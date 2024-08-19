Scarlet Aquatics Teammates Eric Lee and Richard Poplawski to Swim at Harvard

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Harvard Crimson are getting ready to welcome a pair of teammates from New Jersey into the men’s swimming and diving class of 2028: Eric Lee and Richard Poplawski from Scarlet Aquatics in New Jersey.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process to further my athletic and academic career at Harvard University. I would like to thank Coach Kevin and Coach Daniel for giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for always supporting me. Go Crimson!”

Lee hails from Demarest, New Jersey. He graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School as a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American. A year ago, he was known mostly as an IMer, but in the last year, he has improved his backstroke times and qualified for 2024 Olympic Trials in the 200 back with 2:01.28, when he won the event at Indy Sectionals in March. He also earned a PB in the 100m back (56.87) with his 4th-place finish.

While his best IM times date from last June, Lee notched lifetime bests in back, fly, and breast at Scarlet’s Superbowl Splash in February.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:46.66

400 IM – 3:49.01

200 back – 1:45.16

100 back – 48.52

200 fly – 1:47.49

200 breast – 2:00.62

100 breast – 55.04

https://www.instagram.com/harvardmswimdive/p/C9h8WZ3AUvi/

“I am honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process to continue my academic and athletic career at Harvard University. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends who have continuously supported me throughout the years. And a huge thanks to Coach Kevin and Coach Daniel for giving me this awesome opportunity. Go Crimson!”

Poplawski comes from Clifton, New Jersey. He graduated from Seton Hall Prep with NISCA All-America and USA Swimming Scholastic All-American honors. He was also an AP Scholar with Distinction, National Merit Commended Scholar, and Essex County Scholar Athlete. Also an IM specialist, Poplawski qualified for 2024 Olympic Trials in the 200 IM (2:03.26) and 400 IM (4:24.52).

Poplawski improved his LCM times in the 50/100/200/400 free, 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM this summer, but most of his best SCY times date from last fall, when he ripped PBs in the 50/200 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM at SwimMAC’s LC/SC Invitational and in the 100 free at Winter Juniors East.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:47.87

400 IM – 3:49.55

200 fly – 1:46.59

100 fly – 48.16

100 back – 49.61

200 free – 1:37.90

500 free – 4:28.84

https://www.instagram.com/harvardmswimdive/p/C9iBkM4A2gh/

Lee and Poplawski will join Adriano Arioti, Joshua Chen, Evan Croley, Marre Gattnar, Aykut Mert Iravul, and Will Sullivan in Harvard’s class of 2028.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.