1:49.49. That time in the 100 back knocked eight-tenths of a second off his best, and the 200 IM was almost three seconds better than his previous best.

A rising sophomore at Leesville Road High School, Jackson becomes a North Carolina 4A state title contender next year: the top three finishers in the 100 back, including the only two guys who swam faster than his 48.5 from this meet, all graduated.

His new time in the 200 IM would have placed 4th at last year’s state meet, with two of the three guys better graduating.

Jackson also swam new lifetime bests in the 100 fly (50.36) and 100 free (47.34).

This year’s meet was just shy of being a Titans intrasquad. One of the handful of swimmers representing other clubs was Jerry Fox of Wolfpack Elite. He trained with the Titans growing up, but now represents the club affiliated of NC State, where he’ll be a sophomore next season.

Fox swept the short freestyle races, winning the 50 in 19.26, the 100 in 42.22, and the 200 in 1:35.51 (with a 1:35.15 in prelims). Fox has a successful first season of college swimming that included an 8th-place finish in the 100 free at the ACC Championships (42.20) and an NCAA Championship meet berth.

NC State begins classes on Monday.

On the girls’ side, rising high school junior and US Olympic Trials qualifier Caden Martin won the 50 free (22.74) and 100 free (50.17). While neither were best times, the transfer to the Titans is the noteworthy news – she previously trained in Arkansas with the Aquahawgs based out of Fayetteville.

Nikki Nixon, a rising high school sophomore, won four races, including best times in the 100 back (55.37), 200 IM (2:03.60), and 400 IM (4:21.95).

That 400 IM is a revelation result for her: it’s a best time by almost nine seconds. Her improvements in the 200 IM and 400 IM showed up in different places, which indicates more big drops might be coming this season as she gets more comfortable with her improvements.

