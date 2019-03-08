14yo Michaela Mattes Kicks off Plantation Sectionals with 1500 Win

2019 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships

March 7th-10th, 2019

Plantation Aquatic Complex, Plantation, Florida

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile – “Southern Zone South Sectional Championships”

Night one of the 2019 Plantation Sectionals kicked off with the women’s 1500 free, men’s 800 free, women’s and men’s 200 medley relay, women’s and men’s 200 free relay, and a mixed-gender medley and free relay.

Fourteen-year-old Michaela Mattes kicked off the meet with a win in the 1500 free, going 17:04.52. Despite the win, she was over 20 seconds off her best of 16:43.55. In second was her 17-year-old Sarasota Sharks teammate Christina Cianciolo in 17:06.99, and Anna Auld (East Coast Aquatic Club) took third in 17:07.23.

Sixteen-year-old Ryan Staunch topped the men’s 800 free in 8:26.48, a best time by nearly two seconds. In second was Metro Aquatic Club’s Adrian Aguilar, 18, in 8:31.60. Taking third was Race Aquatics’ Neal Wolfram in 8:33.11.

East Coast Aquatic Club’s women’s team of Megan Murphy (30.81), Paige Maceachern (34.74), Madison Cummings (28.24), and Chade Nersicio (26.08) combined to win the medley relay in 1:59.87 – the only swim under 2:00. In the men’s race, the Colorado Stars team of Preston Harrison (28.18), Arnold Luk (30.12), Blake Walton (24.67), and Kent Olsen-Stavrakas (23.01) won in 1:45.98; it was the only swim under 1:47.

Members of the East Coast women’s team returned shortly to win the 200 free relay, with Eriana Temperino leading off in 28.94, Cummings going second in 27.30, Murphy third in 26.88, and Nersicio anchoring in 26.30 (1:48.52). Azura Florida Aquatics’ men’s team of Sidrell Williams (24.00), Thiago Sickert (23.81), Matheo Mateos (24.31), and Luciano Gonzalez (23.72) won the men’s race in 1:35.84.

Azura’s mixed medley team of Celina Marquez, Patricia Casellas, Sickert, and Williams split 30.37/34.02/25.39/23.77 to win in 1:53.55. Azura also won the mixed free relay with Luciano Gonzalez (24.16), Williams (23.53), Solana Capalbo (26.79), and Marquez (27.16) combining for a 1:41.64.